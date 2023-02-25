ASBK 2023
Round One – Phillip Island
Supersport 300 Race Three
A dry track greeted Supersport 300 competitors when they fronted the grid for their third and final bout of the season opening weekend at Phillip Island on Sunday morning.
Cam Swain got a great run off the line ahead of Henry Snell, Brodie Gawith and Cooper Rowntree. Swain actually managed to pull out half-a-second around the back of the circuit and had enough of a gap down the chute for his chasers not to be able to slipstream him down the chute.
Jai Russo moved up to second place but Swain had done enough on the opening lap to ensure his pursuers could not slipstream him and was running his own race out front. After two laps Swain had 1.2-seconds on Russo, Gawith, Hamod and Snell.
Luke Jhonston moved up to second place with five laps to go but it was a lottery between Jhonston, Middleton, Russo, Snell, Gawith, Hamod, Rowntree for second place as the order changed at almost every turn and nothing separated that seven-strong group that were trying to chase down leader Cam Swain.
Tara Morrison went down at turn four just pass the halfway point of the race after being in contention for a top ten.
Swain was still holding sway out front and continued to pull away in the second half of the race, his lead out to just over five-seconds with two laps to run. Behind him Middleton, Russo, Johnston, Rowntree, Gawith, Snell and Hamod were all over each other and swapping that second position all the way around the circuit.
Cam Swain took the chequered flag with an eight-second lead over his pursuers. The best of the rest that contested that heady battle for second place was Brodie Gawith while Luke Jhonston rounded out the podium ahead of Henry Snell, Marcus Hamod and Jai Russo. Cooper Rowntree and Casey Middleton also in that group then there was a two-second ga back Brandon Demmery in ninth.
Supersport 300 Race Three Results
- Swain
- Gawith +7.944
- Jhonston +7.972
- Snell +8.100
- Hamod +8.136
- Russo +8.174
- Rowntree +8.177
- Middleton +8.231
- Demmery +10.035
- Knezovic +21.152
- Pezzetta +21.156
- Watts +21.216
- Knight +21.217
- Nerlich +21.298
- Newman +21.517
- Simpson +21.652
- Moylan +35.719
- Gilbert +35.736
- Sforzin +35.835
- Quinlan +42.076
Supersport 300 Championship Points
- Russo 58
- Demmery 57
- Snell 53
- Swain 51
- Jhonston 51
- Gawith 50
- Middleton 45
- Rowntree 42
- Hamod 41
- Knight 31
- Newman 26
- Watts 25
Phillip Island WorldSBK/ASBK Race Schedule
|Sunday 26 February 2023
|Start
|Finish
|Session
|Session
|Laps
|Distance
|0800
|0810
|Timekeeping
|Track System Test
|0830
|0840
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0910
|Australian Supersport 300
|R3
|8
|35.56km
|0945
|Australian Superbike
|R2
|12
|53.34km
|1030
|1045
|WorldSBK
|WUP
|1055
|1110
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1130
|Australian Supersport
|R3
|10
|44.45km
|1200
|1235
|Pit Walk 2 & Safety Car Laps
|ASBK Presentations on Podium
|1300
|WorldSBK
|SPRace
|10
|44.45km
|1340
|Australian Superbike
|R3
|12
|53.34km
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R2
|80.01km
|1505
|1535
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|ASBK Presentations on Podium
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R3
|22
|97.79km