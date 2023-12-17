CFMOTO XO Papio Racer & XO Papio Trail

CFMOTO Australia has introduced two compact newcomers to its growing motorcycle portfolio: the XO Papio Racer and XO Papio Trail.

The XO Papio Racer pays homage to the racing culture of the last century, complete with clip-on bars, a quarter fairing, and a belly pan that evoke a bygone era.

With twin-round headlights and a more youthful look, the XO Papio Racer is positioned for those who appreciate the sporty styling.

In contrast, for those who want to venture further afield, and into the field, the XO Papio Trail is a mini retro-scrambler.

Each variant features one-of-a-kind bodywork and distinctive twin headlights. The ‘XO’ designation is inspired by gaming consoles’ X and O buttons.

The 126 cc air-cooled four-stroke EFI engine creates most of its torque lower in the rev range for urban performance and reliability.

The new 3-inch monochrome LCD round display, full LED XO-shaped headlights, and upgraded Bosch EFI add some modern tech to the package.

The seven-litre fuel tank is supposedly good for 350 km.

YUAN upside-down front forks and dual-channel ABS also feature.

With a wet weight of only 114 kg and a low 760 mm seat height, the Papio XO’s lightweight and compact nature will make them a handy runabout in the city.

The XO Papio Racer is available now in a vivid Fiery Red colour scheme for a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $4,290 Ride Away.

The XO Papio Trail is available now in a jovial Galaxy Grey colour scheme for a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $4,290 Ride Away. Both models come with the assurance of CFMOTO’s three-year warranty program.

For more information, head to the cfmoto.com.au website.

*Ride away price is calculated allowing for a 6-month registration term. In states where there is no 6-month registration term available, the ride-away price will be $4,490, and the registration term will be 12 months. CFMOTO Motorcycles are supported by our 3-Year Factory Warranty Program. The program provides a warranty for a period of two years from the date of purchase. However, if you have your vehicle serviced exclusively at an authorised dealer and retain an accurate service history, you may be eligible for a further one year extension. For more details, contact your CFMOTO Motorcycle dealer.

CFMOTO XO Papio Racer/Trail Specifications