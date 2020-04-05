Dorna helping teams remain viable through Coronavirus crisis

If not for the ongoing coronavirus outbreak we would be sitting down tonight to enjoy live coverage from America as it hosted round three of the 2020 MotoGP World Championship.

Instead the globe is in virtual shutdown with COVID-19 affecting many people, industries and sports across the world, including the MotoGP World Championship. Thus the COTA MotoGP round has been postponed by more than six months, with the event now pencilled in to run on the weekend of November 15.

On the current ‘work-in-progress’ new calendar, MotoGP is scheduled to commence at Mugello on May 31. It is likely only a matter of time until that event will also be pushed back to further in the year also.

To help underline the viability of teams, and with the agreement of the FIM and the full commitment from shareholders Bridgepoint Capital and CPP Investments, Dorna Sports has assured help for MotoGP Class Independent Teams through this difficult moment in the history of our sport, as well as teams in the Moto2 and Moto3 classes.

Through the International Road-Racing Teams Association, MotoGP Independent Teams will each receive considerable advance payments during the months of April, May and June, irrespective of whether activity is restarted or not.

This is in order to guarantee the economic well-being of the Independent Teams and their staff, as well as to secure their subsistence for the future.

In addition, IRTA has already made payments to all Moto2 and Moto3 teams to support them during this difficult period. Further measures for the intermediate and lightweight class teams will be considered in due course.

As previously stated, Dorna Sports is working hard to try and ensure that this crisis leaves all those in the MotoGP World Championship with only one consequence; that of a modified calendar.