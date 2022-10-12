Brookes on BMW for BSB 2023

The FHO Racing team has announced that Peter Hickman will team-up with Josh Brookes for the 2023 British Superbike Championship campaign.

As Faye Ho’s squad enters its third year, the team will retain Hickman for a third successive season as he is joined by two-time British champ Josh Brookes.

Brookes, who won the title in 2015 and 2020, brings with him a wealth of racing experience, having raced in both the British and World Championships. Like Hickman, he has also raced on the roads, setting the fastest ever TT newcomer lap in 2013.

Since arriving in the British series in 2009, the popular Aussie has racked up 54 race wins, 147 podiums and two championships and is now looking forward to joining one of the most exciting teams in the paddock as he chases his third title.

Josh Brookes

“I’m really excited about joining the FHO Racing team for 2023. It’s probably one of the worst-kept secrets in the paddock but now it’s out there, I can finally start looking ahead to next season with genuine excitement.

“Each year in BSB my target has been to race for wins and improve and I know the FHO Racing team offers me the best opportunity to do that. Faye and Peter have already demonstrated the potential of the team and I feel that’s only going to grow further next season.

“I would like to thank Faye for giving me this opportunity. I can head into the off-season knowing that I’m set for a really positive 2023. The ingredients are all there to go fast and win races and this is what motivates me to keep racing.”

Hickman, meanwhile, will return to the FHO fold for a third year. An integral part of the squad since its inception in 2021, Hickman will be looking to add to his tally of race wins and podiums next season.

Peter Hickman

“I’m delighted to be able to say I’m staying with FHO Racing for a third season. This year has been a bit tough at times but we have found form towards the end of the year and hopefully we can carry that into next year.

“It’s always vital for me that I’m with a team I know well and can trust and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere other than back here with the FHO family. I believe there is a lot more we can achieve together and the BSB title is definitely something I still have my eye on.

“Naturally, I’m very grateful to Faye for her continued support and I’m confident that next year we can build on our success so far and grow the team’s silverware collection as we go.”

Team Principal Faye Ho

“It is very exciting for me to be able to reveal our two Bennetts British Superbike riders for next year. Of course, we are thrilled to be welcoming back Peter for a third season but we are also very excited that Josh will be joining us.

“With two titles under his belt, Josh is one of the best riders in the championship and I am very happy that he will become part of the FHO family in 2023.

“I believe we have signed two of the strongest, most capable and most successful riders on the grid for next year’s BSB campaign and signing two big names like this is just the next step in the FHO story.

“There have been all sorts of rumours and I know a lot of people thought I was going to take my team to World Superbikes, but as you can see, FHO Racing is very much staying here in the British Superbike Championship where we belong and we will be aiming for big success next year.”