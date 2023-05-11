BMW R 18 Roctane

The new R 18 Roctane joins the R 18, R 18 Classic, R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental as the fifth member of the R 18 family.

The 1802 cc “big boxer” engine of the new R 18 Roctane, finished in Avus black metallic matt and with black high-gloss covers, harks back to the traditional air-cooled boxer engines. It generates an output of 67 kW (91 hp) at 4,750 rpm. In the 2,000 to 4,000 rpm range and delivers more than 150 Nm of torque at all times.

Like the legendary BMW R 5, the rear swinging arm encloses the rear axle drive in the same style using bolted connections.

The suspension elements of the new BMW R 18 Roctane deliberately feature no electronic adjustment options. Instead, telescopic forks and a directly linked central sprint strut with travel-dependent damping and adjustable spring pre-load.

As in the legendary BMW R 5, the fixed tubes of the telescopic forks are encased in fork sleeves. The fixed fork tube diameter is 49 mm, suspension travel is 120 mm at the front and 90 mm at the rear.

Together with the double-sided swinging arm and a cantilever suspension strut, the rigid frame layout of the R 5 has been perfectly transferred to modern times.

The new BMW R 18 Roctance is stopped by a twin disc brake at the front and a single disc brake at the rear in conjunction with four-piston fixed calipers. The alloy wheels give the bike a stylish look. 3.5 x 21″ at the front with 120/70 B 21 tyres as and 5.5 x 18″ at the rear with 180/55 B 18 tyres.

The new BMW R 18 Roctance features mid-mount pegs and a two-level seat that tapers slimly towards the rear, with rear passenger straps, and is equipped with running boards. High, black-coated handlebars ensure an upright and relaxed riding position.

The luggage cases offer 27 litres of luggage space each. For an extended touring role can be equipped with a windshield with auxiliary headlights and suspended turn indicator lights from the Original BMW Motorrad Accessories range.

The new R 18 Roctane features black paintwork as standard. Mineral grey metallic matt and Manhattan metallic matt paint finishes are available as optional equipment.

R 18 Roctane also features the three riding modes “Rain”, “Roll” and “Rock” as standard. The standard equipment also includes ASC (Automatic Stability Control), which ensures a high level of riding safety. In addition, the new R 18 Roctane is equipped with engine drag torque control as standard.

In addition to other options, a reversing aid makes manoeuvring a comfortable affair and the Hill Start Control function makes starting off uphill easy. Heated grips are also an option.

The classic body parts of the R 18 Roctane, such as the fuel tank, front and rear wheel covers or headlight housing, are all made of metal.

The fuel tank holds only 16-litres of fuel.

BMW quote the wet weight as 374 kilograms.

We will update this when Australian delivery schedules and pricing are confirmed.