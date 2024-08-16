Motorcycle Recalls
2023-2024 BMW R 1300 GS
Recall number – REC-006059
Campaign number – 0000612100
Original published date – 15 August 2024
Supplier details – BMW AUSTRALIA LTD.
Contact name – BMW Australia’s Recall Hotline
Contact phone – 1800 243 675
Contact email – [email protected]
Contact website – https://recall-bmw-motorrad.com.au
BMW R 1300 GS
Year range – 2023 – 2024
Affected units – 440
What are the defects?
The starter motor relay plastic cover may have been damaged during production, allowing moisture to enter into the Printed Circuit Board (PCB). As a result, the rider may be unable to restart the engine and/or an electrical short circuit may occur leading to a vehicle fire.
What are the hazards?
A vehicle fire could increase the risk of injury or death to vehicle occupants, other road users and bystanders, and/or damage to property.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected vehicles should immediately contact their preferred authorised BMW Motorrad dealer to have the starter relay replaced, free of charge.