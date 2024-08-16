CFMOTO U10 PRO UTV range

CFMOTO Australia have announced the launch of the new U10 PRO UTV range, the latest addition to the UFORCE family.

Building on the foundation of its predecessors, the U10 PRO series is claimed to take off-road utility to new heights with a combination of enhanced power, advanced technology, and refined design.

U10 PRO UTV features at a glance:

Three-cylinder engine with Variable Valve Timing (VVT)

CFMOTO CVT System – smoother driving, easier working

Push button automatic – E-SHIFT system with electric park brake and AUTOHOLD function

1134 kg tow capacity.

454 kg cargo tray capacity with hydraulic power tilt cargo tray.

Availability: Late August 2024

MSRP: U10 PRO $23,990 Ride Away

MSRP: U10 PRO HIGHLAND $29,990 Ride Away*

The U10 PRO represents a major leap forward for CFMOTO, powered by an all-new 998 cc triple-cylinder engine, the U10 PRO delivers 90 horsepower and 94.5 Nm of peak torque, ensuring unrivalled performance, whether for work or play.

The introduction of CFMOTO’s exclusive Variable-Valve-Timing (VVT) system further enhances power delivery, maintaining torque over 90 Nm from 3000 rpm to 7000 rpm, surpassing competitors.

The U10 PRO’s new powertrain is paired with CFMOTO’s all-new, in-house-developed CVT transmission, offering a smooth and reliable driving experience at low speeds.

Changes to the CVT profile and Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) system optimised the driving experience and the vehicle’s towing capacity has also been significantly enhanced, supported by a stronger chassis designed to handle the most challenging tasks with ease.

The U10 PRO series introduces several cutting-edge technologies, including an E-SHIFT system that allows for seamless gear changes, an Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) that automatically engages for secure parking, and an 8-inch MMI touchscreen dash with wireless CarPlay compatibility.

These features, combined with upgraded comfort options like an adjustable steering wheel and bench seat, make the U10 PRO a true leader.

Michael Poynton – General Manager, CFMOTO Australia

“The U10 PRO range is more than just an upgrade; it’s a revolution in what a full-size UTV can offer. From its powerful new engine and advanced transmission system to its state-of-the-art interior technology, the U10 PRO is designed to exceed the expectations of even the most demanding users.”

Two Distinct Models

The U10 PRO is available in two distinct models:

U10 PRO: This model offers impressive all-around performance for both work and recreational use, with features like 330mm ground clearance, 29-inch tyres, and off-road-tuned suspension for superior stability and handling.

U10 PRO HIGHLAND: Designed for those who demand the ultimate in comfort and capability, the flagship HIGHLAND variant features a sealed cabin with a full HVAC system, electric tilt glass windshield, and full doors with electric windows. This model ensures comfort in any weather condition, making it ideal for those who need a versatile vehicle for all climates.

The series is available in a variety of finishes, including Forest Green for the U10 PRO, available for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $23,990 Ride Away and Bordeaux Red for the U10 PRO Highland available for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $29,990 ride away.

Availability

The all-new U10 PRO and U10 PRO HIGHLAND will be available at CFMOTO dealerships across Australia starting late August. For more information about the U10 PRO range and other CFMOTO products, visit cfmoto.com.au or contact their local authorised CFMOTO off-road vehicle dealer.

The Fine Print

*The national ride-away price includes freight to your local dealer and dealer pre-delivery charges, excluding Regional WA and King Island dealers. This price is based on the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) for a private buyer, 12 months registration, 12 months Compulsory Third Party (CTP) insurance, stamp duty, and the recommended dealer delivery fee. For non-road registerable models, the advertised price includes the MSRP and dealer delivery fee. Actual ride-away prices may vary depending on your choice of dealer and individual circumstances. Please contact your local authorised CFMOTO dealer to confirm pricing.

CFMOTO U10 PRO UTV Specifications

CFMOTO U10 PRO UTV Specifications ENGINE 3-Cylinder with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) DISPLACEMENT 998cc MAX. POWER OUTPUT 90hp at 7,000rpm MAX. TORQUE 94.5Nm at 6,500rpm FUEL SYSTEM Bosch EFI with two power modes NORMAL or WORK TRANSMISSION CFMOTO CVT DRIVE E-SHIFT push button auto with H-L-N-R-Park HANDBRAKE Electric with AUTOHOLD function 4WD 2WD/4WD DIFFERENTIAL Both locking front and rear differential (Turf mode) DOWNHILL ASSIST Electronic assist hill descent control (DAC) STEERING Progressive power steering (EPS) CHASSIS SUSPENSION FRONT Dual A-arm, swaybar with 280mm of travel SUSPENSION REAR Dual A-arm, swaybar with 260mm of travel SHOCK ABSORBER Shock absorbers with compression/rebound adjustment BRAKES All four hydraulic disc brakes WHEELS 14 inch alloy rims TYRES 29-inch AT tyres SIZE DIMENSIONS (L/W/H) 2950 x 1625 x 1945mm CARGO TRAY (D/W/H) 865 x 1340 x 290mm WHEELBASE 2060mm GROUND CLEARANCE 330mm WEIGHT (WET) 835kg LOAD TOWING CAPACITY 1,134kg CARGO TRAY CAPACITY 454kg FUEL CAPACITY 45 L PERSON Three MIN TURN RADIUS 8.5m COLOUR Forest Green WINCH 4500lb with nylon rope WARRANTY Two Year Warranty

CFMOTO U10 PRO Highland UTV Specifications

CFMOTO U10 PRO Highland UTV Specifications ENGINE 3-Cylinder with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) DISPLACEMENT 998cc MAX. POWER OUTPUT 90hp at 7,000rpm MAX. TORQUE 94.5Nm at 6,500rpm FUEL SYSTEM Bosch EFI with two power modes NORMAL or WORK TRANSMISSION CFMOTO CVT DRIVE E-SHIFT push button auto with H-L-N-R-Park HANDBRAKE Electric with AUTOHOLD function 4WD 2WD/4WD DIFFERENTIAL Both locking front and rear differential (Turf mode) DOWNHILL ASSIST Electronic assist hill descent control (DAC) STEERING Progressive power steering (EPS) CHASSIS SUSPENSION FRONT Dual A-arm, swaybar with 280mm of travel SUSPENSION REAR Dual A-arm, swaybar with 260mm of travel SHOCK ABSORBER Shock absorbers with compression/rebound adjustment BRAKES All four hydraulic disc brakes WHEELS 14 inch alloy rims TYRES 29-inch AT tyres SIZE DIMENSIONS (L/W/H) 2950 x 1645 x 1945mm CARGO TRAY (D/W/H) 865 x 1340 x 290mm WHEELBASE 2060mm GROUND CLEARANCE 330mm WEIGHT (WET) 938kg LOAD TOWING CAPACITY 1,134kg CARGO TRAY CAPACITY 454kg FUEL CAPACITY 45 L PERSON Three MIN TURN RADIUS 8.5m COLOUR Bordeaux Red WINCH 4500lb with nylon rope WARRANTY Two Year Warranty

CFMOTO U10 PRO UTV Gallery

CFMOTO U10 PRO Highland UTV Gallery