2023 British Superbike Championship
Round Nine – Oulton Park
Images by David Yeomans Photography
Summary
The fight to become the 2023 Bennetts British Superbike Champion intensified at the penultimate round of the season at Donington Park as the BeerMonster Ducati team-mates clashed in the second race, both crashing out of the action.
Three races now remain in the battle to become Bennetts British Superbike Champion at Brands Hatch, with a maximum of 105 points available at the final Showdown.
Eight riders remain within 105 points of Bridewell at the top of the standings, with Irwin still his closest rival. Ryde and Haslam lead the chasing pack, 35 points and a further six points respectively adrift, with Lee Jackson 2.5 points down on Haslam. Meanwhile O’Halloran, Brookes and Iddon remain in mathematical contention.
Superbike Race Two
Kyle Ryde claimed victory in a dramatic second Bennetts British Superbike Championship race at Donington Park, as the BeerMonster Ducati team-mates clashed at Melbourne with Glenn Irwin and Tommy Bridewell crashing out of contention.
The fight for the 2023 title took another turn after an intense seven-way battle for victory. Bridewell had started at the back of the grid in 26th position and had been carving his way through the pack to have closed in on the leading group by lap eight.
Irwin had been at the front of the field after starting 12th on the grid to lead by the second lap ahead of Leon Haslam, Ryan Vickers and Ryde as Bridewell joined the pack.
By lap nine, there was a scramble for the lead as the rain flags were shown and the riders battled to hold the advantage. However, by the end of that lap, Bridewell had carved through to take the lead at Goddards.
Bridewell and Irwin were then scrapping for the lead, with Haslam, Vickers and Ryde also in the mix as the leading title contenders refused to give an inch to their rivals.
By lap 11, Irwin had regained the lead but Bridewell was still pushing to regain the advantage as tensions continued to rise. As the pack reached Melbourne on lap 12, Bridewell tagged the back of Irwin and then pair subsequently crashed out of the race, making it another non-point scoring race for both BeerMonster Ducati riders.
Ryde held onto the lead from Haslam and Christian Iddon who had joined the fray, as the race was red flagged on lap 17 for rain. The pair now have closed again on their BeerMonster Ducati rivals with the pair still separated by half a point as Ryde in third is now 31.5 points adrift of Irwin with Haslam just a further two points behind.
Lee Jackson continued his consistency with a fourth place for the Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki team and Jason O’Halloran on the McAMS Yamaha.
Ryan Vickers was sixth ahead of Charlie Nesbitt and Josh Brookes with Max Cook and Peter Hickman completing the top ten.
Superbike Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Kyle RYDE
|Yamaha
|23m55.777
|2
|Leon HASLAM
|BMW
|+0.224
|3
|Christian IDDON
|Ducati
|+1.489
|4
|Lee JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|+1.755
|5
|Jason O’HALLORAN
|Yamaha
|+2.138
|6
|Ryan VICKERS
|Yamaha
|+3.791
|7
|Charlie NESBITT
|Honda
|+6.387
|8
|Josh BROOKES
|BMW
|+6.678
|9
|Max COOK
|Kawasaki
|+9.655
|10
|Peter HICKMAN
|BMW
|+10.938
|11
|Jack KENNEDY
|Yamaha
|+11.935
|12
|Niccoló CANEPA
|Yamaha
|+15.426
|13
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda
|+16.929
|14
|Davey TODD
|BMW
|+17.088
|15
|Alex OLSEN
|Honda
|+17.570
|16
|Jack SCOTT
|Kawasaki
|+33.813
|17
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Andrew IRWIN
|Honda
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Glenn IRWIN
|Ducati
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|Ducati
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Bradley PERIE
|Kawasaki
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Storm STACEY
|Kawasaki
|11 Laps
|DNF
|Louis VALLELEY
|Kawasaki
|11 Laps
|DNF
|Michael DUNLOP
|Honda
|13 Laps
|DNF
|Luke MOSSEY
|BMW
|13 Laps
|Not Started
|NS
|Franco BOURNE
|Honda
|NS
Superbike Race Three
Jason O’Halloran returned to winning ways in the final Bennetts British Superbike Championship race of the weekend at Donington Park as he commanded the conditions to take the victory by 6.936s as Leon Haslam and Glenn Irwin had heartbreak with technical problems that sidelined them from the race.
O’Halloran had a lightning start and broke the pack to take his fifth win of the season for McAMS Yamaha, but behind the podium battle was on and it went down to the finish.
On the opening lap Glenn Irwin suffered a technical problem that saw him instantly sidelined, meaning he leaves Donington Park without scoring a single point, but whilst he was out of the action, his BeerMonster Ducati teammate Tommy Bridewell had an equally tough race in the wet conditions to finish in ninth place. As the championship reaches Brands Hatch for the season finale, the pair are still only separated by 7.5 points.
As the BeerMonster Ducati team endured their most difficult weekend of the season, Haslam looked set to close the deficit to the pair even further and he was running second when he suffered a mechanical issue and was then out of the action on lap 16. With potential of track contamination the race was red flagged and the result declared.
Oxford Products Racing Ducati’s Christian Iddon completed a fantastic weekend for the team by being promoted to second, whilst Josh Brookes claimed the final top three place to return to the podium for the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad Team.
Charlie Nesbitt had another strong performance in fourth place for the MasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing team ahead of Jack Kennedy and Storm Stacey who had a race-long battle for fifth place.
Peter Hickman held off Lee Jackson for eighth place ahead of Bridewell and Davey Todd who claimed his best result for the Milwaukee BMW Motorrad Team. Whilst Kyle Ryde missed out on the top ten in 12th place.
Superbike Race Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Jason O’HALLORAN
|Yamaha
|25m01.407
|2
|Christian IDDON
|Ducati
|+6.936
|3
|Josh BROOKES
|BMW
|+10.884
|4
|Charlie NESBITT
|Honda
|+13.561
|5
|Jack KENNEDY
|Yamaha
|+16.183
|6
|Storm STACEY
|Kawasaki
|+16.414
|7
|Peter HICKMAN
|BMW
|+16.797
|8
|Lee JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|+17.368
|9
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|Ducati
|+17.862
|10
|Davey TODD
|BMW
|+19.937
|11
|Luke MOSSEY
|BMW
|+20.220
|12
|Kyle RYDE
|Yamaha
|+27.839
|13
|Niccoló CANEPA
|Yamaha
|+31.576
|14
|Franco BOURNE
|Honda
|+42.946
|15
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda
|+47.985
|16
|Jack SCOTT
|Kawasaki
|+48.300
|17
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|Kawasaki
|+1m00.927
|18
|Max COOK
|Kawasaki
|+1m03.361
|19
|Bradley PERIE
|Kawasaki
|+1m04.861
|20
|Louis VALLELEY
|Kawasaki
|+1:m09.041
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Leon HASLAM
|BMW
|+4.978
|DNF
|Andrew IRWIN
|Honda
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Alex OLSEN
|Honda
|11 Laps
|DNF
|Michael DUNLOP
|Honda
|12 Laps
|DNF
|Ryan VICKERS
|Yamaha
|14 Laps
|DNF
|Glenn IRWIN
|Ducati
|DNF
Quotes
Jason O’Halloran
“It’s been an amazing day. I was really happy with the first race to come from 21st to fifth but at the same time I was also a little frustrated as the race got stopped early and a podium was on the cards. Starting on the front row for the last race obviously made things a lot easier the bike felt fantastic in the wet conditions. Even when I was pulling away I didn’t feel like I was riding out of my skin to do it, I felt really comfortable on the bike, trying to hit all my markers and control the lap time. I used my dash and my lap timer to break the track into sectors and make sure I wasn’t too far away at any given point and the boys gave me great signals on the board so we could control it to the end. To get another win and bring the gap to the leader down with 35 points per race on offer at Brands certainly means we can head there with a spring in our step.”
Niccolò Canepa
“This weekend has been a fantastic experience, I have really enjoyed the bike, the team and the atmosphere here at BSB. Unfortunately we didn’t achieve what we could have because the conditions were really difficult. I was really satisfied to qualify seventh in the dry and I thought I could have had a strong dry race but unfortunately the conditions changed! In the mixed conditions in the Sprint I had to retire which was a shame as it would have been good to get the experience in the wet with no traction control. In warm up I learned a lot about the wet conditions and felt confident, but then the race was dry! It took me a while to get up to speed in the dry conditions, but when I did I had the pace for the top six/seven so this is promising but it was too late. And then in race three the conditions changed again! It was a similar story, I had pace at the end once I had found my rhythm so while we didn’t achieve a result, we gained a lot of experience so I am ready for Brands Hatch whatever the conditions!”
Glenn Irwin
“This weekend has highlighted the highs and lows of racing, particularly the Glenn Irwinlatter but it’s part of the job and it’s left the championship on a knife edge. I felt good in the first race and was pretty much in cruise mode until the spots of rain began to fall which led me to back off a bit. The incident with Tommy happened but I bear no resentment, we put it behind us and moved on to the last race. I had a good feeling in the wet but, unfortunately, a throttle sensor went so we ended the weekend with no points. The points table could have looked a lot different but I’m only 7.5pts behind Tommy and mentally I feel in a good place and I’m so fortunate to ride for such a good team.”
Tommy Bridewell
“I’m sore after today’s crash and worn out emotionally after the weekend. Without doubt it’s been a tough day and a rollercoaster of a meeting and whilst the incident in the first race was bad for all of us, it was just a racing incident, but I apologised to Glenn and his team as it was obviously disappointing for both of us. I felt so strong on the bike and to come from last on the grid to lead after eight laps is almost unheard of in BSB so it’s a real shame it happened. In the final race, I had a few visibility issues, but I came here half a point behind in the championship standings and I’m leaving 7.5pts in the lead so I’m feeling positive going into the final round at Brands.”
British Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Glenn IRWIN (Ducati)
|368
|2
|Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati)
|360
|3
|Kyle RYDE (Yamaha)
|333
|4
|Leon HASLAM (BMW)
|327
|5
|Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki)
|324.5
|6
|Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha)
|317.5
|7
|Josh BROOKES (BMW)
|292
|8
|Christian IDDON (Ducati)
|264
|9
|Ryan VICKERS (Yamaha)
|246
|10
|Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha)
|155
|11
|Charlie NESBITT (Honda)
|152.5
|12
|Peter HICKMAN (BMW)
|139
The final round of the BSB series takes place at Brands Hatch on October 15