Australia’s first CBR1000RR-R SP arrives

The first CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP to arrive in Australia will make its debut appearance at Honda’s expo display at the Phillip Island World Superbike and ASBK season opener this weekend.

This lone ranger is the only unit to hit Australia so far, with the remaining models’ due mid-year. It’s fate? To become Troy Herfoss’s steed for his 2020 Australian Superbike campaign with Penrite Honda Racing.

Herfoss is extremely excited to get out on the track with his all-new race machine in the coming months and looks forward to seeing it in action when Team HRC riders Alvaro Bautista and Leon Haslam head out to race for the first time on Saturday.

Troy Herfoss

“It looks so fast, it’s going to be a serious contender, I am shaking with anticipation to ride this thing. The technology and craftsmanship that has gone into it is so obvious, it looks mean! I’ve seen some of the dyno stats from Europe where the bike is straight out of the box, it’s got quite a bit more horsepower than my current race bike as standard so I can’t wait to feel that power in the coming months.”

Troy Herfoss Honda CBRRR R Fireblade SP
Troy Herfoss will race the CBR1000RR-R SP in ASBK with Penrite Honda Racing in 2020

It will likely be some time before Herfoss races the new Fireblade in ASBK however. As of now there is only one bike in Australia, and 20 need to be here before it become eligible for ASBK Superbike competition. The outgoing model remains competitive in ASBK with Herfoss only narrowly being beaten to the title in 2019, and of course he was crowned champion in 2018.

Joining the new CBR1000RR-R SP Fireblade on show at the Honda display over the WSBK weekend are the all-new CRF1100 Africa Twin and top spec Africa Twin Adventure Sports with Showa EERA (Electronic Suspension)

Lighter, more powerful and with more features than ever before, the new Africa Twins are forged through adventure and will be available in Honda dealers from March.

The 2020 Motocross models, the CRF450R and CRF250R will also be on display.

Thursday 27th February 2020
*Thursday session not open to public*
Time Class Program
13:10 Oceania Junior Cup FP1
13:30 Australian Supersport  FP1
14:05 Australian Superbike  FP1
14:40 Australian Supersport 300  FP1
15:15 Oceania Junior Cup  FP2
Friday 28th February 2020
Time Event Program
8:25 Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying
8:45 ASBK Supersport FP2
9:05 Australian Superbike FP2
9:30 ASBK SS300 FP2
9:50 FIM Medical Inspection
10:00 FIM Track Inspection
10:30 WorldSBK FP1
11:30 WorldSSP FP1
12:25 Pit Walk 1
13:00 Australian Superbike Q1
13:25 Australian Superbike Q2
13:50 Oceania Junior Cup R1 | 6 Laps
14:15 ASBK Supersport Qualifying
15:00 WorldSBK FP2
16:00 WorldSSP FP2
16:55 ASBK SS300 Qualifying
17:15 Parade Laps
Saturday 29th February 2020
Time Class Program
8:25 ASBK Oceania Junior Cup R2 | 6 Laps 
8:50 ASBK Supersport R1 |10 Laps 
9:30 FIM Medical Inspection
9:40 FIM Track Inspection
10:00 WorldSBK FP3
10:35 WorldSSP FP3
11:05 Australian Superbike R1 | 12 Laps
11:40 ASBK SS300 R1 | 8 Laps 
12:15 WorldSBK Superpole
12:55 WorldSSP Superpole
13:40 Pit Walk 2 & Safety Car Laps
15:00 WorldSBK R1 | 22 Laps 
16:15 Australian Superbike R2 | 12 Laps
16:50 ASBK SS300 R2 | 8 Laps
17:15 ASBK Supersport R2 | 10 Laps
17:50 Hyundai N Experience (Test Drive)
Sunday 1st March 2020
Time Class Program
8:20 Oceania Junior Cup R3 | 6 Laps
8:50 FIM Medical Inspection
9:00 FIM Track Inspection
09:30 WorldSBK Warm Up
09:55 WorldSSP Warm Up
10:30 Australian Superbike R3 | 12 Laps
11:05 Pit Walk 3 & Safety Car Laps
12:00 WorldSBK SP Race | 10 Laps
13:15 WorldSSP RACE |18 Laps
15:00 WorldSBK R2 | 22 Laps
16:15 ASBK SS300 R3 | 8 Laps 
16:45 ASBK Supersport R3 |10 Laps
17:20 Hyundai N Experience (Test Drive)

