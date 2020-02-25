Australia’s first CBR1000RR-R SP arrives

The first CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP to arrive in Australia will make its debut appearance at Honda’s expo display at the Phillip Island World Superbike and ASBK season opener this weekend.

This lone ranger is the only unit to hit Australia so far, with the remaining models’ due mid-year. It’s fate? To become Troy Herfoss’s steed for his 2020 Australian Superbike campaign with Penrite Honda Racing.

Herfoss is extremely excited to get out on the track with his all-new race machine in the coming months and looks forward to seeing it in action when Team HRC riders Alvaro Bautista and Leon Haslam head out to race for the first time on Saturday.

Troy Herfoss

“It looks so fast, it’s going to be a serious contender, I am shaking with anticipation to ride this thing. The technology and craftsmanship that has gone into it is so obvious, it looks mean! I’ve seen some of the dyno stats from Europe where the bike is straight out of the box, it’s got quite a bit more horsepower than my current race bike as standard so I can’t wait to feel that power in the coming months.”

It will likely be some time before Herfoss races the new Fireblade in ASBK however. As of now there is only one bike in Australia, and 20 need to be here before it become eligible for ASBK Superbike competition. The outgoing model remains competitive in ASBK with Herfoss only narrowly being beaten to the title in 2019, and of course he was crowned champion in 2018.

Joining the new CBR1000RR-R SP Fireblade on show at the Honda display over the WSBK weekend are the all-new CRF1100 Africa Twin and top spec Africa Twin Adventure Sports with Showa EERA (Electronic Suspension)

Lighter, more powerful and with more features than ever before, the new Africa Twins are forged through adventure and will be available in Honda dealers from March.

The 2020 Motocross models, the CRF450R and CRF250R will also be on display.

Thursday 27th February 2020 * Thursday session not open to public * Time Class Program 13:10 Oceania Junior Cup FP1 13:30 Australian Supersport FP1 14:05 Australian Superbike FP1 14:40 Australian Supersport 300 FP1 15:15 Oceania Junior Cup FP2