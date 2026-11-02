Inside CFMOTO’s factories

From frame welding to finished motorcycles

CFMOTO plans annual capacity for three million two-wheelers at its new Jiaxing manufacturing base. That includes electric models and scooters, but excludes its substantial ATV and side-by-side business. It is a capacity target, not an actual production figure.

After examining the 450MT’s sales success, the V4’s engineering and CFMOTO’s racing ambitions, our factory visit explored how the company builds its expanding range consistently and at scale.

The Jiaxing investment

CFMOTO puts the Jiaxing investment at about 3.5 billion yuan (AU$750 million). The site covers around 320,000 square metres and is designed to combine component production, vehicle assembly, warehousing, internal parts distribution and inspection.

Our tour observations and the production photographs here come from Hangzhou. During our time in China, the separate Jiaxing factory was undergoing a compliance audit by Chinese authorities.

More than final assembly

CFMOTO confirmed it manufactures frames and steel body components in-house. Tube preparation, positioning, welding and dimensional control all contribute to consistent frame production. The photographs show tubular structures secured in substantial fixtures for robotic welding.

The company did not specify the proportion of components manufactured internally. Specialist suppliers remain important: our V4 reporting detailed work with Akrapovič and Öhlins alongside CFMOTO’s own engineering.

People and automation

Engine production combines dedicated operators with specialised machinery. Workers handle cylinder-head assemblies at stations with components organised alongside them, while automated equipment performs specific operations.

During the tour, a partly assembled motorcycle demonstrated the automated guided platforms used to carry bikes between operations. Without wheels or bodywork, its engine, frame, forks, swingarm and supporting fixtures were clearly visible.

CFMOTO also emphasised flexible, multi-model production to accommodate a range spanning urban two-wheelers, adventure bikes and high-performance flagships, with different engines, components and market specifications.

Five production bases

The network comprises Hangzhou, Jiaxing and Chongqing in China, plus Mexico and Thailand. CFMOTO quotes combined planned annual capacity exceeding four million vehicles, including its four-wheel business.

Chongqing focuses on smaller and middleweight motorcycles, with annual capacity of approximately 200,000 units. Mexico’s capacity is around 100,000, with frame production, painting, engine and complete-vehicle assembly capabilities. Thailand’s specialised four-wheel operation has capacity of around 42,000 units, with a second phase under development. These are company-supplied capacity figures, not sales totals.

The overseas bases are intended to bring production closer to key markets, shorten transport cycles and reduce dependence on one location. CFMOTO says they follow common manufacturing standards and quality systems.

Ferdinand Klauser

“For CFMOTO, being global isn’t just about where we sell, it’s about how we operate.”

Our 2020 report on CFMOTO’s expansion covered the KTM partnership and a new Hangzhou production facility. Jiaxing builds on that established manufacturing expansion.

Traceability and support

Digital traceability links production steps, process information and inspection results to individual products. That helps identify where a problem originated, which components or operations were involved and which other vehicles might need attention.

Markus Ferch described customer feedback passing through dealers and distributors to CFMOTO, with recurring issues referred to R&D and other departments. The response must also cover bikes already in customers’ hands.

Markus Ferch

“What is the solution for the next model year? But also, very important, what is the solution for the field vehicles right now?”

What it means for owners

The V4 demonstrates CFMOTO’s engineering ambitions; its factories must deliver consistent quality across the range. What we saw suggests the company is equipped for that challenge. Australian owners will judge it on dependable motorcycles, timely delivery and support after purchase.