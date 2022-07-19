Pearson gets chance for seat time on V4 R
Reigning SuperSport Champion Broc Pearson will climb aboard a DesmoSport Ducati Panigale V4 R alongside Bryan Staring for the upcoming two-day test at Morgan Park on July 21/22.
Team co-owner – Ben Henry
“Troy and I have known Broc through a lot of his career. He’s local to the Gold Coast, he’s mates with Oli and he’s pushed through a lot of adversity to achieve what he has in his racing career so far, so although it’s just a two-day test, I’m glad we could find a way to get him on one of our bikes alongside Bryan. The additional data will help us better prepare for the upcoming Morgan Park round next month and I’m looking forward to seeing how he adapts to our Panigale V4 R. As for racing the bike he tests on, the reality is that Broc would have to be really fast at the test, and we’d need to secure some additional financial support, so I’d say it’s unlikely at this point.”
Broc Pearson
“I just want to thank Benny and TB for the opportunity to ride one of Bryan’s bikes. I’ve been into them a bit on some group chats and when I go past the workshop to let me have a ride, but I’ve pretty much done that for the last 2 years, sort of half-jokingly really, knowing that DesmoSport wasn’t going to have any rides readily available. When Troy called last week and said that he and Ben had an opportunity to ride the Panigale V4 R if I was interested, I jumped at the chance. It’s only for the two-day test at Morgan Park, but I’m pretty excited to get on one of the fastest bikes in the country.”
Team co-owner, Troy Bayliss
“Broc’s found himself in an unfortunate position this season, but I’m glad we found a way at least get him on track at the test. He’s a good kid, full of confidence and a fast rider. He knows his way around Morgan Park too, so it’s a good opportunity for him to have some fun and show everyone what he can do on a superbike.”
mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance
Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha
|202
|2
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Ducati
|162
|3
|Bryan STARING
|Ducati
|155
|4
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda
|136
|5
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha
|136
|6
|Josh WATERS
|BMW
|136
|7
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW
|131
|8
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha
|131
|9
|Daniel FALZON
|Yamaha
|111
|10
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha
|104
|11
|Mark CHIODO
|Yamaha
|58
|12
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha
|56
|13
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha
|47
|14
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|44
|15
|Lachlan EPIS
|BMW
|42
|16
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha
|39
|17
|Matt WALTERS
|Kawasaki
|32
|18
|Broc PEARSON
|Yamaha
|31
|19
|Beau BEATON
|Ducati
|27
|20
|Ben STRONACH
|Yamaha
|25
|21
|Chandler COOPER
|Honda
|21
|22
|Paul LALLY
|Yamaha
|20
|23
|Luke MACDONALD
|Kawasaki
|10
|24
|Nathan SPITERI
|BMW
|9
|25
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha
|7
|26
|Corey FORDE
|Honda
|3
mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance
2022 ASBK Calendar
|Round 1 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC 25 – 27 February
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, SBK Masters
|Round 2 Queensland Raceway, Ipswich QLD 18 – 20 March
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecars
|Round 3 Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn NSW 22 – 24 April
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Aussie Racing Cars
|Round 4 Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin NT 17 – 19 June
|* With Supercars – SBK Only
|Round 5 Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick QLD 5 – 7 August
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|Round 6 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Cowes VIC 18 – 20 November
|SBK, SSPT, SS300
|Round 7 The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend SA 25 – 27 November
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|ASBK Night of Champions Dinner – The Bend 27 November