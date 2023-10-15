2023 British Superbike Championship

Round 11 – Brands Hatch

Supersport / GP2 Feature Race

Tom Booth-Amos celebrated the final British Supersport race of the year with a win at Brands Hatch, as newly-crowned champ Ben Currie crashed out.

After a faultless start, Currie took control of the race, leading all the way to lap 12 when he crashed, handing the lead to Booth-Amos who was running in a strong second position.

With Booth-Amos ahead, Richard Cooper was running second and looked set for another podium but, just half an hour after claiming the BMW Motorrad F900 R Cup title, he too crashed out.

Luke Jones eventually took second, with Eugene McManus third as TJ Toms picked up fourth place, ahead of Jack Nixon.

Tom Toparis also went out of the race four laps in but had amassed enough points during the season to clinch third place in the championship ahead of Rhys Irwin.

Seth Crump just missed out on a top ten finish, crossing the line 11th.

Cameron Fraser was the first GP2 rider across the line in eighth place, the recently-crowned champ beating Harvey Claridge by just 0.049secs as Harry Rowlings took third.

Supersport / GP2 Feature Race Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Tom BOOTH-AMOS Kawasaki 23m50.379 2 SSP Luke JONES Ducati +8.726 3 SSP Eugene McMANUS Triumph +11.730 4 SSP TJ TOMS Yamaha +13.695 5 SSP Jack NIXON Triumph +15.469 6 SSP Eunan McGLINCHEY Yamaha +17.012 7 SSP Dean HARRISON Yamaha +24.719 8 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis +30.943 9 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis +30.992 10 SSP Sam MUNRO Yamaha +37.406 11 SSP Seth CRUMP Yamaha +37.450 12 SSP Jaimie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +37.601 13 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS Chassis +38.475 14 SSP Max WADSWORTH Yamaha +38.925 15 SSP James McMANUS Triumph +45.964 16 CUP Jonathan RAILTON Ducati +47.801 17 CUP Josh WOOD Yamaha +54.157 18 SSP Jamie COWARD Yamaha +54.322 19 CUP Adon DAVIE Ducati +54.827 20 CUP Tom TUNSTALL Ducati 1m01.008 21 GP2 Lucca ALLEN Kalex 1m02.172 22 SSP Freddy BARNES Yamaha 1m15.442 23 GP2 Owen MELLOR Nykos 1m22.020 24 CUP Dave GRACE Yamaha 1m23.437 25 SSP Charlie WHITE Ducati 1m23.957 26 CUP Craig KENNELLY Ducati 1m29.722 27 GP2 Luke WALLINGTON Triumph 1m29.784 28 CUP Ben GRAYSON Kawasaki 1 Lap Not Classified DNF SSP Richard COOPER Yamaha 2 Laps DNF SSP Ben CURRIE Ducati 4 Laps DNF CUP Lee DEVONPORT Ducati 6 Laps DNF SSP Tom TOPARIS Yamaha 8 Laps DNF GP2 Barry BURRELL Kramer 10 Laps DNF SSP Zak CORDEROY Kawasaki 12 Laps DNF CUP Harry COOK MV 14 Laps DNF SSP Rhys IRWIN Suzuki 15 Laps DNF SSP Jamie PERRIN Suzuki 15 Laps DNF SSP Casey O’GORMAN Yamaha 15 Laps DNF GP2 Jake MARSH Triumph / Not Started NS CUP Matt STEVENS Ducati /

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 406 2 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki) 333 3 Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha) 288 4 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki) 282 5 Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 248 6 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 246 7 Luke JONES (Ducati) 234 8 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 227 9 Eugene McMANUS (Triumph) 203 10 Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki) 183 11 Richard COOPER (Triumph / Yamaha) 182 12 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha) 116 13 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 111 14 Jack NIXON (Yamaha) 108 16 Dean HARRISON (Yamaha) 65 15 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 65 17 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 64 18 Seth CRUMP (Yamaha) 60 19 Damon REES (Yamaha) 54 20 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 49 21 Casey O’GORMAN (Yamaha) 46 22 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 35 23 James McMANUS (Triumph) 35 24 Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati) 24 25 Blaze BAKER (Ducati) 18 26 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 16 27 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 16 28 Thomas STRUDWICK (Yamaha) 13 29 Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha) 10 30 Carter BROWN (Yamaha) 9 31 Adam McLEAN (Yamaha) 9 32 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 9 33 Jamie COWARD (Yamaha) 8 34 Harry TRUELOVE (Triumph / Suzuki) 7 35 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 6 36 Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha) 5 37 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 4 38 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 4 39 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 4 40 Dave MACKAY (Ducati) 3 41 James BULL (Yamaha) 3 42 Tim NEAVE (Kawasaki) 2 43 Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki) 2 44 Davey TODD (Honda) 2 45 Tommy FIELDING (Yamaha) 1 46 Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki) 1

GP2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 513 2 Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory) 430 3 Lucca ALLEN (Kalex) 290 4 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 285 5 Joe COLLIER (Kramer) 272 6 Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph) 218 7 Jake MARSH (Triumph) 90 8 Barry BURRELL (Kramer) 74 9 Owen MELLOR (Nykos) 70 10 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 58

Supersport Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 366 2 Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati) 290 3 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 240 4 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 233 5 Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha) 232 6 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 231 7 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 188 8 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 186 9 James BULL (Yamaha) 172 10 Craig KENNELLY (Ducati) 144 11 Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki) 114 12 Harry COOK (MV Agusta) 113 13 Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki) 92 14 Matt STEVENS (Ducati) 68 15 Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati) 62 16 Gareth CUNNINGHAM (Yamaha) 12

Superstock 1000 Race Two

Dan Linfoot was crowned champion in style after taking the final Pirelli National Superstock race win of the season at Brands Hatch.

The Optimum Bikes Racing Ltd rider took charge as he stormed through from a third row start to hit the front on lap six of 14, seeing off a charge from closest rival Richard Kerr to take the win and the title.

The 35-year-old beat Kerr by 3.432secs – and after crossing the line continued at race pace, not realising the flag was out, and completed the extra lap before realising and starting his celebrations.

Dan Linfoot

“I didn’t see the chequered flag! On the last lap there, I came over the line, I saw the champion board thought ‘okay it’s over but when I came across the start-finish I didn’t see the chequered. I thought ‘I’m not sitting up now to lose it so I’ll just do an extra one just in case. It was a strange way to win the championship but I knew I had to go out and win the race today. I wanted to win the championship the way it should be won, not worry about the points situation and just go out and win the race.”

Kerr finished runner-up on track and in the standings, as Joe Talbot finished the race third, Alastair Seeley fourth and Billy McConnell fifth.

Billy McConnell

“Saturday’s victory was obviously really good for the team, we just could have done with a few more of them at the beginning of the season! I felt in the groove both in the wet and dry and everything came together in the race so, yeah, I was really happy. We made a last-minute decision to switch to the hard wet rear and it was a good option for us as we were able to press on and pull away at the head of the field.

After the euphoria of the win, we wanted to go out with a bang on Sunday too and I felt we had the pace to take another win, but I got a bit beat up and couldn’t get the drive or consistency when I needed it. First and fifth made it a good weekend though and we’ve ended the year strongly. The DNF’s hurt us during the year but fifth overall is a good effort and the team have been brilliant all year so a big thanks to them and roll on 2024!”

Superstock 1000 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Dan LINFOOT Honda 20m32.144 2 Richard KERR Honda +3.432 3 Joe TALBOT Honda +3.821 4 Alastair SEELEY BMW +4.721 5 Billy McCONNELL Honda +4.882 6 Luke HEDGER Kawasaki +11.747 7 Lewis ROLLO Aprilia +11.778 8 Ben LUXTON Honda +17.998 9 Nathan HARRISON Honda +25.257 10 James HILLIER Yamaha +25.357 11 Ash BEECH Honda +25.416 12 Scott SWANN Yamaha +27.490 13 Sam COX BMW +32.234 14 Joe FRANCIS Kawasaki +37.824 15 Joe SHELDON-SHAW Suzuki +37.899 16 Max SYMONDS Yamaha +37.971 17 John McGUINNESS Honda +39.740 18 Kieran SMITH Honda +40.699 19 Brent HARRAN BMW +40.817 20 Matty WHELAN Honda +42.317 21 Joe MOORE Suzuki +44.885 22 Ryan DIXON Yamaha +45.082 23 Callum BEY Suzuki +45.244 24 Rory PARKER Suzuki +53.767 25 Richard WHITE BMW +1m04.655 26 Sam OSBORNE Suzuki +1m31.052 27 Clayton GROVER Yamaha +1m31.070 28 Martin RUITENBEEK Yamaha +1m32.664 29 Scott McFARLANE Suzuki 1 Lap 30 Peter ECCLES Kawasaki 1 Lap Not Classified DNF Connor THOMSON Kawasaki 6 Laps DNF Matt TRUELOVE Honda 12 Laps DNF Tim NEAVE Honda 13 Laps DNF Jake CAMPBELL Kawasaki 13 Laps DNF Phil ROOKE Kawasaki /

Superstock Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Dan LINFOOT (Honda) 377 2 Richard KERR (Honda) 341 3 Alistair SEELEY (BMW) 315 4 Joe TALBOT (Honda) 300 5 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 270 6 Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia) 234 7 Alex OLSEN (Honda) 152 8 Ben LUXTON (Honda) 147 9 Ashley BEECH (Honda) 133 10 Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki) 131 11 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 93 12 Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki) 76 13 David ALLINGHAM (Honda) 72 14 Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki) 70 15 Matt TRUELOVE (Honda) 66 16 Tim NEAVE (Honda) 61 17 Scott SWANN (Yamaha) 58 18 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 50 19 Fraser ROGERS (Aprilia) 44 20 Brent HARRAN (Honda / BMW) 35 21 James HILLIER (Yamaha) 35 22 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki / Kawasaki) 27 23 Nathan HARRISON (Honda) 15 24 Simon REID (Honda) 13 25 Conor CUMMINS (Honda) 10 26 Sam COX (BMW) 7 27 Richard WHITE (BMW) 7 28 Max SYMONDS (Yamaha) 5 29 Matty WHELEN (Honda) 3 30 Kade VERWEY (BMW) 3 31 Kieran SMITH (Honda) 2

Junior Superstock Race Two

Sam Laffins powered to the final ever win of the Pirelli National Junior Superstock series – as Owen Jenner crossed the line ninth to seal the championship.

Laffins took his third win in a row as the series drew to a close, but the man of the day was newly crowned champ Jenner, who overcame a moment on the opening lap to ride a safe race to the flag and lifted his second major championship crown.

Owen Jenner

“It’s amazing, I almost can’t believe it. This is what we’ve been working for all year, we’re just a small family team but we came in determined to win and here we are. Winning any championship is incredible but to know I’m the final ever champion in this class before it finishes is something else. It’s been an amazing year, I’ve so many people to thank and I’m just over the moon to be here.”

Second rider home was Declan Connell, who managed to hold off Ed Best in a very close finish.

Asher Durham, who came into the weekend with a small chance of title glory, finished the race fourth with Harrison Crosby fifth.

Young Aussie Jacob Hatch carded enough points to secure seventh place in the championship.

Junior Superstock Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Sam LAFFINS Kawasaki 18m28.220 2 Declan CONNELL Kawasaki +0.164 3 Edmund BEST Yamaha +0.378 4 Asher DURHAM Kawasaki +0.423 5 Harrison CROSBY Kawasaki +1.238 6 Finley ARSCOTT Yamaha +1.464 7 Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki +1.556 8 Zak SHELTON Kawasaki +7.348 9 Owen JENNER Yamaha +7.604 10 Mikey HARDIE Kawasaki +7.684 11 Jamie LYONS Yamaha +12.031 12 Jacob HATCH Kawasaki +12.750 13 Kieran KENT Yamaha +14.742 14 Charlie ATKINS Yamaha +15.936 15 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +15.998 16 Harry FOWLE Yamaha +18.746 17 Joe FARRAGHER Kawasaki +18.800 18 Lynden LEATHERLAND Yamaha +26.284 19 Finn SMART-WEEDEN Yamaha +36.910 20 Joe HOWARD Yamaha +36.924 21 Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS Kawasaki +57.097 Not Classified DNF Carl HARRIS Kawasaki 1 Lap DNF Evan PENDRILL Yamaha 1 Lap DNF Adam BROWN Kawasaki 11 Laps DNF Aaron SILVESTER Yamaha / DNF Oisin MAHER Kawasaki / DNF Cameron HALL Kawasaki / DNF Aaron MONK Kawasaki /

Junior Superstock Points