2023 British Superbike Championship
Round Three – Donington Park GP
Saturday
Superbike Qualifying
Kyle Ryde celebrated a first Omologato Superpole win on his first attempt at the one lap shootout style qualifying at Donington Park with the fastest ever BSB lap on the Grand Prix circuit.
Superbike Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Q1
|Q2
|1
|Kyle RYDE
|Yamaha
|1m27.320
|2
|Leon HASLAM
|BMW
|1m27.403
|3
|Jason O’HALLORAN
|Yamaha
|1m27.573
|4
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|Ducati
|1m27.673
|5
|Andrew IRWIN
|Honda
|1m27.933
|6
|Glenn IRWIN
|Ducati
|1m27.977
|7
|Jack KENNEDY
|Yamaha
|1m28.253
|1m28.027
|8
|Lee JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|1m28.166
|9
|Christian IDDON
|Ducati
|1m28.090
|1m28.174
|10
|Josh BROOKES
|BMW
|1m28.177
|11
|Ryan VICKERS
|Yamaha
|1m28.307
|12
|Peter HICKMAN
|BMW
|1m28.424
|13
|Danny KENT
|Honda
|1m28.432
|14
|Danny BUCHAN
|BMW
|1m28.495
|15
|Max COOK
|Kawasaki
|1m28.254
|1m28.639
|16
|Charlie NESBITT
|Honda
|1m28.303
|17
|Storm STACEY
|Kawasaki
|1m28.399
|18
|Héctor BARBERÁ
|Honda
|1m28.455
|19
|Josh OWENS
|Honda
|1m28.588
|20
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda
|1m28.671
|21
|Dean HARRISON
|Kawasaki
|1m28.866
|22
|Luke MOSSEY
|BMW
|1m29.020
|23
|Davey TODD
|Honda
|1m29.026
|24
|Tim NEAVE
|Yamaha
|1m29.113
|25
|Bradley PERIE
|Kawasaki
|1m29.535
|26
|Jack SCOTT
|Kawasaki
|1m29.615
|27
|Liam DELVES
|Kawasaki
|1m29.961
Superbike Race One
Kyle Ryde celebrated his second victory of the 2023 Bennetts British Superbike Championship in the BikeSocial Sprint Race for the LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha Team, delivering a masterful performance to keep title rivals Tommy Bridewell and Leon Haslam behind him.
Ryde had hit the front of the pack after a rapid start from pole and he continued to set a pace, taking the chequered flag a second ahead of Tommy Bridewell with Leon Haslam rounding out the podium a couple of bike lengths further back.
Haslam had pushed for a last lap attack on Bridewell, making a move only for an instant fightback as the BeerMonster Ducati rider regained the position with just 0.319s between them at the chequered flag.
The second place means Bridewell now has moved to the top of the championship standings by just a single point from his team-mate Glenn Irwin who finished fifth.
Lee Jackson had managed to make a move on Irwin on the penultimate lap for fourth place whilst Josh Brookes battled his way up the order and into sixth place for the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad Team after starting from tenth. Brookes put in the eighth fastest lap of the race so will start from eighth on the grid tomorrow.
Ryan Vickers had his best result of the season so far in seventh place for the LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha team ahead of Danny Kent and Storm Stacey who scored a top ten finish for Starline Racing Kawasaki.
Charlie Nesbitt completed the top ten riders, just ahead of Max Cook who was eleventh to celebrate his best result so far in his rookie campaign.
Jason O’Halloran was a very uncharacteristic 14th after starting from the front row. The Aussie had featured in the front pack and was running in second place over the opening couple of laps before steadily losing places as the race wore on as his chosen SCX rear couldn’t sustain the pace. He was tenth on the penultimate lap before being pushed wide by Peter Hickman on the final lap which relegated him to 14th place. O’Halloran recorded the fifth fastest lap of the race which puts him on the second row for Sunday’s longer races.
It was disappointment for Andrew Irwin and Christian Iddon when the pair crashed out together at Melbourne Hairpin along with Dean Harrison shortly afterwards.
Superbike Race One Results
|Pos
|RIder
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Kyle RYDE
|Yamaha
|17m38.595
|2
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|Ducati
|+1.086
|3
|Leon HASLAM
|BMW
|+1.405
|4
|Lee JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|+9.795
|5
|Glenn IRWIN
|Ducati
|+12.145
|6
|Josh BROOKES
|BMW
|+12.227
|7
|Ryan VICKERS
|Yamaha
|+13.090
|8
|Danny KENT
|Honda
|+14.981
|9
|Storm STACEY
|Kawasaki
|+17.013
|10
|Charlie NESBITT
|Honda
|+19.630
|11
|Max COOK
|Kawasaki
|+20.053
|12
|Danny BUCHAN
|BMW
|+21.563
|13
|Peter HICKMAN
|BMW
|+21.866
|14
|Jason O’HALLORAN
|Yamaha
|+29.508
|15
|Héctor BARBERÁ
|Honda
|+29.872
|16
|Tim NEAVE
|Yamaha
|+30.136
|17
|Bradley PERIE
|Kawasaki
|+34.420
|18
|Jack SCOTT
|Kawasaki
|+37.541
|19
|Luke MOSSEY
|BMW
|+37.878
|20
|Davey TODD
|Honda
|+40.811
|21
|Liam DELVES
|Kawasaki
|+46.829
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Josh OWENS
|Honda
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Christian IDDON
|Ducati
|11 Laps
|DNF
|Andrew IRWIN
|Honda
|11 Laps
|DNF
|Dean HARRISON
|Kawasaki
|11 Laps
|DNF
|Jack KENNEDY
|Yamaha
|/
Kyle Ryde – Race One Winner
“It has been a perfect day with the pole position and following that up with a win. It was actually a very difficult race this afternoon. I knew the pace that I could do and it was good that I did exactly what I thought I could.
“The bike worked great and I did the lap times consistently and my pit board was saying +0.3 and then +0.4, so fair play to everyone else as I think they made a big step. On paper I felt like I was a little bit quicker and they obviously matched it in that race.
“I have put so much pressure on myself all weekend as it’s always like that when you are fast, you expect big things. I’m just glad that I took all the pressure in Superpole and then backed it up in the race with a win in front of all my family. It’s a great achievement for me and the whole team.
“Tomorrow will be strategic in the longer races, but we’ll see where we end up – but I am sure we will be alright!”
Tommy Bridewell – P2
“I’m happy enough with second as it was a good, solid ride. I was putting pressure on Kyle as much as I could whilst also being put under pressure by Leon all race.
“I made an average start and dropped back a bit and by the time I got up to second, Kyle had opened a bit of a gap which I was never able to pull back. Getting off the line is something I need to work on but fair play to Kyle, he never put a wheel wrong although I did feel I was stronger on some parts of the course than him.
“The bike was faultless, and the pace was good so full credit to the team although we’ll have to think about tomorrow’s races a bit more in terms of looking after the tyre but second is great and we’re consistently running at the front.”
Bennetts British Superbike Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati)
|103
|2
|Glenn IRWIN (Ducati)
|102
|3
|Josh BROOKES (BMW)
|97
|4
|Kyle RYDE (Yamaha)
|91
|5
|Leon HASLAM (BMW)
|90
|6
|Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki)
|49
|7
|Andrew IRWIN (Honda)
|44
|8
|Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha)
|43
|9
|Danny KENT (Honda)
|40
|10
|Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha)
|40
|11
|Peter HICKMAN (BMW)
|34
|12
|Christian IDDON (Ducati)
|31
|13
|Ryan VICKERS (Yamaha)
|22
|14
|Storm STACEY (Kawasaki)
|19
|15
|Charlie NESBITT (Honda)
|17
|16
|Tom NEAVE (Honda)
|13
|17
|Dean HARRISON (Kawasaki)
|11
|18
|Danny BUCHAN (BMW)
|10
|19
|Luke MOSSEY (BMW)
|8
|20
|Max COOK (Kawasaki)
|7
|21
|Tim NEAVE (Yamaha)
|6
|22
|Davey TODD (Honda)
|2
|23
|Héctor BARBERÁ (Honda)
|2
|24
|Josh OWENS (Honda)
|1
Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race
Jaimie van Sikkelerus took the Sprint win from Tom Toparis as early leaders Ben Currie and Tom Booth-Amos both crashed out from the front.
Polesitter Tom Booth-Amos had been leading by more than two seconds when he crashed on lap seven, handing the lead to Currie who by then looked to have sealed the deal as he started the last lap with more than three-seconds in hand.
But more drama followed as he crashed moments later, handing the lead to Dutchman van Sikkelerus, who took victory by 1.131s over Toparis.
Luke Stapleford finished third, with Jamie Perrin fourth and Seth Crump fifth.
Joe Collier was eighth overall and took GP2 honours, with Cameron Fraser second and Harry Rowlings third.
Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|CL
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|Jaimie van SIKKELERUS
|Yamaha
|18m22.208
|2
|SSP
|Tom TOPARIS
|Yamaha
|+1.131
|3
|SSP
|Luke STAPLEFORD
|Kawasaki
|+3.907
|4
|SSP
|Jamie PERRIN
|Suzuki
|+6.196
|5
|SSP
|Seth CRUMP
|Yamaha
|+9.284
|6
|SSP
|Luke JONES
|Ducati
|+11.251
|7
|SSP
|Zak CORDEROY
|Kawasaki
|+11.669
|8
|GP2
|Joe COLLIER
|Kramer
|+11.693
|9
|SSP
|TJ TOMS
|Yamaha
|+11.946
|10
|SSP
|Damon REES
|Yamaha
|+12.804
|11
|SSP
|Max WADSWORTH
|Yamaha
|+22.119
|12
|GP2
|Cameron FRASER
|Chassis Factory
|+22.934
|13
|SSP
|James McMANUS
|Triumph
|+33.817
|14
|GP2
|Harry ROWLINGS
|Chassis Factory
|+36.805
|15
|SSP
|Phil WAKEFIELD
|Yamaha
|+37.488
|16
|CUP
|Tom TUNSTALL
|Ducati
|+37.651
|17
|CUP
|Harry LEIGH
|Kawasaki
|+37.747
|18
|CUP
|James BULL
|Yamaha
|+38.758
|19
|CUP
|Adon DAVIE
|Ducati
|+39.840
|20
|SSP
|Harry TRUELOVE
|Triumph
|+42.868
|21
|SSP
|George EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|+43.814
|22
|CUP
|Jonathan RAILTON
|Ducati
|+44.290
|23
|SSP
|Caolán IRWIN
|Yamaha
|+46.456
|24
|CUP
|Dave GRACE
|Yamaha
|1m05.736
|25
|SSP
|Dave MACKAY
|Ducati
|1m06.112
|26
|CUP
|Ryan GARSIDE
|Yamaha
|1m10.029
|27
|GP2
|Lucca ALLEN
|Kalex
|1m11.223
|28
|CUP
|Craig KENNELLY
|Ducati
|1m16.570
|29
|SSP
|Freddy BARNES
|Yamaha
|1m22.226
|30
|SSP
|Charlie WHITE
|Ducati
|1m22.486
|31
|GP2
|Luke WALLINGTON
|Triumph
|1m29.766
|Not Classified
|DNF
|SSP
|Ben CURRIE
|Ducati
|1 Lap
|DNF
|SSP
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS
|Kawasaki
|4 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Ash BARNES
|Yamaha
|7 Laps
|DNF
|CUP
|Harry COOK
|MV Agusta
|9 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Eunan McGLINCHEY
|Yamaha
|10 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Eugene McMANUS
|Triumph
|11 Laps
|DNF
|CUP
|Ben TOLLIDAY
|Yamaha
|11 Laps
|DNF
|GP2
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|Chassis Factory
|/
Supersport Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki)
|67
|2
|Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha)
|64
|3
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki)
|63
|4
|Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha)
|63
|5
|Ben CURRIE (Ducati)
|62
|6
|Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha)
|61
|7
|Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki)
|57
|8
|Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki)
|54
|9
|Luke JONES (Ducati)
|48
|10
|Richard COOPER (Yamaha)
|44
|11
|TJ TOMS (Yamaha)
|31
|12
|Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki)
|31
|13
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha)
|28
|14
|Damon REES (Yamaha)
|28
|15
|Seth CRUMP (Yamaha)
|24
|16
|Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha)
|19
|17
|Blaze BAKER (Ducati)
|18
|18
|Eugene McMANUS (Triumph)
|15
|19
|Jack NIXON (Yamaha)
|14
|20
|Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha)
|10
|21
|James McMANUS (Triumph)
|9
|22
|Adam McLEAN (Yamaha)
|7
|23
|Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha)
|6
|24
|Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati)
|3
|25
|Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki)
|3
GP2 Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory)
|111
|2
|Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory)
|104
|3
|Joe COLLIER (Kramer)
|100
|4
|Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph)
|36
|5
|Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane)
|18
Supersport Cup Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki)
|108
|2
|James BULL (Yamaha)
|98
|3
|Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati)
|75
|4
|Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha)
|64
|5
|Craig KENNELLY (Ducati)
|62
|6
|Adon DAVIE (Ducati)
|54
|7
|Josh WOOD (Yamaha)
|40
|8
|Dave GRACE (Yamaha)
|36
|9
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|36
|10
|Harry COOK (MV Agusta)
|32
|11
|Matt STEVENS (Ducati)
|20
|12
|Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati)
|16
|13
|Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki)
|12
|14
|Gareth CUNNINGHAM (Yamaha)
|12
|15
|Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati)
|10
|16
|Mark CONLIN (Kawasaki)
|0
Junior Superstock
Edmund Best took his first win of the season as he held-off a charging Sam Laffins to take victory by 0.271s after an exciting, close-fought battle.
The Symcirrus Motorsport rider took the lead from poleman Aaron Silvester early in the race but came under threat from Laffins in the final lap as the pair swapped the lead, before Best took it back with two corners to go.
Louis Valleley was also looking threatening on the final lap but had to settle for third, with Asher Durham fourth and Silvester fifth.
Young Aussie Jacob Hatch qualified 25th but missed the pit exit and had to start from pit lane. Hatch had worked his way up to ninth before going down at Goddards four laps from the end. While working his way forward Hatch recorded one of the fastest laps of the race, faster than the race winner, and that time promotes him to the second row for Sunday’s race.
Junior Superstock Race One
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Edmund BEST
|Yamaha
|18m53.330
|2
|Sam LAFFINS
|Yamaha
|+0.271
|3
|Louis VALLELEY
|Yamaha
|+0.450
|4
|Asher DURHAM
|Kawasaki
|+0.620
|5
|Aaron SILVESTER
|Yamaha
|+0.895
|6
|Cameron HALL
|Kawasaki
|+2.386
|7
|Harrison CROSBY
|Kawasaki
|+6.246
|8
|Finley ARSCOTT
|Yamaha
|+10.782
|9
|Kier ARMSTRONG
|Yamaha
|+10.919
|10
|Osian JONES
|Kawasaki
|+11.436
|11
|Jamie LYONS
|Yamaha
|+11.733
|12
|Zak SHELTON
|Kawasaki
|+13.805
|13
|Charlie ATKINS
|Yamaha
|+14.307
|14
|Jack ROACH
|Kawasaki
|+17.221
|15
|Kam DIXON
|Yamaha
|+21.995
|16
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|+26.584
|17
|Owen MELLOR
|Kawasaki
|+33.327
|18
|Kieran KENT
|Yamaha
|+34.114
|19
|Gary SCOTT
|Yamaha
|+38.681
|20
|Ross BANHAM
|Kawasaki
|+39.023
|21
|Alex DUNCAN
|Kawasaki
|+44.744
|22
|Jake CAMPBELL
|Kawasaki
|+50.202
|23
|Evan PENDRILL
|Yamaha
|+54.539
|24
|Carl HARRIS
|Kawasaki
|+1m09.345
|25
|Darragh O’MAHONY
|Kawasaki
|+1m12.027
|26
|Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS
|Kawasaki
|+1m17.429
|27
|Benjamin WAKENSHAW
|Yamaha
|+1m17.888
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Mikey HARDIE
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Aaron DAYKIN
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Owen JENNER
|Yamaha
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Jacob HATCH
|Kawasaki
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Cameron DAWSON
|Kawasaki
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Declan CONNELL
|Kawasaki
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Lynden LEATHERLAND
|Yamaha
|11 Laps
|DNF
|Taylor ROSE
|Yamaha
|DNF
|Jake HOPPER
|Yamaha
Junior Superstock Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha)
|88
|2
|Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki)
|58
|3
|Jacob HATCH (Kawasaki)
|57
|4
|Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha)
|56
|5
|Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki)
|48
|6
|Edmund BEST (Yamaha)
|41
|7
|Owen JENNER (Yamaha)
|40
|8
|Sam LAFFINS (Yamaha)
|38
|9
|Cameron HALL (Kawasaki)
|29
|10
|Finley ARSCOTT (Yamaha)
|28
|11
|Taylor ROSE (Yamaha)
|26
|12
|Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki)
|24
|13
|Kier ARMSTRONG (Yamaha)
|22
|14
|Harrison CROSBY (Kawasaki)
|21
|15
|Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki)
|21
|16
|Osian JONES (Kawasaki)
|15
|17
|Joe HOWARD (Yamaha)
|10
|18
|Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki)
|10
|19
|Jamie LYONS (Yamaha)
|10
|20
|Jack ROACH (Kawasaki)
|8
|21
|Jake HOPPER (Yamaha)
|7
|22
|Jake CAMPBELL (Kawasaki)
|3
|23
|Mickey HARDIE (Kawasaki)
|2
|24
|Carl HARRIS (Kawasaki)
|1
|25
|Kam DIXON (Yamaha)
|1
Superstock 1000 Qualifying
Dan Linfoot will start from pole position after qualifying second quickest behind Alex Olsen – who will line up at the back of the grid after a penalty from Oulton Park.
South Australia’s Billy McConnell was fifth quickest and countryman Brayden Elliott 17th.
Superstock 1000 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Q1
|Q2
|1
|Alex OLSEN
|Honda
|1m28.981
|2
|Dan LINFOOT
|Honda
|1m29.038
|3
|Richard KERR
|Honda
|1m29.059
|4
|Alastair SEELEY
|BMW
|1m29.127
|5
|Billy McCONNELL
|Honda
|1m29.366
|6
|Joe TALBOT
|Honda
|1m29.688
|7
|Lewis ROLLO
|Aprilia
|1m29.828
|8
|Franco BOURNE
|Honda
|1m29.955
|9
|Ash BEECH
|Honda
|1m30.185
|10
|Scott SWANN
|Yamaha
|1m31.418
|1m30.361
|11
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW
|Suzuki
|1m30.380
|12
|Ben LUXTON
|Honda
|1m30.643
|13
|David ALLINGHAM
|Honda
|1m30.794
|14
|Matt TRUELOVE
|Honda
|1m30.811
|15
|Brent HARRAN
|Honda
|1m31.035
|16
|Luke HEDGER
|Kawasaki
|1m31.051
|17
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|Kawasaki
|1m31.069
|18
|Shaun WINFIELD
|Honda
|1m31.142
|19
|Joe FRANCIS
|Kawasaki
|1m31.296
|20
|Simon REID
|Honda
|1m31.971
|1m31.409
|21
|Sam COX
|BMW
|1m31.700
|1m31.641
|22
|Matty WHELAN
|Suzuki
|1m32.450
|1m31.693
|23
|Joe MOORE
|Suzuki
|1m32.062
|1m32.349
|24
|Dave SELLERS
|Suzuki
|1m32.503
|1m32.915
|25
|Max SYMONDS
|Yamaha
|1m32.458
|1m33.054
|26
|Kieran SMITH
|Honda
|1m32.580
|1m33.375
|27
|Rory PARKER
|Suzuki
|1m32.861
|1m33.872
|28
|Lee WILLIAMS
|Kawasaki
|1m32.910
|29
|Jorel BOERBOOM
|Kawasaki
|1m32.949
|30
|Peter ECCLES
|Kawasaki
|1m33.102
|31
|Callum BEY
|Suzuki
|1m33.162
|32
|Richard WHITE
|BMW
|1m33.370
|33
|Max MORGAN
|Kawasaki
|1m33.626
|34
|Andrew WILLIAMS
|Suzuki
|1m34.646
|35
|Stephen SMITH
|Honda
|1m35.459
|36
|Connor THOMSON
|Kawasaki
|1m36.164
|37
|Jason BURRILL
|BMW
|1m37.966
|38
|Phil ROOKE
|Kawasaki
|1m38.962