CFMOTO’s latest CL-X family member, the updated MY24 700CL-X Heritage, has arrived in Australia and has gone on sale for $10,490 ride-away.

The 700CL-X Heritage offers new engine trim covers, an updated front headlight, and fresh decals.

Advanced rider aids integrated into the 700CL-X Heritage, like the newly introduced switchable traction control system.

Additionally, the CF-SC slipper clutch and switchable rear ABS enhance safety and control, even in challenging off-road conditions. Riders can choose between two riding modes via the revised left-hand switch block, SPORT and ECO, to tailor the bike’s output to the conditions. A cruise control system is also a standard inclusion.

The revised seat material is designed for optimal support and improved comfort.

At the heart of the 700CL-X Heritage lies a liquid-cooled 693 cc parallel twin engine, delivering up to 51.5 kW and 60.9 Nm of torque.

The MY24 model features a redesigned split frame and aluminium alloy swingarm, which contribute to a wet-weight of 198 kg. A single disc J.JUAN brake system helps bring the bike to a halt.

The MY24 700CL-X Heritage is now available in one colour — Nebula Black — for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $10,490 ride-away. It is supported by CFMOTO’s 3-Year Factory Warranty program.

For more information about the MY24 700CL-X Heritage or CFMOTO, visit cfmoto.com.au

2024 CFMOTO 700CL-X Heritage Specifications Engine Type: Parallel twin cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, 8-valve, DOHC Capacity 693 cc Bore & Stroke 83 x 64 mm Compression Ratio 11.6 :1 Fuel System EFI / Ride-by-wire Maximum Power Output 51.5 kW / 8750 rpm Maximum Torque Output 60.9 Nm / 6500 rpm Transmission 6-speed with Slipper Clutch Front Suspension Ø41mm KYB inverted fork, fully adjustable, 150 mm travel Rear Suspension KYB shock with preload and compression adjustment, 150 mm travel Brakes Front: J.Juan 4-piston radially mounted caliper, single Ø320 mm floating disc Rear: J.Juan twin-piston caliper, Ø260 mm disc Antilock Brake System (ABS) Continental ABS, switchable rear ABS for off-road use Front Tyre 110/80-18, Pirelli MT60 Rear Tyre 180/55-17, Pirelli MT60 Length x Width x Height 2105 mm x 865 mm x 1200 mm Wheelbase 1435 mm Seat Height 800 mm Fuel Capacity 13.0 L Wet Weight 198 kg Available Colour Nebula Black MSRP (Ride Away) $10,490 Ride Away

*Ride away price is calculated, allowing for a 6-month registration term. In states where there is no 6-month registration term available, the ride-away price will be $10,790, and the registration term will be 12 months. To confirm the ride-away price and registration term in your area, please contact your local Dealer. CFMOTO Motorcycles are supported by our 3-Year Factory Warranty Program. The program provides a warranty for a period of two years from the date of purchase. However, if you have your vehicle serviced exclusively at an authorised dealer and retain an accurate service history, you may be eligible for a further one-year extension. For more details, contact your CFMOTO Motorcycle dealer.