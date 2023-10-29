ASBK 2023

Round Six – Phillip Island

Supersport Race Two

Would the Australian Supersport Championship regulars have an answer for wildcard Tom Toparis in the second and final ten-lap Supersport bout of the day? The 22-year-old had only jumped on the Cube Racing prepared Stop & Seal for the first time on Friday, returning to Australia after a successful British Supersport season where he placed third in the championship. His presence this weekend has put a cat amongst the pigeons as Olly Simpson, Cam Dunker and Ty Lych over the 2023 Australian Supersport Championship.

Cam Dunker got the best run into turn one to take the early lead but Olly Simpson got the better of him at turn four to stake his claim.

Tom Toparis was back in fourth early on but passed Dunker around the back of the circuit.

Toparis then high-sided heavily early in turn 12, a big dusty tumble through the kitty litter ensued. Dunker followed him in but stayed upright through the gravel and managed to eventually rejoin the tarmac without falling. The red flag was promptly produced.

We later got word that Tom is conscious and being attended to in the medical centre. Early indications are that he may have broken his wrist but will need scans to confirm the extent of that or any other injuries.

There was quite a delay while Toparis was attended to before riders were waved off on another warm-up lap ahead of a re-started race over the reduced distance of nine laps.

Cam Dunker led the field away from the re-start with Ty Lynch and Jonathan Nahlous hot on his tail.

Olly Simpson was at the back of the field and then pulled in, presumably the clutch plates had given up the ghost and cost him the championship lead…

Dunker led Lynch across the stripe for the first time but Jonathan Nahlous then slipped past both of them on the entry to turn one. Dunker and Nahlous side-by-side between turns two and three but Nahlous retains the advantage through three, four and around the rest of the lap. Nahlous actually pulled away from Dunker around the back of the circuit to lead across the stripe to start lap three. At this juncture little separated Nahlous, Dunker, Farnsworth, Lynch and Skeer.

Cam Dunker through to the lead as they started lap four, Nahlous relegated to second as Jake Farnsworth moved up to third ahead of Skeer while Lynch had slipped to fifth. Scott Nicholson was also catching that busy five-rider group.

Nahlous back into the the lead again and leads Dunker in the final sector but as they commenced lap five Farnsworth took his turn up front!

Scott Nicholson was now the fastest man on the track and had added himself to that front group which now numbered six. A mistake later on that lap though saw Nicholson lose all that hard won ground and lose touch with the leading quintet again.

Dunker was shuffled back to fourth after Skeer and Nahlous moved through to the podium positions and chased race leader Farnsworth. Skeer then went through to the lead on the next lap as the order shuffled once again.

Skeer though went from the lead to fifth after making a mistake and on the final lap and Cam Dunker managed to break away as Farnsworth rolled off too early after thinking the race was already over! That handed Dunker a very handy lead that he capitalised on to take victory and with it the championship lead.

That marked Dunker’s fourth win from only his tenth start in the class.

Supersport Race Two Results

Cam Dunker Jonathan Nahlous +0.472 Jake Farnsworth +0.852 Ty Lynch +0.869 Dallas Skeer +1.095 Scott Nicholson +7.292 Jack Favelle +12.919 Brendan Wilson +12.947 Jack Passfield +21.124 Declan Carberry +26.470 Declan Van Rosmalen +26.667 Mitch Simpson

Supersport Championship Points

Cameron Dunker 196 Olly Simpson 182 Ty Lynch 180 Dallas Skeer 125 Jack Passfield 125 Scott Nicholson 122 John Lytras 122 Jake Farnsworth 111 Tom Bramich 101 Hayden Nelson 98 Jonathan Nahlous 95

ASBK 2023 Calendar