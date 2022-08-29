Broc Pearson secures seat for remainder of 2022

DesmoSport Ducati has confirmed that Broc Pearson will continue to race a Panigale V4 R alongside Bryan Staring for the remainder of the 2022 Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK).

Team co-owner, Ben Henry

“Broc did a fantastic job at Morgan Park, and I think it’s fair to say that he earned the opportunity to race the remainder of the season with us, alongside Bryan. Our support and budgets for 2022 were focussed on a one rider effort, so the additional costs for an extra rider is really where the delay in confirming Broc’s place with us have come from. It’s quite a jump when you consider extra staff, flights, accommodation, and food on top of the costs of building and preparing a race bike, but Troy and I have looked at the numbers and put an offer to Broc that he’s accepted. Knowing the costs are going to be higher, we’ve also decided to push forward with a concept that we’ve been working on in the background for a few months now too, so keep an eye out as we launch DesmoSport Ducati Crew Memberships.”

Broc Pearson

“I was really happy with the way I rode at Morgan Park, and I was grateful for the opportunity that DesmoSport Ducati gave me, but it was always a one round deal. I believe I have more to offer and really want to ride the Panigale V4 R again, and thats basically the conversation I had with Ben and Troy. There are financial hurdles for myself and for the team to get around, and they are focused on Bryan having a strong finish to the season, but we’ve agreed to terms and I’m excited to finish my first ASBK season with DesmoSport.”

Team co-owner, Troy Bayliss

“Broc did more than enough to earn a spot next to Bryan in the garage after his performance at Morgan Park. He proved that he can race with Australia’s best superbike riders I’m happy that Ben and I could work out a way to let him finish the season with us. Morgan Park was a local track for Broc, but I don’t think it’s his strongest track, so it will be great to see him ride at Phillip Island and The Bend on the DesmoSport Ducati Panigale V4 R.”

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings

Pos Name Pole R1 R2 Total 1 Mike JONES 20 20 242 2 Wayne MAXWELL 1 25 25 213 3 Bryan STARING 16 18 189 4 Troy HERFOSS 18 16 170 5 Cru HALLIDAY 10 15 161 6 Glenn ALLERTON 15 14 160 7 Arthur SISSIS 13 12 156 8 Josh WATERS 136 9 Anthony WEST 13 117 10 Daniel FALZON 111 11 Max STAUFFER 11 9 76 12 Lachlan EPIS 14 10 66 13 Broc PEARSON 17 17 65 14 Jed METCHER 12 11 62 15 Michael EDWARDS 8 7 59 16 Mark CHIODO 58 17 Aiden WAGNER 47 18 Matt WALTERS 32 19 Beau BEATON 27 20 Ben STRONACH 25 21 Nathan SPITERI 7 6 22 22 Chandler COOPER 21 23 Paul LALLY 20 24 Sloan FROST 9 8 17 25 Benjamin LOWE 6 5 11 26 Luke MACDONALD 10 27 Luke JHONSTON 7 28 Corey FORDE 3

