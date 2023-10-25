Machine Alley opens in Melbourne

Machine Alley recently opened in Melbourne, offering a new community workshop based in Collingwood that features a fully equipped workshop supported by Kinchrome tools, ensuring members have everything they’d need to work on their motorcycles.

Established by seven passionate motorcycle enthusiasts who got together and built the dedicated motorcycle workshop and community, this includes bike lifts and tools, welding and fabrication machinery, not to mention room for education, events and even storage – whether that’s bikes or tools.

Services include training courses and parts supply, with the aim of helping riders expand their skills and expand their confidence wrenching, all in a relaxed environment, ideal for escaping the stresses of day-to-day life.

This includes teaching riders how to use tools correctly, motorcycle maintenance, electrics, welding and customisation, all of which can seem quite a challenge or even intimidating to new riders, or those who aren’t naturally gifted in these areas.

There’s also a strong focus on men’s mental health, with regular events planned such as weekly BBQs and social rides, as well as participating in events like The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride and Movember, which aim at making a positive change in society.

Check them out at the Machine Alley website:

https://www.machinealley.com.au/

Or on Instagram – www.instagram.com/machine. alley