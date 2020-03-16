2020 Broadford Bike Bonanza cancelled

The MA Museum and Heritage Committee have announced that the 2020 Broadford Bike Bonanza will be cancelled due to recommendations by State and Federal Governments, limiting gatherings of over 500 people.

The announcement comes following the cancellation of the 2020 Festival of Speed, with the Broadford Bike Bonanza cancelled entirely, and not delayed or postponed. Full refunds will be offered for pre-purchased tickets, as well as for bike registration, while it was stressed the cancellation had nothing to do with recent resurfacing at the Broadford State Motorcycle Complex road race circuit.

See the official announcement below:

Offician Broadford Bike Bonanza announcement

In light of current situation regarding COVID-19 (commonly known as Coronavirus), the MA Museum and Heritage Committee are closely following recommendations as set out both State and Federal Governments, on the limits placed on organised gatherings of more than 500 people at any non-essential public gathering.

The Committee is placing the utmost importance on the health and welfare of all stakeholders, including participants, volunteers, emergency staff, Bonanza staff and attendees in light of recent Coronavirus recommendations and mandates. Therefore, the Committee have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 event entirely.

Motorcycling Australia fully supports the early and proactive decision considering the nature of the event, which relies heavily on its participant and spectator attendance.

The Committee will be issuing full refunds to those who have already pre-purchased event tickets and bike event registrations. Refunds will be actioned as swiftly as practical with further information to follow.

The Committee would like to add that the event cancellation is in no way related to the recent resurfacing of the Broadford State Motorcycle Complex road race circuit. The Committee is saddened that Bonanza entrants will no longer be among the first to utilise the amazing new track in 2020.

Going forward, the Committee is resolute in focusing on the 2021 event, and trust all those in the well-established Bonanza community understand the current position of the Committee, Motorcycling Australia and Motorcycling Victoria in this instance.

The Committee are wishing everyone a very healthy, happy and safe Easter break with family and friends and look forward to seeing everyone again in 2021 for the biggest Bonanza yet.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at the Australian Government Health website – https://www.health.gov.au