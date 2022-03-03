Shannons Insurance Broadford Bike Bonanza celebrates the Z1

2022 marks fifty years since the iconic 903cc Z1 arrived in Kawasaki showrooms and became an instant classic. To celebrate this milestone, organisers of the SIBBB are working on a fitting tribute to the Z1 over the Easter weekend.

“We are confident of having a big display of up to 50 bikes featuring every model in the Z900/1000 series, right up to the 1983 Z1000R on display,” said Committee Chairman David White. “As well as the static display, the owners who take out an MA One Event licence will have the opportunity to take their bikes onto the track, which should be a very colourful sight. It is intended that a separate display will include a wide range of Z models from the 1970s and early 1980s, from Z250s to the behemoth Z1300 sixes.”

For 2022, the SIBBB reverts to a two-day meeting on Easter Saturday and Sunday.

“The event was a two-day meeting for many years, which help contain costs and reduce the workload on volunteers, and this always seemed to work well,” said David. “We want to refocus on the original ethos of a celebration of the history of motorcycle sport in Australia and to encourage people to bring bikes and memorabilia out of the shed and let people see them. To this end, we have contacted quite a number of people and the response has been very positive. It’s as much about walking about and soaking up the atmosphere, as it is about actual track time.

“As well as displaying some iconic bikes from the MA Collection, such as the Ken Blake Coca Cola TZ350 Yamaha and Ken’s famous Jesser Triumph, we are encouraging people to bring along classic British Scramblers. To make this more attractive we will have a brand new ‘soft’ scrambles track for the older bikes, so they can be seen and heard without the risk of damage to motorcycle or rider. Entries are now open and we encourage everyone to enter early as this makes the workload on the volunteers much less and we can all relax a bit on the weekend itself.

“Because of Covid-19 and the possible need for contact tracing we are encouraging all spectators to pre-purchase tickets. Pre entry is essential for on-track activities as no on-track entries can be accepted after the close-off date.”

For entry details and all information see www.trybooking.com/833992 or call Event Secretary Rachelle Pettifer on 0408 652 877.