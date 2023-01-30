JD Racing sit out 2023 season

As the ASBK field prepares for the official test under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park this week there will be one regular ASBK stalwart absent from both the test and the competition this year.

South Australian Daniel Falzon and his family run JD Racing outfit have made the decision to sit this one out and have a hiatus from the sport.

The reasons are many, including increasing work commitments for all members of the team, as Daniel details below in this statement.

Daniel Falzon

“After extensive consideration, today I can regretfully announce that we will not be competing in the Australian Superbikes Championship in 2023. This decision does not come lightly and is one which our entire team has made.

“When committing to national Superbike racing, we were always of the mindset that we would not compete unless each of us were able to devote 100 per cent effort to each season. This year it will not be possible.

“Without detailing all the contributing factors, a significant one is my need for corrective surgery. I have been advised to undergo the removal of all the rods and pins in my leg and back after my incident at The Bend in 2021 – therefore I will need a period of rehabilitation.

“Considering this is likely to sideline me for a while, I have made the decision to go back to University this year to further progress my Paramedics career and study the Intensive Care post-graduate course, this has always been a personal goal for me and balancing work/racing/study doesn’t seem possible.

“In 2022, we committed to a new electronics system, MoTeC, with the understanding that it would become a control ECU for 2023. Along with other teams, we invested considerable development time and money to this and it’s fair to say we were very disheartened to see MA not progress with this plan – further adding to our decision to sit out the season and see how things pan out.

“I want to say a huge thanks to our followers and loyal partners, for our team this marks 14 seasons racing at a national level and truly burning that candle at both ends – I think it’s time for some long service leave!”

2023 ASBK Calendar

2023 ASBK Calendar Round Circuit Location Date Test Sydney Motorsport Park NSW Feb 1-2 R1 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit VIC Feb 24-26 R2 Sydney Motorsports Park NSW Mar 24-25 R3 Queensland Raceway QLD Apr 28-30 R4 Hidden Valley Raceway NT Jun 16-18 R5 Morgan Park Raceway QLD Jul 14-16 R6 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit VIC Oct 27-29 R7 The Bend Motorsport Park SA Dec 1 – 3

