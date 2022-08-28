Custom Indian FTR1200

Here we showcase a heavily customised and reinvented Indian FTR1200 created via a collaboration between Gannet Design / Arctos & Fuhrer Moto for a private client in Switzerland.

Ulfert Janssen

“We immediately became aware why Indian designers decided to partially cover the frame as everything is asymmetrical on that tubular frame, specially with the mono rear suspension. But we decided to take on the challenge and expose the beautiful trellis frame in full. It gave us a lot of headaches, but it was totally worth it and the result with the exposed frame painted in pearl white is stunning.”

The initial design sketches and renderings were first translated into a clay model to find the form in 3D in preparation of the metal work.

The team then worked their magic and formed and tinkered the actual parts out of metal.

The speedometer screen got integrated into the tank cover and made it inlay and flush, so handlebar design is a little more pure and racy.

To substitute the original plastic tank under the seat, the bike got streamlined and equipped with an aluminium flat track racing tank and tail section from Roland Sands.

Stefan Fuhrer

“Our goal was to integrate all the technical requirements and adjustments without affecting the concept. That was a real challenge because of incredible tight space issues for all the components and we had to replace many parts in other locations on the bike and reroute the cables and electronics. It was important to us that we solve and adapt the individual components in such a way that there is a coherent overall picture to get a very sleek and technically perfect racer.”

Jetprime’s all-black racing control buttons and footpegs from Gilles give reference to the machine’s successful racing DNA.

The golden and black spoke wheels are from Kineo and are fitted with Michelin Anakee Wild adventure rubber that help with the pukka look.

The exhaust system is a special titanium version made by Zard and gives the amazing blue tint.