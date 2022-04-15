BMW R 18 Customs

BMW partnered with three talented builders from across Canada and given them each a new BMW R 18 as their canvas. Jay Donovan from Victoria, British Columbia, Konquer Motorcycles from Kelowna, British Columbia and Augment Motorworks from Toronto, Ontario.

The only requirements for the builds were that the custom bikes remain operational and road legal. This summer, the three motorcycles will be included in a national retailer tour, visiting locations all across Canada.

Jay Donovan

R 18 Future Café

The R 18 Future Café is a study in metal fabrication by artisan motorcycle builder Jay Donovan. Donovan’s design began with a desire to reroute the exhaust up and over the cylinder head and straight back, ending under the seat. A fully redesigned tank and upper section in bare, polished aluminum and chopped front and rear fenders in contrasting black make for a long and sleek look.

Konquer Motorcycles

R 18 Diamond Custom

Rob Thiessen and his team at Konquer Motorcycles have taken the R 18 and created a factory custom dragster. Bronze Metallic paintwork and pinstriping, modified front and rear fenders, custom seat and a diamond motif throughout, create a low-and-long, factory custom look. In addition, gold-painted BMW roundels and an electronically adjustable exhaust help tie the new look together.

Augment Motorworks

R 18 Tattooed Chopper

Nick Acosta from Augment Motorworks has applied the classic American chopper style to the big German boxer, which he has nicknamed “El Boxeador.” Fine, tattoo-themed paintwork paired with a sissy bar, hand-carved headlight mount, mini ape hanger handlebars, cocktail shaker exhaust and a custom seat transform the bike into an instant classic with light-hearted touches.