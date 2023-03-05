Brayden Erbacher passes away after Wonthaggi crash

By Garry Morrow

20 year old Brayden Erbacher from Ipswish (QLD) lost his life on Sunday during the opening round of the 2023 ProMX Championships at Wonthaggi.

The twenty-year-old was mid pack on the opening lap of the first Pro Lites class race, around 11:00am, when he crashed on the last jump of a jump rhythm section and was hit by multiple folowing riders.

He was rushed to the on track RaceSafe medical unit where the medical team and ambulance crews worked to save his life, but unfortunately his injuries proved too severe.

His mother Corinne, issued a statement to Nine News on behalf of the family which paid a loving tribute.

“We are shattered beyond words,” she told Nine News.

“On behalf of the family, we would like to thank the whole motocross community for their support today while our whole world fell apart.

“Brayden touched the lives of so many, and we were so proud to call him our son.

“He was a larrikin, and was at his happiest on his bike, playing his guitar and just hanging out with his family and his mates.”

“His passing has left a void that can never be filled.”

Police and WorkSafe Victoria are investigating the incident and Motorcycling Australia called off the event.

Many of his collegues and friends have started paying tribute online as the motocross community is reminded of the ever present danger they face.

The ProMX Championship’s last fatal accident was May 2nd 2010 when Andrew McFarlane passed away after crashing at Broadford.