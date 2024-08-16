Motorcycle Recalls

2023-2024 BMW R 1300 GS

Recall number – REC-006059

Campaign number – 0000612100

Original published date – 15 August 2024

Supplier details – BMW AUSTRALIA LTD.

Contact name – BMW Australia’s Recall Hotline

Contact phone – 1800 243 675

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://recall-bmw-motorrad.com.au

BMW R 1300 GS

Year range – 2023 – 2024

Affected units – 440

See the VIN List (link).

What are the defects?

The starter motor relay plastic cover may have been damaged during production, allowing moisture to enter into the Printed Circuit Board (PCB). As a result, the rider may be unable to restart the engine and/or an electrical short circuit may occur leading to a vehicle fire.

What are the hazards?

A vehicle fire could increase the risk of injury or death to vehicle occupants, other road users and bystanders, and/or damage to property.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles should immediately contact their preferred authorised BMW Motorrad dealer to have the starter relay replaced, free of charge.