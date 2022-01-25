Bryan Staring on the Panigale V4 R

After a fairly difficult couple of seasons Bryan Staring is hoping a sexy new Italian in his life might turn things around… Bryan will contest the 2022 Australian Superbike Championship with DesmoSport Ducati and is riding the machine for the first time this week at Phillip Island.

Bryan Staring

“Since returning from Europe a few years ago I’ve really enjoyed racing in the ASBK and I’m excited to get on the DesmoSport Ducati Panigale V4 R. I spent a long time living in Italy, so to be able to partner with such a passionate, and proudly Italian brand really brings back a lot of great memories for me. It’s no secret that the bike is incredible to begin with and I’m confident that I can race for wins and the 2022 ASBK Championship. I love riding motorcycles, I love racing and I’m motivated more than ever with Ben and Troy’s support.”

This interview we conducted with Bryan Staring back in late 2014 gives some great insights into Bryan and his experiences in Europe.

We believe Bryan and the Ducati could be a fearsome combination. Bryan and DesmoSport Ducati crew chief Ben Henry have actually lived together at various times during their lives as the two are close friends who both hail from Western Australia. We recently conducted an extensive interview with Ben that you can find here.

In the meantime check out these first images of Bryan getting to know the DesmoSport Ducati at Phillip Island this week.