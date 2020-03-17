Statement from MSVR regarding COVID-19 and the 2020 Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Yesterday the UK Government announced further and significant measures designed to suppress the spread of the Coronavirus and limit Covid-19 infections.

Following the MCRCB and the ACU’s suspension of all motorcycle circuit racing events until at least the end of April, a decision which will be kept under review as the situation progresses, MSVR can confirm that the forthcoming official test (1/2 April) at Silverstone is cancelled, and the opening round of the 2020 Bennetts British Superbike Championship also at Silverstone (10-12 April), will be postponed until later in the year.

Series promoter and organiser MSVR is continuing to work closely with teams, circuits, broadcasters and partners to evaluate the constantly-changing situation and will provide further updates when available.

MotoAmerica’s Statement On COVID-19

MotoAmerica is continuing to assess the situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the opening round of the series, scheduled for April 17-19 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, and will make decisions in a timely manner based on the safety and well-being of its fans, racers, teams and all support personnel. MotoAmerica is and will be following directives from several entities, including national, state and local governments, as we move closer to our events.

Although we all want to race motorcycles, there are more important things happening in the world and MotoAmerica is taking the Coronavirus very seriously. While we are hopeful of going to Road Atlanta and having our first race of the year as scheduled, we will only do so if the safety of our fans, riders and teams is not compromised. Things are changing so quickly that it’s not possible to make any decisions on Road Atlanta or any other rounds at this point. We will, however, make a decision as quickly as possible when the time is right. Safety is paramount to everyone at MotoAmerica, regardless if it is on-track or off-track.

Our intention now is the same as it has always been and that is to complete our 10-round 2020 MotoAmerica Series in a safe and successful manner.

Dorna had previously announced the postponement of the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) round of the MotoGP World Championship in Austin, Texas, an event in which MotoAmerica was scheduled to run its opening round. The COTA round of MotoGP has been rescheduled from April 3-5 to November 13-15.

More information will be available as we get closer to the series opener.