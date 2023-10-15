2023 British Superbike Championship
Round 11 – Brands Hatch
Images by David Yeomans Photography
Supersport / GP2 Feature Race
Tom Booth-Amos celebrated the final British Supersport race of the year with a win at Brands Hatch, as newly-crowned champ Ben Currie crashed out.
After a faultless start, Currie took control of the race, leading all the way to lap 12 when he crashed, handing the lead to Booth-Amos who was running in a strong second position.
With Booth-Amos ahead, Richard Cooper was running second and looked set for another podium but, just half an hour after claiming the BMW Motorrad F900 R Cup title, he too crashed out.
Luke Jones eventually took second, with Eugene McManus third as TJ Toms picked up fourth place, ahead of Jack Nixon.
Tom Toparis also went out of the race four laps in but had amassed enough points during the season to clinch third place in the championship ahead of Rhys Irwin.
Seth Crump just missed out on a top ten finish, crossing the line 11th.
Cameron Fraser was the first GP2 rider across the line in eighth place, the recently-crowned champ beating Harvey Claridge by just 0.049secs as Harry Rowlings took third.
Supersport / GP2 Feature Race Results
|Pos
|CL
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS
|Kawasaki
|23m50.379
|2
|SSP
|Luke JONES
|Ducati
|+8.726
|3
|SSP
|Eugene McMANUS
|Triumph
|+11.730
|4
|SSP
|TJ TOMS
|Yamaha
|+13.695
|5
|SSP
|Jack NIXON
|Triumph
|+15.469
|6
|SSP
|Eunan McGLINCHEY
|Yamaha
|+17.012
|7
|SSP
|Dean HARRISON
|Yamaha
|+24.719
|8
|GP2
|Cameron FRASER
|Chassis
|+30.943
|9
|GP2
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|Chassis
|+30.992
|10
|SSP
|Sam MUNRO
|Yamaha
|+37.406
|11
|SSP
|Seth CRUMP
|Yamaha
|+37.450
|12
|SSP
|Jaimie van SIKKELERUS
|Yamaha
|+37.601
|13
|GP2
|Harry ROWLINGS
|Chassis
|+38.475
|14
|SSP
|Max WADSWORTH
|Yamaha
|+38.925
|15
|SSP
|James McMANUS
|Triumph
|+45.964
|16
|CUP
|Jonathan RAILTON
|Ducati
|+47.801
|17
|CUP
|Josh WOOD
|Yamaha
|+54.157
|18
|SSP
|Jamie COWARD
|Yamaha
|+54.322
|19
|CUP
|Adon DAVIE
|Ducati
|+54.827
|20
|CUP
|Tom TUNSTALL
|Ducati
|1m01.008
|21
|GP2
|Lucca ALLEN
|Kalex
|1m02.172
|22
|SSP
|Freddy BARNES
|Yamaha
|1m15.442
|23
|GP2
|Owen MELLOR
|Nykos
|1m22.020
|24
|CUP
|Dave GRACE
|Yamaha
|1m23.437
|25
|SSP
|Charlie WHITE
|Ducati
|1m23.957
|26
|CUP
|Craig KENNELLY
|Ducati
|1m29.722
|27
|GP2
|Luke WALLINGTON
|Triumph
|1m29.784
|28
|CUP
|Ben GRAYSON
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|SSP
|Richard COOPER
|Yamaha
|2 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Ben CURRIE
|Ducati
|4 Laps
|DNF
|CUP
|Lee DEVONPORT
|Ducati
|6 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Tom TOPARIS
|Yamaha
|8 Laps
|DNF
|GP2
|Barry BURRELL
|Kramer
|10 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Zak CORDEROY
|Kawasaki
|12 Laps
|DNF
|CUP
|Harry COOK
|MV
|14 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Rhys IRWIN
|Suzuki
|15 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Jamie PERRIN
|Suzuki
|15 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Casey O’GORMAN
|Yamaha
|15 Laps
|DNF
|GP2
|Jake MARSH
|Triumph
|/
|Not Started
|NS
|CUP
|Matt STEVENS
|Ducati
|/
Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Ben CURRIE (Ducati)
|406
|2
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki)
|333
|3
|Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha)
|288
|4
|Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki)
|282
|5
|Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha)
|248
|6
|Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki)
|246
|7
|Luke JONES (Ducati)
|234
|8
|TJ TOMS (Yamaha)
|227
|9
|Eugene McMANUS (Triumph)
|203
|10
|Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki)
|183
|11
|Richard COOPER (Triumph / Yamaha)
|182
|12
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha)
|116
|13
|Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki)
|111
|14
|Jack NIXON (Yamaha)
|108
|16
|Dean HARRISON (Yamaha)
|65
|15
|Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha)
|65
|17
|Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha)
|64
|18
|Seth CRUMP (Yamaha)
|60
|19
|Damon REES (Yamaha)
|54
|20
|Sam MUNRO (Yamaha)
|49
|21
|Casey O’GORMAN (Yamaha)
|46
|22
|Ash BARNES (Yamaha)
|35
|23
|James McMANUS (Triumph)
|35
|24
|Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati)
|24
|25
|Blaze BAKER (Ducati)
|18
|26
|Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati)
|16
|27
|Adon DAVIE (Ducati)
|16
|28
|Thomas STRUDWICK (Yamaha)
|13
|29
|Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha)
|10
|30
|Carter BROWN (Yamaha)
|9
|31
|Adam McLEAN (Yamaha)
|9
|32
|Josh WOOD (Yamaha)
|9
|33
|Jamie COWARD (Yamaha)
|8
|34
|Harry TRUELOVE (Triumph / Suzuki)
|7
|35
|Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha)
|6
|36
|Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha)
|5
|37
|Dave GRACE (Yamaha)
|4
|38
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|4
|39
|Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki)
|4
|40
|Dave MACKAY (Ducati)
|3
|41
|James BULL (Yamaha)
|3
|42
|Tim NEAVE (Kawasaki)
|2
|43
|Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki)
|2
|44
|Davey TODD (Honda)
|2
|45
|Tommy FIELDING (Yamaha)
|1
|46
|Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki)
|1
GP2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory)
|513
|2
|Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory)
|430
|3
|Lucca ALLEN (Kalex)
|290
|4
|Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory)
|285
|5
|Joe COLLIER (Kramer)
|272
|6
|Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph)
|218
|7
|Jake MARSH (Triumph)
|90
|8
|Barry BURRELL (Kramer)
|74
|9
|Owen MELLOR (Nykos)
|70
|10
|Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane)
|58
Supersport Cup Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati)
|366
|2
|Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati)
|290
|3
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|240
|4
|Adon DAVIE (Ducati)
|233
|5
|Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha)
|232
|6
|Dave GRACE (Yamaha)
|231
|7
|Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki)
|188
|8
|Josh WOOD (Yamaha)
|186
|9
|James BULL (Yamaha)
|172
|10
|Craig KENNELLY (Ducati)
|144
|11
|Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki)
|114
|12
|Harry COOK (MV Agusta)
|113
|13
|Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki)
|92
|14
|Matt STEVENS (Ducati)
|68
|15
|Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati)
|62
|16
|Gareth CUNNINGHAM (Yamaha)
|12
Superstock 1000 Race Two
Dan Linfoot was crowned champion in style after taking the final Pirelli National Superstock race win of the season at Brands Hatch.
The Optimum Bikes Racing Ltd rider took charge as he stormed through from a third row start to hit the front on lap six of 14, seeing off a charge from closest rival Richard Kerr to take the win and the title.
The 35-year-old beat Kerr by 3.432secs – and after crossing the line continued at race pace, not realising the flag was out, and completed the extra lap before realising and starting his celebrations.
Dan Linfoot
“I didn’t see the chequered flag! On the last lap there, I came over the line, I saw the champion board thought ‘okay it’s over but when I came across the start-finish I didn’t see the chequered. I thought ‘I’m not sitting up now to lose it so I’ll just do an extra one just in case. It was a strange way to win the championship but I knew I had to go out and win the race today. I wanted to win the championship the way it should be won, not worry about the points situation and just go out and win the race.”
Kerr finished runner-up on track and in the standings, as Joe Talbot finished the race third, Alastair Seeley fourth and Billy McConnell fifth.
Billy McConnell
“Saturday’s victory was obviously really good for the team, we just could have done with a few more of them at the beginning of the season! I felt in the groove both in the wet and dry and everything came together in the race so, yeah, I was really happy. We made a last-minute decision to switch to the hard wet rear and it was a good option for us as we were able to press on and pull away at the head of the field.
After the euphoria of the win, we wanted to go out with a bang on Sunday too and I felt we had the pace to take another win, but I got a bit beat up and couldn’t get the drive or consistency when I needed it. First and fifth made it a good weekend though and we’ve ended the year strongly. The DNF’s hurt us during the year but fifth overall is a good effort and the team have been brilliant all year so a big thanks to them and roll on 2024!”
Superstock 1000 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Dan LINFOOT
|Honda
|20m32.144
|2
|Richard KERR
|Honda
|+3.432
|3
|Joe TALBOT
|Honda
|+3.821
|4
|Alastair SEELEY
|BMW
|+4.721
|5
|Billy McCONNELL
|Honda
|+4.882
|6
|Luke HEDGER
|Kawasaki
|+11.747
|7
|Lewis ROLLO
|Aprilia
|+11.778
|8
|Ben LUXTON
|Honda
|+17.998
|9
|Nathan HARRISON
|Honda
|+25.257
|10
|James HILLIER
|Yamaha
|+25.357
|11
|Ash BEECH
|Honda
|+25.416
|12
|Scott SWANN
|Yamaha
|+27.490
|13
|Sam COX
|BMW
|+32.234
|14
|Joe FRANCIS
|Kawasaki
|+37.824
|15
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW
|Suzuki
|+37.899
|16
|Max SYMONDS
|Yamaha
|+37.971
|17
|John McGUINNESS
|Honda
|+39.740
|18
|Kieran SMITH
|Honda
|+40.699
|19
|Brent HARRAN
|BMW
|+40.817
|20
|Matty WHELAN
|Honda
|+42.317
|21
|Joe MOORE
|Suzuki
|+44.885
|22
|Ryan DIXON
|Yamaha
|+45.082
|23
|Callum BEY
|Suzuki
|+45.244
|24
|Rory PARKER
|Suzuki
|+53.767
|25
|Richard WHITE
|BMW
|+1m04.655
|26
|Sam OSBORNE
|Suzuki
|+1m31.052
|27
|Clayton GROVER
|Yamaha
|+1m31.070
|28
|Martin RUITENBEEK
|Yamaha
|+1m32.664
|29
|Scott McFARLANE
|Suzuki
|1 Lap
|30
|Peter ECCLES
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Connor THOMSON
|Kawasaki
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Matt TRUELOVE
|Honda
|12 Laps
|DNF
|Tim NEAVE
|Honda
|13 Laps
|DNF
|Jake CAMPBELL
|Kawasaki
|13 Laps
|DNF
|Phil ROOKE
|Kawasaki
|/
Superstock Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Dan LINFOOT (Honda)
|377
|2
|Richard KERR (Honda)
|341
|3
|Alistair SEELEY (BMW)
|315
|4
|Joe TALBOT (Honda)
|300
|5
|Billy McCONNELL (Honda)
|270
|6
|Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia)
|234
|7
|Alex OLSEN (Honda)
|152
|8
|Ben LUXTON (Honda)
|147
|9
|Ashley BEECH (Honda)
|133
|10
|Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki)
|131
|11
|Franco BOURNE (Honda)
|93
|12
|Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki)
|76
|13
|David ALLINGHAM (Honda)
|72
|14
|Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki)
|70
|15
|Matt TRUELOVE (Honda)
|66
|16
|Tim NEAVE (Honda)
|61
|17
|Scott SWANN (Yamaha)
|58
|18
|Shaun WINFIELD (Honda)
|50
|19
|Fraser ROGERS (Aprilia)
|44
|20
|Brent HARRAN (Honda / BMW)
|35
|21
|James HILLIER (Yamaha)
|35
|22
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki / Kawasaki)
|27
|23
|Nathan HARRISON (Honda)
|15
|24
|Simon REID (Honda)
|13
|25
|Conor CUMMINS (Honda)
|10
|26
|Sam COX (BMW)
|7
|27
|Richard WHITE (BMW)
|7
|28
|Max SYMONDS (Yamaha)
|5
|29
|Matty WHELEN (Honda)
|3
|30
|Kade VERWEY (BMW)
|3
|31
|Kieran SMITH (Honda)
|2
Junior Superstock Race Two
Sam Laffins powered to the final ever win of the Pirelli National Junior Superstock series – as Owen Jenner crossed the line ninth to seal the championship.
Laffins took his third win in a row as the series drew to a close, but the man of the day was newly crowned champ Jenner, who overcame a moment on the opening lap to ride a safe race to the flag and lifted his second major championship crown.
Owen Jenner
“It’s amazing, I almost can’t believe it. This is what we’ve been working for all year, we’re just a small family team but we came in determined to win and here we are. Winning any championship is incredible but to know I’m the final ever champion in this class before it finishes is something else. It’s been an amazing year, I’ve so many people to thank and I’m just over the moon to be here.”
Second rider home was Declan Connell, who managed to hold off Ed Best in a very close finish.
Asher Durham, who came into the weekend with a small chance of title glory, finished the race fourth with Harrison Crosby fifth.
Young Aussie Jacob Hatch carded enough points to secure seventh place in the championship.
Junior Superstock Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Sam LAFFINS
|Kawasaki
|18m28.220
|2
|Declan CONNELL
|Kawasaki
|+0.164
|3
|Edmund BEST
|Yamaha
|+0.378
|4
|Asher DURHAM
|Kawasaki
|+0.423
|5
|Harrison CROSBY
|Kawasaki
|+1.238
|6
|Finley ARSCOTT
|Yamaha
|+1.464
|7
|Cameron DAWSON
|Kawasaki
|+1.556
|8
|Zak SHELTON
|Kawasaki
|+7.348
|9
|Owen JENNER
|Yamaha
|+7.604
|10
|Mikey HARDIE
|Kawasaki
|+7.684
|11
|Jamie LYONS
|Yamaha
|+12.031
|12
|Jacob HATCH
|Kawasaki
|+12.750
|13
|Kieran KENT
|Yamaha
|+14.742
|14
|Charlie ATKINS
|Yamaha
|+15.936
|15
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|+15.998
|16
|Harry FOWLE
|Yamaha
|+18.746
|17
|Joe FARRAGHER
|Kawasaki
|+18.800
|18
|Lynden LEATHERLAND
|Yamaha
|+26.284
|19
|Finn SMART-WEEDEN
|Yamaha
|+36.910
|20
|Joe HOWARD
|Yamaha
|+36.924
|21
|Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS
|Kawasaki
|+57.097
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Carl HARRIS
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Evan PENDRILL
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Adam BROWN
|Kawasaki
|11 Laps
|DNF
|Aaron SILVESTER
|Yamaha
|/
|DNF
|Oisin MAHER
|Kawasaki
|/
|DNF
|Cameron HALL
|Kawasaki
|/
|DNF
|Aaron MONK
|Kawasaki
|/
Junior Superstock Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Owen JENNER (Yamaha)
|252
|2
|Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki)
|229
|3
|Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki)
|218
|4
|Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha)
|213
|5
|Edmund BEST (Yamaha)
|163
|6
|Sam LAFFINS (Yamaha)
|156
|7
|Jacob HATCH (Kawasaki)
|131
|8
|Harrison CROSBY (Kawasaki)
|130
|9
|Cameron HALL (Kawasaki)
|113
|10
|Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki)
|113
|11
|Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha)
|105
|12
|Finley ARSCOTT (Yamaha)
|82
|13
|Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki)
|72
|14
|Jamie LYONS (Yamaha)
|56
|15
|Taylor ROSE (Yamaha)
|51
|16
|Oliver BARR (Yamaha)
|47
|17
|Mickey HARDIE (Kawasaki)
|36
|18
|Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki)
|35
|19
|Osian JONES (Kawasaki)
|31
|20
|Joe HOWARD (Yamaha)
|23
|21
|Jack ROACH (Kawasaki)
|23
|23
|Kier ARMSTRONG (Yamaha)
|22
|22
|Kam DIXON (Yamaha)
|21
|24
|Carl HARRIS (Kawasaki)
|15
|25
|Kieran KENT (Yamaha)
|15
|26
|Jack BEDNAREK (Yamaha)
|10
|27
|Jake HOPPER (Yamaha)
|9
|28
|Owen MELLOR (Kawasaki)
|6
|29
|Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha)
|6
|30
|Finn SMART-WEEDEN (Yamaha)
|6
|31
|Lewis JONES (Kawasaki)
|5
|32
|Adam HARTGROVE (Yamaha)
|4
|33
|Jake CAMPBELL (Kawasaki)
|3
|34
|Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki)
|3
|35
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD (Kawasaki)
|2