2023 CFMOTO 700CL-X Adventure

CFMOTO’s 700CL-X Adventure has arrived in Australian dealers for a very competitive $12,290 ride-away ($11,990 with six-month rego in some states) and boasting a competitive spec’ sheet.

While called the 700CL-X ‘Adventure’, CFMOTO admit this bike offers a more scrambler attitude and heightened off-road capability compared to the existing 700CL-X models.

Powered by a 693 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin, DOHC engine that has been optimised for off-road usage with improved low-speed linear output, producing 74 horsepower (55 kW) at 8,500 rpm with maximum torque of 68 Nm reached at 6,500 rpm.

A ride-by-wire throttle paired with an electronic fuel injection system by BOSCH and a CF-SC slipper clutch ensures smooth acceleration and well controlled engine braking.

In scrambler style, the handlebars have been shifted upwards by 30mm and back by 15mm to provide a more relaxed riding position, and the ability for the rider to stand when the going gets tough. Serrated aluminium alloy foot pegs ensure adequate grip and support, and the anti-vibration rubber inserts can also be removed for increased grip in slippery conditions.

Ground clearance has been increased by 10mm over the 700CL-X Heritage, and the front fender has also been raised to prevent gravel and mud clogging.

The 700CL-X Adventure employs a chrome-moly alloy frame paired with a light-weight aluminium alloy swing arm.

A model-specific, thickened double-seat with a flatter design provides easier movement for the rider in shifting their weight and centre of gravity between road and off-road.

A stylish pillion grab handle provides increased confidence and comfort to passengers. Soft pannier luggage supports are also fitted as standard and feature a laser cut ‘X’ stylised logo.

Fully-adjustable 41mm KYB upside-down front forks and KYB monoshock smooth out the bumps through a handy 150mm of travel, while offering a broad range of adjustability.

The one-piece, non-welded hubs eliminate the potential risk of deformation and damage during off-road excursions. Double-O spoke ring nuts provide strong sealing for the tubeless tyres, whilst also providing fuss-free tightening. These are also easier to disassemble and replace than a conventional spoked-wheel design.

Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres are fitted, offering a tread pattern and composition optimised for stability and confidence across a broad mix of surfaces and conditions.

The 700CL-X Adventure also comes with an assortment of electronic rider aids and niceties. Riders have the choice between two riding modes, Street and Off-Road, both modes have been optimised for the surface on which they are named.

For greater control and enjoyment in off-road riding, the rear-wheel ABS can also be deactivated.

At over 40km/h, the rider can activate the cruise control system which will automatically maintain the set speed, thus reducing the rider fatigue and improving comfort. The speed can be increased or decreased through the ‘RES’ and ‘SET’ buttons, and the maximum vehicle speed is limited to 120 km/h.

An intelligent lighting system features an adaptive headlight that automatically adjusts to ambient brightness and delivers an optimised field and depth of vision in low and high beams. Self-cancelling LED indicators are also included as standard equipment.

Lastly, the T-box system has a built-in 4G module and 6D sensor which can check vehicle status, positioning, and mileage, all in real-time through the CFMOTO RIDE smartphone application.

The CFMOTO 700CL-X Adventure is available now in a vivid Aurora Blue colour scheme for $12,290 (12 month rego) or $11,990 (6 month rego in some states) Ride Away, and is backed by CFMOTO’s 3-year warranty, up from the standard 2-years when all servicing is at authorised CFMOTO dealers.

CFMOTO 700CL-X Adventure Specifications