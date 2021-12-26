CFMOTO 150NK gets bonus gear for Christmas!

CFMOTO Australia have launched a new campaign for its economical LAMS commuter, the 150NK, offering even better value for buyers.

From now until March 31, 2022, all customers who purchase the 150NK will receive a free CFMOTO full-face helmet and summer riding jacket with a combined value of $349.

At $3490 ride away, the 150NK is an entry-level rider’s best friend: ultra-light, easy to change direction, commanding ergonomics, low seat height, disc brakes, LED lighting, plush suspension and punchy inner-city performance – all wrapped in a package that’s sharply styled and sharply priced.

The 150NK has a three-year warranty, and comes in two liveries Titanium Grey and Turquoise Blue.

The combined value of the *helmet and *summer jacket is $349, and helmet and jacket styles may vary with availability.

Visit your local CFMOTO dealership to check out the 150NK and the range of CFMoto gear.