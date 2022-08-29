Broc Pearson secures seat for remainder of 2022
DesmoSport Ducati has confirmed that Broc Pearson will continue to race a Panigale V4 R alongside Bryan Staring for the remainder of the 2022 Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK).
Team co-owner, Ben Henry
“Broc did a fantastic job at Morgan Park, and I think it’s fair to say that he earned the opportunity to race the remainder of the season with us, alongside Bryan. Our support and budgets for 2022 were focussed on a one rider effort, so the additional costs for an extra rider is really where the delay in confirming Broc’s place with us have come from. It’s quite a jump when you consider extra staff, flights, accommodation, and food on top of the costs of building and preparing a race bike, but Troy and I have looked at the numbers and put an offer to Broc that he’s accepted. Knowing the costs are going to be higher, we’ve also decided to push forward with a concept that we’ve been working on in the background for a few months now too, so keep an eye out as we launch DesmoSport Ducati Crew Memberships.”
Broc Pearson
“I was really happy with the way I rode at Morgan Park, and I was grateful for the opportunity that DesmoSport Ducati gave me, but it was always a one round deal. I believe I have more to offer and really want to ride the Panigale V4 R again, and thats basically the conversation I had with Ben and Troy. There are financial hurdles for myself and for the team to get around, and they are focused on Bryan having a strong finish to the season, but we’ve agreed to terms and I’m excited to finish my first ASBK season with DesmoSport.”
Team co-owner, Troy Bayliss
“Broc did more than enough to earn a spot next to Bryan in the garage after his performance at Morgan Park. He proved that he can race with Australia’s best superbike riders I’m happy that Ben and I could work out a way to let him finish the season with us. Morgan Park was a local track for Broc, but I don’t think it’s his strongest track, so it will be great to see him ride at Phillip Island and The Bend on the DesmoSport Ducati Panigale V4 R.”
Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Mike JONES
|20
|20
|242
|2
|Wayne MAXWELL
|1
|25
|25
|213
|3
|Bryan STARING
|16
|18
|189
|4
|Troy HERFOSS
|18
|16
|170
|5
|Cru HALLIDAY
|10
|15
|161
|6
|Glenn ALLERTON
|15
|14
|160
|7
|Arthur SISSIS
|13
|12
|156
|8
|Josh WATERS
|136
|9
|Anthony WEST
|13
|117
|10
|Daniel FALZON
|111
|11
|Max STAUFFER
|11
|9
|76
|12
|Lachlan EPIS
|14
|10
|66
|13
|Broc PEARSON
|17
|17
|65
|14
|Jed METCHER
|12
|11
|62
|15
|Michael EDWARDS
|8
|7
|59
|16
|Mark CHIODO
|58
|17
|Aiden WAGNER
|47
|18
|Matt WALTERS
|32
|19
|Beau BEATON
|27
|20
|Ben STRONACH
|25
|21
|Nathan SPITERI
|7
|6
|22
|22
|Chandler COOPER
|21
|23
|Paul LALLY
|20
|24
|Sloan FROST
|9
|8
|17
|25
|Benjamin LOWE
|6
|5
|11
|26
|Luke MACDONALD
|10
|27
|Luke JHONSTON
|7
|28
|Corey FORDE
|3
2022 ASBK Calendar
|Round 1 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC 25 – 27 February
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, SBK Masters
|Round 2 Queensland Raceway, Ipswich QLD 18 – 20 March
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecars
|Round 3 Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn NSW 22 – 24 April
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Aussie Racing Cars
|Round 4 Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin NT 17 – 19 June
|* With Supercars – SBK Only
|Round 5 Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick QLD 5 – 7 August
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|Round 6 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Cowes VIC 18 – 20 November
|SBK, SSPT, SS300
|Round 7 The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend SA 25 – 27 November
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|ASBK Night of Champions Dinner – The Bend 27 November