Ducati numbers strong for ASBK at SMP

The Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) returns to Sydney Motorsport Park on March 22 and 23 to race under lights once again for one of the season’s highly anticipated and most watched events.

Broc Pearson heads into the round full of confidence after promising season opening results, while a motivated Troy Herfoss has confirmed he will once again race for DesmoSport after returning home from his first races in the US aboard the Indian Bagger and SuperHooligan machines.

Ben Henry

“It’s an important weekend for us in Sydney. We’ve been working hard as a team, and we did some events in Sydney in the off-season, so now we get to see how we’ve really progressed. Broc (Pearson) left Phillip Island somewhat frustrated in the result on paper, but with a level of confidence that we haven’t seen in him before and for Troy (Herfoss) to come back from the US, head straight to the workshop and tell me he wants to race the bike again under lights, I’m excited to get to the track. We’ve got our own exclusive suite again with some special guests. It’s going to be a great weekend.”

Broc Pearson

“I feel like I left some things on the table at Phillip Island so I’m motivated to get the job done in Sydney. I think we showed we had the pace, and if I can improve my track position in qualifying, I’ll be able to challenge at the front. We did a few races over summer in Sydney and I’m looking forward to getting back on the DesmoSport Ducati Panigale V4 R, racing under lights at one of my favourite events on the calendar.”

Troy Herfoss

“Racing in Daytona was such an incredible experience. Supercross, Flat Track, Road Racing… All of Bike Week really was just insane. Charlie and I had a lot to learn going into the weekend, but I’m happy with my results there too and I’m really looking forward to getting back together with the team for the next round at the start of April. It’s been an amazing few weeks that’s for sure, and I’m just excited to keep racing, so I spoke to Ben again when I got home and the bikes still there for me, so I’m in for Sydney!”