2023 British Superbike Championship

Round Nine – Oulton Park

Images by David Yeomans Photography

Summary

The fight to become the 2023 Bennetts British Superbike Champion intensified at the penultimate round of the season at Donington Park as the BeerMonster Ducati team-mates clashed in the second race, both crashing out of the action.

Three races now remain in the battle to become Bennetts British Superbike Champion at Brands Hatch, with a maximum of 105 points available at the final Showdown.

Eight riders remain within 105 points of Bridewell at the top of the standings, with Irwin still his closest rival. Ryde and Haslam lead the chasing pack, 35 points and a further six points respectively adrift, with Lee Jackson 2.5 points down on Haslam. Meanwhile O’Halloran, Brookes and Iddon remain in mathematical contention.

Superbike Race Two

Kyle Ryde claimed victory in a dramatic second Bennetts British Superbike Championship race at Donington Park, as the BeerMonster Ducati team-mates clashed at Melbourne with Glenn Irwin and Tommy Bridewell crashing out of contention.

The fight for the 2023 title took another turn after an intense seven-way battle for victory. Bridewell had started at the back of the grid in 26th position and had been carving his way through the pack to have closed in on the leading group by lap eight.

Irwin had been at the front of the field after starting 12th on the grid to lead by the second lap ahead of Leon Haslam, Ryan Vickers and Ryde as Bridewell joined the pack.

By lap nine, there was a scramble for the lead as the rain flags were shown and the riders battled to hold the advantage. However, by the end of that lap, Bridewell had carved through to take the lead at Goddards.

Bridewell and Irwin were then scrapping for the lead, with Haslam, Vickers and Ryde also in the mix as the leading title contenders refused to give an inch to their rivals.

By lap 11, Irwin had regained the lead but Bridewell was still pushing to regain the advantage as tensions continued to rise. As the pack reached Melbourne on lap 12, Bridewell tagged the back of Irwin and then pair subsequently crashed out of the race, making it another non-point scoring race for both BeerMonster Ducati riders.

Ryde held onto the lead from Haslam and Christian Iddon who had joined the fray, as the race was red flagged on lap 17 for rain. The pair now have closed again on their BeerMonster Ducati rivals with the pair still separated by half a point as Ryde in third is now 31.5 points adrift of Irwin with Haslam just a further two points behind.

Lee Jackson continued his consistency with a fourth place for the Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki team and Jason O’Halloran on the McAMS Yamaha.

Ryan Vickers was sixth ahead of Charlie Nesbitt and Josh Brookes with Max Cook and Peter Hickman completing the top ten.

Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Kyle RYDE Yamaha 23m55.777 2 Leon HASLAM BMW +0.224 3 Christian IDDON Ducati +1.489 4 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +1.755 5 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha +2.138 6 Ryan VICKERS Yamaha +3.791 7 Charlie NESBITT Honda +6.387 8 Josh BROOKES BMW +6.678 9 Max COOK Kawasaki +9.655 10 Peter HICKMAN BMW +10.938 11 Jack KENNEDY Yamaha +11.935 12 Niccoló CANEPA Yamaha +15.426 13 Tom NEAVE Honda +16.929 14 Davey TODD BMW +17.088 15 Alex OLSEN Honda +17.570 16 Jack SCOTT Kawasaki +33.813 17 Brayden ELLIOTT Kawasaki 1 Lap Not Classified DNF Andrew IRWIN Honda 3 Laps DNF Glenn IRWIN Ducati 5 Laps DNF Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati 5 Laps DNF Bradley PERIE Kawasaki 5 Laps DNF Storm STACEY Kawasaki 11 Laps DNF Louis VALLELEY Kawasaki 11 Laps DNF Michael DUNLOP Honda 13 Laps DNF Luke MOSSEY BMW 13 Laps Not Started NS Franco BOURNE Honda NS

Superbike Race Three

Jason O’Halloran returned to winning ways in the final Bennetts British Superbike Championship race of the weekend at Donington Park as he commanded the conditions to take the victory by 6.936s as Leon Haslam and Glenn Irwin had heartbreak with technical problems that sidelined them from the race.

O’Halloran had a lightning start and broke the pack to take his fifth win of the season for McAMS Yamaha, but behind the podium battle was on and it went down to the finish.

On the opening lap Glenn Irwin suffered a technical problem that saw him instantly sidelined, meaning he leaves Donington Park without scoring a single point, but whilst he was out of the action, his BeerMonster Ducati teammate Tommy Bridewell had an equally tough race in the wet conditions to finish in ninth place. As the championship reaches Brands Hatch for the season finale, the pair are still only separated by 7.5 points.

As the BeerMonster Ducati team endured their most difficult weekend of the season, Haslam looked set to close the deficit to the pair even further and he was running second when he suffered a mechanical issue and was then out of the action on lap 16. With potential of track contamination the race was red flagged and the result declared.

Oxford Products Racing Ducati’s Christian Iddon completed a fantastic weekend for the team by being promoted to second, whilst Josh Brookes claimed the final top three place to return to the podium for the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad Team.

Charlie Nesbitt had another strong performance in fourth place for the MasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing team ahead of Jack Kennedy and Storm Stacey who had a race-long battle for fifth place.

Peter Hickman held off Lee Jackson for eighth place ahead of Bridewell and Davey Todd who claimed his best result for the Milwaukee BMW Motorrad Team. Whilst Kyle Ryde missed out on the top ten in 12th place.

Superbike Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha 25m01.407 2 Christian IDDON Ducati +6.936 3 Josh BROOKES BMW +10.884 4 Charlie NESBITT Honda +13.561 5 Jack KENNEDY Yamaha +16.183 6 Storm STACEY Kawasaki +16.414 7 Peter HICKMAN BMW +16.797 8 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +17.368 9 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +17.862 10 Davey TODD BMW +19.937 11 Luke MOSSEY BMW +20.220 12 Kyle RYDE Yamaha +27.839 13 Niccoló CANEPA Yamaha +31.576 14 Franco BOURNE Honda +42.946 15 Tom NEAVE Honda +47.985 16 Jack SCOTT Kawasaki +48.300 17 Brayden ELLIOTT Kawasaki +1m00.927 18 Max COOK Kawasaki +1m03.361 19 Bradley PERIE Kawasaki +1m04.861 20 Louis VALLELEY Kawasaki +1:m09.041 Not Classified DNF Leon HASLAM BMW +4.978 DNF Andrew IRWIN Honda 10 Laps DNF Alex OLSEN Honda 11 Laps DNF Michael DUNLOP Honda 12 Laps DNF Ryan VICKERS Yamaha 14 Laps DNF Glenn IRWIN Ducati DNF

Quotes

Jason O’Halloran

“It’s been an amazing day. I was really happy with the first race to come from 21st to fifth but at the same time I was also a little frustrated as the race got stopped early and a podium was on the cards. Starting on the front row for the last race obviously made things a lot easier the bike felt fantastic in the wet conditions. Even when I was pulling away I didn’t feel like I was riding out of my skin to do it, I felt really comfortable on the bike, trying to hit all my markers and control the lap time. I used my dash and my lap timer to break the track into sectors and make sure I wasn’t too far away at any given point and the boys gave me great signals on the board so we could control it to the end. To get another win and bring the gap to the leader down with 35 points per race on offer at Brands certainly means we can head there with a spring in our step.”

Niccolò Canepa

“This weekend has been a fantastic experience, I have really enjoyed the bike, the team and the atmosphere here at BSB. Unfortunately we didn’t achieve what we could have because the conditions were really difficult. I was really satisfied to qualify seventh in the dry and I thought I could have had a strong dry race but unfortunately the conditions changed! In the mixed conditions in the Sprint I had to retire which was a shame as it would have been good to get the experience in the wet with no traction control. In warm up I learned a lot about the wet conditions and felt confident, but then the race was dry! It took me a while to get up to speed in the dry conditions, but when I did I had the pace for the top six/seven so this is promising but it was too late. And then in race three the conditions changed again! It was a similar story, I had pace at the end once I had found my rhythm so while we didn’t achieve a result, we gained a lot of experience so I am ready for Brands Hatch whatever the conditions!”

Glenn Irwin

“This weekend has highlighted the highs and lows of racing, particularly the Glenn Irwinlatter but it’s part of the job and it’s left the championship on a knife edge. I felt good in the first race and was pretty much in cruise mode until the spots of rain began to fall which led me to back off a bit. The incident with Tommy happened but I bear no resentment, we put it behind us and moved on to the last race. I had a good feeling in the wet but, unfortunately, a throttle sensor went so we ended the weekend with no points. The points table could have looked a lot different but I’m only 7.5pts behind Tommy and mentally I feel in a good place and I’m so fortunate to ride for such a good team.”

Tommy Bridewell

“I’m sore after today’s crash and worn out emotionally after the weekend. Without doubt it’s been a tough day and a rollercoaster of a meeting and whilst the incident in the first race was bad for all of us, it was just a racing incident, but I apologised to Glenn and his team as it was obviously disappointing for both of us. I felt so strong on the bike and to come from last on the grid to lead after eight laps is almost unheard of in BSB so it’s a real shame it happened. In the final race, I had a few visibility issues, but I came here half a point behind in the championship standings and I’m leaving 7.5pts in the lead so I’m feeling positive going into the final round at Brands.”

British Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Glenn IRWIN (Ducati) 368 2 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati) 360 3 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 333 4 Leon HASLAM (BMW) 327 5 Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki) 324.5 6 Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha) 317.5 7 Josh BROOKES (BMW) 292 8 Christian IDDON (Ducati) 264 9 Ryan VICKERS (Yamaha) 246 10 Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha) 155 11 Charlie NESBITT (Honda) 152.5 12 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 139

The final round of the BSB series takes place at Brands Hatch on October 15