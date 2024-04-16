2024 CFMOTO Mates Rates

With Tax Time just around the corner, CFMOTO Australia has announced its most extensive lineup of Tax Time Deals yet, running from April 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024. This year, Aussie farmers can seize the opportunity to upgrade their equipment with a new CFMOTO ATV, UTV, or SSV, setting the stage for a successful new financial year.

As part of the 2023-24 Budget, the Australian Government has increased the instant asset write-off threshold to $20,000, effective July 1, 2023, until June 30, 2024. This initiative aims to bolster cash flow and reduce compliance burdens for farm businesses by enabling them to deduct the full cost of eligible depreciable assets valued at less than $20,000. Small businesses can take advantage of this opportunity to write off multiple assets or opt for the simplified depreciation pool for assets valued at $20,000 or more.

Among the highlights of the new promotion is the CFORCE 520 EPS, CFMOTO’s best-selling ATV, available at an unbeatable $9,990 ride-away price tag, saving $600. Additionally, purchasers can take advantage of a complimentary ATV trailer valued at $1,099 when purchasing the CFORCE 625 EPS, the largest-capacity single-cylinder ATV in CFMOTO’s line-up.

UTV enthusiasts will also find enticing offers during this promotion. The UFORCE 600 is now available for just $12,990 Ride Away, saving a substantial $1500. For those requiring more power and capability, the UFORCE 1000 EPS comes with a massive $2000 Tax Time Deal bonus, priced at just $17,490 under this limited-time promotion.

For those who prefer to strike a balance between work and play, CFMOTO’s ZFORCE 800 EPS Trail is the perfect SSV for the job. Now available at an unbelievable $16,490 Ride Away. Plus, purchasers will receive a free Pack Talk Edge ORV Duo communication unit by Cardo Systems, valued at $1,249.95, ensuring seamless communication and an enhanced driving experience.

Michael Poynton – General Manager at CFMOTO Australia

“At CFMOTO, we understand the importance of equipping Aussie farmers with reliable and efficient vehicles to tackle their day-to-day tasks. With our Biggest Ever Tax Time Deals, we aim to make it easier for farmers to access high-quality ATVs, UTVs and SSVs while maximising their savings through the government’s instant asset write-off scheme.”

Visit your nearest CFMOTO dealer today to take advantage of CFMOTO’s Biggest-Ever Tax-Time Deals. For more information, visit cfmoto.com.au or contact your nearest authorised CFMOTO off-road vehicle dealer.

The Fine Print

*CFMOTO’s ‘Tax Time Deals’ promotion disclaimer. Excludes demonstrators, available from participating dealers while stocks last.