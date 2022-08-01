2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship

Round 7 – Brainerd International Raceway

Images by Brian J Nelson

In the penultimate Mission King Of The Baggers race of the season, which was red-flagged and moved from the second race of the day to the second-to-the-last race of the day, Roland Sands Design Indian rider Bobby Fong won his first Big Twin feature race of the year.

He did it by making an incredible inside pass on Mission Foods/S&S Cycle/Indian Challenger Team’s Tyler O’Hara, who was in the lead.

After Fong threaded the needle – a very large needle – H-D Screamin’ Eagle’s Travis Wyman followed him through, also overtaking O’Hara, who was quickly shuffled from first to third, with Wyman ending up second.

Defending class champion Kyle Wyman was disqualified after a technical infraction, and his teammate and younger brother Travis now leads the championship by three points over O’Hara with only the race at New Jersey Motorsports park in September to decide it all.

Jeremy McWilliams started strongly but was back to fourth place before he slid out of the race with three laps to run, a hefty blow to his championship chances.

Bobby Fong

“I’m just thankful to ride a motorcycle, a few months ago, my career was over, so I’m just thankful that my boss lets me do this. It’s been fun this year. It’s definitely been up and down. But leaving the track today getting first, it’s definitely going to be a really good feeling. I definitely miss this. It’s good to be here. I’m looking forward to New Jersey. Just keep on riding this wave.”

Mission King Of Baggers Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Bobby Fong IND 4:53.888 2 Travis Wyman H-D +0.416 3 Tyler O’Hara IND +0.799 4 Michael Barnes H-D +7.538 5 Cory West IND +7.821 6 Danny Eslick H-D +29.283 Not Classified DNF Jeremy McWilliams IND DNF DNF Taylor Knapp H-D DNF

Mission King Of Baggers Standings