2023 British Superbike Championship

Round Three – Donington Park GP

Saturday

Superbike Qualifying

Kyle Ryde celebrated a first Omologato Superpole win on his first attempt at the one lap shootout style qualifying at Donington Park with the fastest ever BSB lap on the Grand Prix circuit.

Superbike Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q1 Q2 1 Kyle RYDE Yamaha 1m27.320 2 Leon HASLAM BMW 1m27.403 3 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha 1m27.573 4 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati 1m27.673 5 Andrew IRWIN Honda 1m27.933 6 Glenn IRWIN Ducati 1m27.977 7 Jack KENNEDY Yamaha 1m28.253 1m28.027 8 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki 1m28.166 9 Christian IDDON Ducati 1m28.090 1m28.174 10 Josh BROOKES BMW 1m28.177 11 Ryan VICKERS Yamaha 1m28.307 12 Peter HICKMAN BMW 1m28.424 13 Danny KENT Honda 1m28.432 14 Danny BUCHAN BMW 1m28.495 15 Max COOK Kawasaki 1m28.254 1m28.639 16 Charlie NESBITT Honda 1m28.303 17 Storm STACEY Kawasaki 1m28.399 18 Héctor BARBERÁ Honda 1m28.455 19 Josh OWENS Honda 1m28.588 20 Tom NEAVE Honda 1m28.671 21 Dean HARRISON Kawasaki 1m28.866 22 Luke MOSSEY BMW 1m29.020 23 Davey TODD Honda 1m29.026 24 Tim NEAVE Yamaha 1m29.113 25 Bradley PERIE Kawasaki 1m29.535 26 Jack SCOTT Kawasaki 1m29.615 27 Liam DELVES Kawasaki 1m29.961

Superbike Race One

Kyle Ryde celebrated his second victory of the 2023 Bennetts British Superbike Championship in the BikeSocial Sprint Race for the LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha Team, delivering a masterful performance to keep title rivals Tommy Bridewell and Leon Haslam behind him.

Ryde had hit the front of the pack after a rapid start from pole and he continued to set a pace, taking the chequered flag a second ahead of Tommy Bridewell with Leon Haslam rounding out the podium a couple of bike lengths further back.

Haslam had pushed for a last lap attack on Bridewell, making a move only for an instant fightback as the BeerMonster Ducati rider regained the position with just 0.319s between them at the chequered flag.

The second place means Bridewell now has moved to the top of the championship standings by just a single point from his team-mate Glenn Irwin who finished fifth.

Lee Jackson had managed to make a move on Irwin on the penultimate lap for fourth place whilst Josh Brookes battled his way up the order and into sixth place for the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad Team after starting from tenth. Brookes put in the eighth fastest lap of the race so will start from eighth on the grid tomorrow.

Ryan Vickers had his best result of the season so far in seventh place for the LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha team ahead of Danny Kent and Storm Stacey who scored a top ten finish for Starline Racing Kawasaki.

Charlie Nesbitt completed the top ten riders, just ahead of Max Cook who was eleventh to celebrate his best result so far in his rookie campaign.

Jason O’Halloran was a very uncharacteristic 14th after starting from the front row. The Aussie had featured in the front pack and was running in second place over the opening couple of laps before steadily losing places as the race wore on as his chosen SCX rear couldn’t sustain the pace. He was tenth on the penultimate lap before being pushed wide by Peter Hickman on the final lap which relegated him to 14th place. O’Halloran recorded the fifth fastest lap of the race which puts him on the second row for Sunday’s longer races.

It was disappointment for Andrew Irwin and Christian Iddon when the pair crashed out together at Melbourne Hairpin along with Dean Harrison shortly afterwards.

Superbike Race One Results

Pos RIder Bike Time/Gap 1 Kyle RYDE Yamaha 17m38.595 2 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +1.086 3 Leon HASLAM BMW +1.405 4 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +9.795 5 Glenn IRWIN Ducati +12.145 6 Josh BROOKES BMW +12.227 7 Ryan VICKERS Yamaha +13.090 8 Danny KENT Honda +14.981 9 Storm STACEY Kawasaki +17.013 10 Charlie NESBITT Honda +19.630 11 Max COOK Kawasaki +20.053 12 Danny BUCHAN BMW +21.563 13 Peter HICKMAN BMW +21.866 14 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha +29.508 15 Héctor BARBERÁ Honda +29.872 16 Tim NEAVE Yamaha +30.136 17 Bradley PERIE Kawasaki +34.420 18 Jack SCOTT Kawasaki +37.541 19 Luke MOSSEY BMW +37.878 20 Davey TODD Honda +40.811 21 Liam DELVES Kawasaki +46.829 Not Classified DNF Tom NEAVE Honda 7 Laps DNF Josh OWENS Honda 8 Laps DNF Christian IDDON Ducati 11 Laps DNF Andrew IRWIN Honda 11 Laps DNF Dean HARRISON Kawasaki 11 Laps DNF Jack KENNEDY Yamaha /

Kyle Ryde – Race One Winner

“It has been a perfect day with the pole position and following that up with a win. It was actually a very difficult race this afternoon. I knew the pace that I could do and it was good that I did exactly what I thought I could.

“The bike worked great and I did the lap times consistently and my pit board was saying +0.3 and then +0.4, so fair play to everyone else as I think they made a big step. On paper I felt like I was a little bit quicker and they obviously matched it in that race.

“I have put so much pressure on myself all weekend as it’s always like that when you are fast, you expect big things. I’m just glad that I took all the pressure in Superpole and then backed it up in the race with a win in front of all my family. It’s a great achievement for me and the whole team.

“Tomorrow will be strategic in the longer races, but we’ll see where we end up – but I am sure we will be alright!”

Tommy Bridewell – P2

“I’m happy enough with second as it was a good, solid ride. I was putting pressure on Kyle as much as I could whilst also being put under pressure by Leon all race.

“I made an average start and dropped back a bit and by the time I got up to second, Kyle had opened a bit of a gap which I was never able to pull back. Getting off the line is something I need to work on but fair play to Kyle, he never put a wheel wrong although I did feel I was stronger on some parts of the course than him.

“The bike was faultless, and the pace was good so full credit to the team although we’ll have to think about tomorrow’s races a bit more in terms of looking after the tyre but second is great and we’re consistently running at the front.”

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati) 103 2 Glenn IRWIN (Ducati) 102 3 Josh BROOKES (BMW) 97 4 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 91 5 Leon HASLAM (BMW) 90 6 Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki) 49 7 Andrew IRWIN (Honda) 44 8 Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha) 43 9 Danny KENT (Honda) 40 10 Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha) 40 11 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 34 12 Christian IDDON (Ducati) 31 13 Ryan VICKERS (Yamaha) 22 14 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 19 15 Charlie NESBITT (Honda) 17 16 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 13 17 Dean HARRISON (Kawasaki) 11 18 Danny BUCHAN (BMW) 10 19 Luke MOSSEY (BMW) 8 20 Max COOK (Kawasaki) 7 21 Tim NEAVE (Yamaha) 6 22 Davey TODD (Honda) 2 23 Héctor BARBERÁ (Honda) 2 24 Josh OWENS (Honda) 1

Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race

Jaimie van Sikkelerus took the Sprint win from Tom Toparis as early leaders Ben Currie and Tom Booth-Amos both crashed out from the front.

Polesitter Tom Booth-Amos had been leading by more than two seconds when he crashed on lap seven, handing the lead to Currie who by then looked to have sealed the deal as he started the last lap with more than three-seconds in hand.

But more drama followed as he crashed moments later, handing the lead to Dutchman van Sikkelerus, who took victory by 1.131s over Toparis.

Luke Stapleford finished third, with Jamie Perrin fourth and Seth Crump fifth.

Joe Collier was eighth overall and took GP2 honours, with Cameron Fraser second and Harry Rowlings third.

Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race Results

Pos CL Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Jaimie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha 18m22.208 2 SSP Tom TOPARIS Yamaha +1.131 3 SSP Luke STAPLEFORD Kawasaki +3.907 4 SSP Jamie PERRIN Suzuki +6.196 5 SSP Seth CRUMP Yamaha +9.284 6 SSP Luke JONES Ducati +11.251 7 SSP Zak CORDEROY Kawasaki +11.669 8 GP2 Joe COLLIER Kramer +11.693 9 SSP TJ TOMS Yamaha +11.946 10 SSP Damon REES Yamaha +12.804 11 SSP Max WADSWORTH Yamaha +22.119 12 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis Factory +22.934 13 SSP James McMANUS Triumph +33.817 14 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS Chassis Factory +36.805 15 SSP Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha +37.488 16 CUP Tom TUNSTALL Ducati +37.651 17 CUP Harry LEIGH Kawasaki +37.747 18 CUP James BULL Yamaha +38.758 19 CUP Adon DAVIE Ducati +39.840 20 SSP Harry TRUELOVE Triumph +42.868 21 SSP George EDWARDS Yamaha +43.814 22 CUP Jonathan RAILTON Ducati +44.290 23 SSP Caolán IRWIN Yamaha +46.456 24 CUP Dave GRACE Yamaha 1m05.736 25 SSP Dave MACKAY Ducati 1m06.112 26 CUP Ryan GARSIDE Yamaha 1m10.029 27 GP2 Lucca ALLEN Kalex 1m11.223 28 CUP Craig KENNELLY Ducati 1m16.570 29 SSP Freddy BARNES Yamaha 1m22.226 30 SSP Charlie WHITE Ducati 1m22.486 31 GP2 Luke WALLINGTON Triumph 1m29.766 Not Classified DNF SSP Ben CURRIE Ducati 1 Lap DNF SSP Tom BOOTH-AMOS Kawasaki 4 Laps DNF SSP Ash BARNES Yamaha 7 Laps DNF CUP Harry COOK MV Agusta 9 Laps DNF SSP Eunan McGLINCHEY Yamaha 10 Laps DNF SSP Eugene McMANUS Triumph 11 Laps DNF CUP Ben TOLLIDAY Yamaha 11 Laps DNF GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis Factory /

Supersport Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 67 2 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 64 3 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki) 63 4 Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha) 63 5 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 62 6 Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 61 7 Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki) 57 8 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki) 54 9 Luke JONES (Ducati) 48 10 Richard COOPER (Yamaha) 44 11 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 31 12 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 31 13 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha) 28 14 Damon REES (Yamaha) 28 15 Seth CRUMP (Yamaha) 24 16 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 19 17 Blaze BAKER (Ducati) 18 18 Eugene McMANUS (Triumph) 15 19 Jack NIXON (Yamaha) 14 20 Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha) 10 21 James McMANUS (Triumph) 9 22 Adam McLEAN (Yamaha) 7 23 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 6 24 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 3 25 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 3

GP2 Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 111 2 Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory) 104 3 Joe COLLIER (Kramer) 100 4 Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph) 36 5 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 18

Supersport Cup Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 108 2 James BULL (Yamaha) 98 3 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 75 4 Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha) 64 5 Craig KENNELLY (Ducati) 62 6 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 54 7 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 40 8 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 36 9 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 36 10 Harry COOK (MV Agusta) 32 11 Matt STEVENS (Ducati) 20 12 Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati) 16 13 Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki) 12 14 Gareth CUNNINGHAM (Yamaha) 12 15 Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati) 10 16 Mark CONLIN (Kawasaki) 0

Junior Superstock

Edmund Best took his first win of the season as he held-off a charging Sam Laffins to take victory by 0.271s after an exciting, close-fought battle.

The Symcirrus Motorsport rider took the lead from poleman Aaron Silvester early in the race but came under threat from Laffins in the final lap as the pair swapped the lead, before Best took it back with two corners to go.

Louis Valleley was also looking threatening on the final lap but had to settle for third, with Asher Durham fourth and Silvester fifth.

Young Aussie Jacob Hatch qualified 25th but missed the pit exit and had to start from pit lane. Hatch had worked his way up to ninth before going down at Goddards four laps from the end. While working his way forward Hatch recorded one of the fastest laps of the race, faster than the race winner, and that time promotes him to the second row for Sunday’s race.

Junior Superstock Race One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Edmund BEST Yamaha 18m53.330 2 Sam LAFFINS Yamaha +0.271 3 Louis VALLELEY Yamaha +0.450 4 Asher DURHAM Kawasaki +0.620 5 Aaron SILVESTER Yamaha +0.895 6 Cameron HALL Kawasaki +2.386 7 Harrison CROSBY Kawasaki +6.246 8 Finley ARSCOTT Yamaha +10.782 9 Kier ARMSTRONG Yamaha +10.919 10 Osian JONES Kawasaki +11.436 11 Jamie LYONS Yamaha +11.733 12 Zak SHELTON Kawasaki +13.805 13 Charlie ATKINS Yamaha +14.307 14 Jack ROACH Kawasaki +17.221 15 Kam DIXON Yamaha +21.995 16 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +26.584 17 Owen MELLOR Kawasaki +33.327 18 Kieran KENT Yamaha +34.114 19 Gary SCOTT Yamaha +38.681 20 Ross BANHAM Kawasaki +39.023 21 Alex DUNCAN Kawasaki +44.744 22 Jake CAMPBELL Kawasaki +50.202 23 Evan PENDRILL Yamaha +54.539 24 Carl HARRIS Kawasaki +1m09.345 25 Darragh O’MAHONY Kawasaki +1m12.027 26 Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS Kawasaki +1m17.429 27 Benjamin WAKENSHAW Yamaha +1m17.888 Not Classified DNF Mikey HARDIE Kawasaki 1 Lap DNF Aaron DAYKIN Yamaha 1 Lap DNF Owen JENNER Yamaha 3 Laps DNF Jacob HATCH Kawasaki 4 Laps DNF Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki 5 Laps DNF Declan CONNELL Kawasaki 5 Laps DNF Lynden LEATHERLAND Yamaha 11 Laps DNF Taylor ROSE Yamaha DNF Jake HOPPER Yamaha

Junior Superstock Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha) 88 2 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 58 3 Jacob HATCH (Kawasaki) 57 4 Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha) 56 5 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 48 6 Edmund BEST (Yamaha) 41 7 Owen JENNER (Yamaha) 40 8 Sam LAFFINS (Yamaha) 38 9 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 29 10 Finley ARSCOTT (Yamaha) 28 11 Taylor ROSE (Yamaha) 26 12 Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki) 24 13 Kier ARMSTRONG (Yamaha) 22 14 Harrison CROSBY (Kawasaki) 21 15 Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki) 21 16 Osian JONES (Kawasaki) 15 17 Joe HOWARD (Yamaha) 10 18 Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki) 10 19 Jamie LYONS (Yamaha) 10 20 Jack ROACH (Kawasaki) 8 21 Jake HOPPER (Yamaha) 7 22 Jake CAMPBELL (Kawasaki) 3 23 Mickey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 2 24 Carl HARRIS (Kawasaki) 1 25 Kam DIXON (Yamaha) 1

Superstock 1000 Qualifying

Dan Linfoot will start from pole position after qualifying second quickest behind Alex Olsen – who will line up at the back of the grid after a penalty from Oulton Park.

South Australia’s Billy McConnell was fifth quickest and countryman Brayden Elliott 17th.

Superstock 1000 Qualifying Results