ASBK 2022 – Round Six – Phillip Island

Supersport Race Three

A couple of short showers fell around the circuit ahead of the third and final Australian Supersport bout of the WorldSBK weekend at Phillip Island just before middy this morning.

Yesterday Tom Bramich had taken victory in the second stanza but Ty Lynch going down after clashing with Dallas Skeer had allowed John Lytras to extend his championship points lead over the South Australian to 23.5-points after taking third place in race two. Ahead of this final race of round six there was still however 76-points in play before a champion will be crowned next weekend at The Bend.

The track had dried again after the brief shower by the time the lights went out and Tom Bramich led Jack Passfield and Scott Nicholson through turn one for the first time in this ten-lap race.

Passfield went through to the lead at turn four and immediately pulled some ground over Bramich around the back section of circuit, the race two winner now having Lytras all over his ducktail through turn 11. Down the main straight though it was all shaken up with Bramich taking the lead, Lytras into second and Passfield shuffled from first to third in one foul swoop. A blustery wind causing riders plenty of problems here this morning.

Bramich managed to start pulling away over the course of the next couple of laps but Passfield managed to respond and by half-race distance he had the gap back down to eight-tenths. John Lytras could not stay in touch with that duo but was looking pretty safe in third.

Passfield continued to inch closer to Bramich, with three-laps to run the gap was down to nothing and the pair were running nose-to-tail. Passfield then eventually put what was virtually a block pass at turn four to take the lead. A lap later though Passfield pushed the front too hard into Siberia and tumbled out of the race.

Passfield’s demise left Bramich an easy run home to a clear victory by eight-seconds over John Lytras while young Archie McDonald claimed a podium after getting the better of Scott Nicholson. Ty Lynch crossed the line in fifth ahead of Dallas Skeer.

With that victory Bramich is now on equal points with Ty Lynch, 170-points apiece, while Lytras will take a very handy 27.5-point lead into the finale next weekend at The Bend, where there will be 51-points to play for.

A brilliant podium for Archie McDonald on what is his debut weekend in the Supersport category.

Michelin Supersport Race Three Results

Pos Ride Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 16m18.713 270 2 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 +8.108 273 3 Archie McDONALD Yamaha YZF-R6 +10.528 270 4 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +10.638 267 5 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 +17.189 265 6 Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 +17.919 267 7 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 +17.938 269 8 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 +25.174 266 9 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R6 +29.718 273 10 Brendan WILSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +30.966 265 11 Jack FAVELLE Honda CBR RR +35.860 263 12 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki GSXR +36.046 264 13 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +37.338 260 14 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 +37.993 263 15 Luca DURNING Yamaha YZF-R6 +50.402 268 DNF Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +1 Lap 266 DNF John QUINN Yamaha YZF-R6 +9 Laps 207

Michelin Supersport Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 1 10 25 25 61 2 John LYTRAS Yamaha 8.5 18 20 46.5 3 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 3.5 17 17 37.5 4 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 8 15 14 37 5 Archie McDONALD Yamaha 16 18 34 6 Rhys BELLING Yamaha 7 14 13 34 7 Tom DRANE Yamaha 7.5 13 12 32.5 8 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha 12.5 20 32.5 9 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 6.5 12 11 29.5 10 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 9 16 25 11 Jack FAVELLE Honda 5.5 9 10 24.5 12 Tarbon WALKER Kawasaki 4.5 11 8 23.5 13 Luca DURNING Yamaha 5 10 6 21 14 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki 3 7 9 19 15 Noel MAHON Yamaha 4 8 7 19 16 Dallas SKEER Yamaha 2.5 15 17.5 17 John QUINN Yamaha 6 6

Michelin Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Machine R1 R2 R3 Total 1 John LYTRAS Yamaha 8.5 18 20 197.5 2 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 10 25 25 170 3 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 9 16 170 4 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 3.5 17 17 152.5 5 Tom DRANE Yamaha 7.5 13 12 138.5 6 Rhys BELLING Yamaha 7 14 13 134 7 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha 97 8 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 8 15 14 84 9 Tarbon WALKER Kawasaki 4.5 11 8 82.5 10 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 72 11 Noel MAHON Yamaha 4 8 7 66 12 John QUINN Yamaha 6 58 13 Troy GUENTHER Yamaha 51 14 Senna AGIUS Honda 51 15 Luca DURNING Yamaha 5 10 6 49 16 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki 3 7 9 43 17 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 6.5 12 11 42.5 18 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 41 19 Sean CONDON Yamaha 39 20 Timothy LARGE Yamaha 37 21 Archie McDONALD Yamaha 16 18 34 22 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha 12.5 20 32.5 23 Dallas SKEER Yamaha 2.5 15 32.5 24 Jack FAVELLE Honda 5.5 9 10 24.5 25 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha 20 26 Jack HYDE Yamaha 18 27 Chris QUINN Yamaha 13 28 Harley SIDE Yamaha 8

Live Broadcast Information

On Sunday, both SBS and Stan Sport will air a highlights package from 1300-1500 that will show the opening two Australian Superbike and Supersport races in replay, before then airing the final Superbike encounter of the weekend live. We believe that the Supersport 300 category will not get TV air-time.

Phillip Island WSBK/ASBK Round Schedule