The Isle of Man Government and the Manx Motor Cycle Club, the race organisers of the Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix, have taken the joint decision to cancel this year’s Classic TT presented by Bennetts and Manx Grand Prix, which were due to take place between the 22nd August and the 4th September on the Isle of Man.

The decision to cancel both events has been taken following consultation between the Department for Enterprise and race organisers, the Manx Motor Cycle Club, taking into account the emergency measures including current border controls and travel restrictions caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Peter Maddocks, Manx Motor Cycle Club Chairman

‘We were asked, as race organisers, by the Government whether we were confident that the event could take place purely from a logistical and operational point of view this year. Although we were confident that we could provide the officials, the situation around other key personnel, such as marshals and medical personnel could not be guaranteed. Additionally the availability of event critical contractors and whether the infrastructure and equipment could even reach the Isle of Man in time is also an area of great uncertainty.

‘We also took into account the levels of pre-event practice the riders would have had to enable them to effectively take on the unique challenge that racing on the Mountain Course represents. All of these factors were considered and ultimately formed the basis of the decision that, from an operational point of view, the event had to be cancelled this year. Even though we are all in uncertain times the Club is looking forward to planning a return to the mountain course in 2021.’