Cimatti

With Phil Aynsley

Obscure Italian brand number 926 – Cimatti

Like many other motorcycle manufacturers Cimatti began by producing bicycles. Olympic cyclist Marco Cimatti established his company in Bologna in 1937 and it wasn’t until 1950 that the firm made its first powered two-wheeler, a moped.

Motorcycles followed in the ‘60s including 100 and 175 cc 4-stroke road bikes and a 175 cc 2-stoke motocrosser. A 50 cc scooter was also in the line up.

The company won the Italian 50 cc Trials Championship three years running 1966-68.

In 1972 two 125 cc 2-strokes were released – a five-speed motocross model and the Ariete 5/M. Both used Franco Morini motors that put out 15 hp and remained in production until 1977, after which only 50 cc mopeds and minibikes were produced. Some adorned with names such as Bat Boy and Bat Baby!

Marco’s son Enrico took over running the company during the ‘70s and oversaw export drives to France, Norway, Tunisia and even the US where the bikes were sold by the Gambles Hardware chain.

The company folded in 1984 as a result of the early ‘80s recession.

The first bike seen here is a 1960s 50 cc.

The second machine is an unrestored 1972 50 cc Sagittario S5.

The only non-original parts are the header/muffler (from the earlier S4 model) that run on the right hand side of the bike rather than the S5’s left hand side.