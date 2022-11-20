ASBK 2022 – Round Six – Phillip Island
Supersport Race Three
A couple of short showers fell around the circuit ahead of the third and final Australian Supersport bout of the WorldSBK weekend at Phillip Island just before middy this morning.
Yesterday Tom Bramich had taken victory in the second stanza but Ty Lynch going down after clashing with Dallas Skeer had allowed John Lytras to extend his championship points lead over the South Australian to 23.5-points after taking third place in race two. Ahead of this final race of round six there was still however 76-points in play before a champion will be crowned next weekend at The Bend.
The track had dried again after the brief shower by the time the lights went out and Tom Bramich led Jack Passfield and Scott Nicholson through turn one for the first time in this ten-lap race.
Passfield went through to the lead at turn four and immediately pulled some ground over Bramich around the back section of circuit, the race two winner now having Lytras all over his ducktail through turn 11. Down the main straight though it was all shaken up with Bramich taking the lead, Lytras into second and Passfield shuffled from first to third in one foul swoop. A blustery wind causing riders plenty of problems here this morning.
Bramich managed to start pulling away over the course of the next couple of laps but Passfield managed to respond and by half-race distance he had the gap back down to eight-tenths. John Lytras could not stay in touch with that duo but was looking pretty safe in third.
Passfield continued to inch closer to Bramich, with three-laps to run the gap was down to nothing and the pair were running nose-to-tail. Passfield then eventually put what was virtually a block pass at turn four to take the lead. A lap later though Passfield pushed the front too hard into Siberia and tumbled out of the race.
Passfield’s demise left Bramich an easy run home to a clear victory by eight-seconds over John Lytras while young Archie McDonald claimed a podium after getting the better of Scott Nicholson. Ty Lynch crossed the line in fifth ahead of Dallas Skeer.
With that victory Bramich is now on equal points with Ty Lynch, 170-points apiece, while Lytras will take a very handy 27.5-point lead into the finale next weekend at The Bend, where there will be 51-points to play for.
A brilliant podium for Archie McDonald on what is his debut weekend in the Supersport category.
Michelin Supersport Race Three Results
|Pos
|Ride
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|16m18.713
|270
|2
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+8.108
|273
|3
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+10.528
|270
|4
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+10.638
|267
|5
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+17.189
|265
|6
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+17.919
|267
|7
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+17.938
|269
|8
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+25.174
|266
|9
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+29.718
|273
|10
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+30.966
|265
|11
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda CBR RR
|+35.860
|263
|12
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki GSXR
|+36.046
|264
|13
|Tarbon WALKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+37.338
|260
|14
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+37.993
|263
|15
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+50.402
|268
|DNF
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1 Lap
|266
|DNF
|John QUINN
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+9 Laps
|207
Michelin Supersport Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha
|1
|10
|25
|25
|61
|2
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha
|8.5
|18
|20
|46.5
|3
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha
|3.5
|17
|17
|37.5
|4
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha
|8
|15
|14
|37
|5
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha
|16
|18
|34
|6
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha
|7
|14
|13
|34
|7
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha
|7.5
|13
|12
|32.5
|8
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha
|12.5
|20
|32.5
|9
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha
|6.5
|12
|11
|29.5
|10
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|9
|16
|25
|11
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda
|5.5
|9
|10
|24.5
|12
|Tarbon WALKER
|Kawasaki
|4.5
|11
|8
|23.5
|13
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha
|5
|10
|6
|21
|14
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki
|3
|7
|9
|19
|15
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha
|4
|8
|7
|19
|16
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha
|2.5
|15
|17.5
|17
|John QUINN
|Yamaha
|6
|6
Michelin Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Machine
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha
|8.5
|18
|20
|197.5
|2
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha
|10
|25
|25
|170
|3
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|9
|16
|170
|4
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha
|3.5
|17
|17
|152.5
|5
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha
|7.5
|13
|12
|138.5
|6
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha
|7
|14
|13
|134
|7
|Mitch KUHNE
|Yamaha
|97
|8
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha
|8
|15
|14
|84
|9
|Tarbon WALKER
|Kawasaki
|4.5
|11
|8
|82.5
|10
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|72
|11
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha
|4
|8
|7
|66
|12
|John QUINN
|Yamaha
|6
|58
|13
|Troy GUENTHER
|Yamaha
|51
|14
|Senna AGIUS
|Honda
|51
|15
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha
|5
|10
|6
|49
|16
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki
|3
|7
|9
|43
|17
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha
|6.5
|12
|11
|42.5
|18
|Luke SANDERS
|Yamaha
|41
|19
|Sean CONDON
|Yamaha
|39
|20
|Timothy LARGE
|Yamaha
|37
|21
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha
|16
|18
|34
|22
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha
|12.5
|20
|32.5
|23
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha
|2.5
|15
|32.5
|24
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda
|5.5
|9
|10
|24.5
|25
|Tom EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|20
|26
|Jack HYDE
|Yamaha
|18
|27
|Chris QUINN
|Yamaha
|13
|28
|Harley SIDE
|Yamaha
|8
Live Broadcast Information
On Sunday, both SBS and Stan Sport will air a highlights package from 1300-1500 that will show the opening two Australian Superbike and Supersport races in replay, before then airing the final Superbike encounter of the weekend live. We believe that the Supersport 300 category will not get TV air-time.
Phillip Island WSBK/ASBK Round Schedule
|Sunday November 20
|1300
|WorldSBK Superpole Race
|10 laps
|1340
|ASBK SBK Race Three
|12 laps
|1430
|WorldSSP Race Two
|18 laps
|1505
|Safety Car Laps / ASBK SS & SBK Presentations
|25 min
|1600
|WorldSBK Race Two
|22 laps