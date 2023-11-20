Bradley Ray extends Yamaha MotoxRacing WorldSBK Team contract into 2024

The Yamaha MotoxRacing WorldSBK Team have extended Bradley Ray’s contract into 2024, where he’ll contest all rounds of the 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship.

Bradley Ray – Yamaha MotoxRacing WorldSBK Team

“I’m so happy to sign with Yamaha again, and continue with MotoxRacing, for the 2024 season. I feel like it’s important to get a second year to really blossom and show your full potential. We had some strong races together in 2023, so I’m excited to build on that. I’m super pleased to be doing the full championship as well, I think it will be very beneficial for me in 2024. I want to say a massive thank you to all of Yamaha, and to Sandro Carusi at MotoxRacing, for giving me a second year and another opportunity to stay in WorldSBK. See you in Australia!”

Ray started his international career back in 2008 when he competed in several seasons of the Red Bull Rookies Cup, followed by the ever-popular Spanish CEV Moto3 and Moto2 Championships. However, it was when Ray returned to his national British Superbike Championship series that his talent became even more evident.

In 2022, while riding a Yamaha R1, he was crowned British Superbike Champion with nine wins and 14 podiums, securing himself a step up to the world stage the following season.

In 2023 the 26-year-old from Lydd in the United Kingdom made his World Superbike debut with Yamaha, riding for the Yamaha MotoxRacing WorldSBK Team.

Although only contracted to contest the European rounds and struggling with his physical condition part way through his rookie season, Ray showed his potential on several occasions. This prompted Yamaha Motor Europe to retain his services for 2024, racing once again with MotoxRacing, but this time entering all 12 rounds on the provisional calendar.

After taking time to overcome injury in his first year, as well as getting to grips with the new championship and new circuits, the ever positive Ray is keen to show what he’s capable of as he contests his first full season in the series and his second aboard the MotoxRacing Yamaha R1.

Andrea Dosoli – Road Racing Manager, Yamaha Motor Europe

“We are happy to continue our collaboration with Bradley in WorldSBK, as we have all been impressed with his progression in the first part of the season, which peaked with a sixth place in Race 2 at Imola, the MotoxRacing team’s home race. The last few races of the 2023 Championship did not reflect the value that we see in Bradley, as he was not fully fit. I believe that the winter break will give him time to work on his condition and we are confident that he can come to the first race able to show his full potential. My special thanks go to MotoxRacing for their continued confidence in Bradley and the decision to race the full WorldSBK calendar. I am sure they will support him to the best of their ability at every opportunity.”