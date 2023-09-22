2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

Round Ten – Aragon

Friday Practice

After some difficulties encountered in FP1 due to strong winds, in the afternoon Bautista and Rinaldi found a much better feeling with their Aruba.It Ducati Panigale V4R machines to end the first day at Aragon 1-2 ahead of Barni Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci on the Ducati Panigale V4R of the Barni Racing Team.

Alvaro Bautista – P1

“A good Friday even if this morning I had a lot of difficulties both because of the strong wind and the lack of grip on the rear. In the afternoon, however, the conditions improved a lot and with them the feeling with the bike. We worked a lot on different solutions of tires and even though we improved our lap time significantly with the SCX rear tyre, we still haven’t decided which tyre we will run Race 1 with”.

Michael Rinaldi – P2

“Definitely a positive day. This morning we worked on the race pace while in the afternoon we tried different tyre solutions with very satisfying results. The race pace is still a bit to fix because Alvaro went really fast. In any case, we are not far off. It will be important to work well on the electronics to reduce tyre wear, which is very high on this circuit. We will still try to play the race”.

Danilo Petrucci – P3

“I had really good feeling with the bike right away. We’ve had a good base on which to work for a few races now, and this allows me to be quick right from the get-go. I’m happy with the feeling I have with both the bike and track. My only concern is the tyre consumption as they really wear fast. Completing many laps with consistent times is complicated, but I think we can be competitive in the race.”

Fastest in Free Practice 1, Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) was the first rider of the day to get into the 1’49s bracket, with a 1’49.970 within the opening ten minutes of the session, once again showing that he’s one of the main riders and a force to be reckoned with as Aragon’s most successful rider. However, the six-time World Champion couldn’t improve throughout the rest of the session and took fourth at the chequered flag.

Jonathan Rea – P4

“We took a base from what we had in the test here a few weeks ago so we started with the bike in the ballpark. I have been able to do laps consistently and we also did a longer run in the afternoon. I feel quite solid but there is still some room for improvement. We have to understand the changes to make for tomorrow. I have to believe I can compete and I feel like today I maximised everything. I was there, in the ballpark. If you look at the lap-by-lap results we gave away too much time in sector four, and this is time we cannot improve. We need to find improvements in our strong areas and other areas of the track. The track surface is getting better and better because this morning it was so ‘green’ and dirty. The afternoon was more normal. If it does not rain overnight then we should have good track conditions again.”

With Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) out injured, test rider Florian Marino replaced him this weekend and was solid, throughout, taking 16th at the end of the day.

It was a more than solid day at the office and something of a return to form for Honda; Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) was second in P2 and on a mission, before setting a consistent race pace in the mid-to-low 1’50s. Although both riders relied on their morning times, it was a positive day, particularly for Lecuona, who was back to something of some recognisable form, despite a late crash lap pushing on for a strong lap at the end of FP2 at Turn 14. Lecuona was on the newer chassis, which featured less bracing to help the bike turn in the corners better, whilst team-mate Xavi Vierge stuck with the older specification, not seeing much difference. Vierge moved into the top ten in FP2 but was sixth in FP1, before finishing eighth overall, with Lecuona P5 on combined times.

Iker Lecuona – P5

“Overall, I’m quite happy with the first day here. We already knew that our pace at this track was competitive, something we noted during the recent test. Not over the flying lap, where I expect some challenges tomorrow, but in terms of race pace, so I feel confident there. This morning I could push hard, lapped on my own and felt comfortable all session long. This afternoon the track temperature increased by around ten degrees and the feeling changed a bit, especially at the front. I cannot say I’m a fan of the new front spec, I felt a little on the limit and took a couple of risks before ultimately crashing. Just a small crash, and I’m totally fine, so overall I’m very happy, as I’ve said. We are top five, and it’s been a while since we started a racing weekend this well. We’ll try and fight at the front as far as we can, but we shouldn’t forget that today is only Friday. This morning was cold and windy, and the track was a bit dirty, with many riders already improving their pace this afternoon. The track will continue to improve run by run. So we need to work well in FP3 and qualifying and then perhaps we’ll have a chance to stay in the front group or close to it during the first race. Let’s see what happens tomorrow.”

Xavi Vierge – P8

“It’s been a solid first day, the best start to a Friday we’ve had in a long time, so that’s positive. The test we completed here some weeks ago has definitely helped, but it’s also this kind of layout that suits our bike particularly well. So we’re happy and pace is already quite good, but we need to keep working to make another little step. I feel we are going in the right direction and, with Iker also going very fast, we will have more data to analyse that will help us for tomorrow. The goal is to fight at the front, and what better place to try and do that than at home.”

In sixth place, Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) once again led the charge for BMW, whilst Dominique Aegerter (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) was ninth and the second Yamaha at the end of the day when the chequered flag dropped.

Dominique Aegerter – P9

“It’s nice to ride in Aragon, a different track than what we’re used to. Our opening day was strong, even though we’re aware we’ve still got a lot of work to do. The gap to the guys in front is a bit high, but we’ll work very hard to find good settings. I think we can use a bit more grip and turning to be stronger, I’m confident we’ll be able to, so we’re hoping for more sun tomorrow and a nice qualifying.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) was seventh in FP1 and inside the top six throughout the second session in the afternoon. Typically, Aragon is a difficult track for Toprak and Yamaha, so whilst on the face of it, it’s more of a weekend of damage limitation, Razgatlioglu aims to ruffle Bautista’s feathers this weekend. Team-mate Andrea Locatelli was a solid force inside the top ten with P9 in FP1.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu – P7

“We are not starting well today – we tried to search for a good set-up in FP1 and FP2, I am not really happy because we are not improving – but I hope tomorrow will be better! I know this weekend is not easy for me, the feeling is not the best but I hope tomorrow we can find a good set-up and be fighting for the podium. Now, it doesn’t look easy but I always keep fighting in the race. I am speaking with my team, they are also not happy so tomorrow we will try for a big step for more grip and better turning. We will see – we are not really strong at this track at this moment but I hope we can improve.”

Andrea Locatelli – P10

“It was a difficult first day here in Aragon – my feeling physically was very good and I am trying to push always, and the feeling with the bike was not so bad – we just have some small problem to work on. I felt we lost a lot of time in the corners of the first and second sectors, so we need just to look at this to see what we can do for tomorrow because we need to improve a little bit. It’s important to start in front to be able to fight in the race. Honestly, it’s a difficult Friday but we never stop working. We need to look forward, prepare and try to be ready for the race. I want to be positive because I think we have the potential to be in front always, so if we can find a good solution and a better feeling on the bike for better grip and turning, then for sure we can fight.”

In the factory BMW squad, there wasn’t much to shout about with Scott Redding (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) suffering from an injury sustained at home, whilst fellow factory BMW rider Michael van der Mark crashed in FP2 at Turn 12. Thankfully, the Dutchman returned to the circuit with ten minutes to go to try and set a faster lap time, whilst Redding returned not long after, following a brief stint in the pitlane with front suspension work being carried out. As day two hit the history books, Redding was 15th and van der Mark 14th, leaping ahead in the closing stages of FP2.

At a circuit where Ducati are so powerful, German rider Philipp Oettl (Team GoEleven) missed out on a top ten place by just 0.050s, taking 11th at the end of FP2. He was ahead of Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) and Loris Baz (Bonovo Action BMW), with both of Michael Galinski’s BMWs ahead of the factory effort.

Remy Gardner – P12

“Not the easiest day, but we managed to make a good improvement from Free Practice 1 to Free Practice 2. I felt much better and we showed strong progress. Hopefully we can find one more step tomorrow, especially in stopping the bike a bit better and turning under acceleration, I’m confident I can build a solid Saturday.”

Lorenzo Baldassarri (GMT94 Yamaha) took P17, ahead of Tito Rabat (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) and Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing), with Bassani having a nightmare first day at Aragon, a track he’s never featured strongly at.

WorldSBK Friday Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. Bautista Ducati 1m49.649 2 M. Rinaldi Ducati +0.077 3 D. Petrucci Ducati +0.176 4 J. Rea Kawasaki +0.321 5 I. Lecuona Honda +0.692 6 G. Gerloff BMW +0.805 7 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha +1.108 8 X. Vierge Honda +1.233 9 D. Aegerter Yamaha +1.311 10 A. Locatelli Yamaha +1.416 11 P. Oettl Ducati +1.466 12 R. Gardner Yamaha +1.506 13 L. Baz BMW +1.559 14 M. Van Der Mark BMW +1.571 15 S. Redding BMW +1.606 16 F. Marino Kawasaki +1.730 17 L. Baldassarri Yamaha +2.282 18 T. Rabat Kawasaki +2.322 19 A. Bassani Ducati +2.327 20 B. Ray Yamaha +2.541 21 G. Ruiu BMW +2.954 22 H. Syahrin Honda +2.973 23 I. Vinales Kawasaki +3.049 24 E. Granado Honda +3.589 25 O. Konig Kawasaki +4.210

World Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 467 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu 410 3 Jonathan Rea 290 4 Andrea Locatelli 256 5 Axel Bassani 219 6 Danilo Petrucci 180 7 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 167 8 Alex Lowes 129 9 Dominique Aegerter 123 10 Xavi Vierge 117 11 Scott Redding 108 12 Remy Gardner 107 13 Iker Lecuona 94 14 Garrett Gerloff 92 15 Philipp Oettl 69 16 Loris Baz 52 17 Michael Van Der Mark 23 18 Bradley Ray 19 19 Lorenzo Baldassarri 12 20 Tom Sykes 11 21 Hafizh Syahrin 10 22 Leon Haslam 2 23 Hannes Soomer 1 24 Tito Rabat 1 25 Isaac Vinales 1 26 Ivo Miguel Lopes 1

WorldSSP

Nicolo Bulega’s (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) potential Championship winning Tissot Aragon Round got off the perfect start as he topped both Friday sessions to lead the FIM Supersport World Championship field on Friday. The Ducati star was almost two-tenths clear of his rivals after two Free Practice sessions at MotorLand Aragon, while title rival Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) was third and around three-tenths back from Bulega.

Tom Edwards (Yart – Yamaha WorldSSP Team) and compatriot Luke Power (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) both went down at Turn 2, albeit in different sessions: Edwards had his accident in FP1 while Power crashed in FP2.

WorldSSP Friday Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 N Bulega Ducati 1m53.671 2 F Caricasulo Ducati +0.187 3 S Manzi Yamaha +0.295 4 J Navarro Yamaha +0.466 5 A Huertas Kawasaki +0.748 6 M. Schroetter MV +0.830 7 N Tuuli Triumph +0.835 8 V Debise Yamaha +1.002 9 B Sofuoglu MV +1.188 10 R De Rosa Ducati +1.207 11 L Dalla Porta Yamaha +1.272 12 G Van Straalen Yamaha +1.283 13 Y Montella Ducati +1.322 14 A Diaz Yamaha +1.537 15 T Booth-Amos Kawasaki +1.719 16 N Spinelli Yamaha +1.721 17 J Giral Ducati +1.870 18 Y Ruiz Yamaha +1.878 19 J Mcphee Ducati +1.907 20 H Garzo Yamaha +1.983 21 O Vostatek Triumph +2.225 22 C Oncu Kawasaki +2.289 23 F Fuligni Ducati +2.488 24 T Edwards Yamaha +2.517 25 T Mackenzie Honda +2.557 26 M. Kofler Ducati +2.607 27 A Sarmoon Yamaha +2.909 28 L Power Kawasaki +3.493 29 Y Okaya Kawasaki +3.526 30 M. Norrodin Honda +4.236 31 L Taccini Kawasaki +4.261 32 M. Abe Yamaha +7.170

World Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Nicolo Bulega 358 2 Stefano Manzi 298 3 Marcel Schroetter 236 4 Federico Caricasulo 181 5 Bahattin Sofuoglu 136 6 Valentin Debise 134 7 Niki Tuuli 131 8 Adrian Huertas 111 9 Yari Montella 105 10 Glenn Van Straalen 103 11 Jorge Navarro 101 12 Raffaele De Rosa 95 13 Nicholas Spinelli 66 14 Can Oncu 65 15 Tom Booth-Amos 50 16 John Mcphee 47 17 Tarran Mackenzie 40 18 Lucas Mahias 37 19 Oliver Bayliss 26 20 Simone Corsi 23 21 Anupab Sarmoon 22 22 Andy Verdoia 21 23 Adam Norrodin 20 24 Lorenzo Dalla Porta 16 25 Tom Edwards 15 26 Thomas Gradinger 10 27 Federico Fuligni 10 28 Filippo Fuligni 10 29 Johan Gimbert 9 30 Andrea Mantovani 9 31 Simon Jespersen 6 32 Harry Truelove 5 33 Maximilian Kofler 4 34 Luca Ottaviani 4 35 Apiwath Wongthananon 4 36 Alvaro Diaz 3 37 Andreas Kofler 3 38 Marco Bussolotti 2 39 Luke Power 1 40 Stefano Valtulini 1 41 Rhys Irwin 1 42 Adrian Fernandez Gonzalez 1

WorldSSP300

Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse)’s late FP2 effort moved him to the top of the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship time-sheets on Friday, while title contenders were placed throughout the combined classification for the Tissot Aragon Round.

Championship leader Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) was third overall while Petr Svoboda (Fusport – RT Motorsport by SKM – Kawasaki) was down in 20th place at MotorLand Aragon.

WorldSSP300 Friday Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Gennai Yamaha 2m07.028 2 L Lehmann KTM +0.038 3 J Buis Kawasaki +0.188 4 J Osuna Saez Kawasaki +0.241 5 D Geiger KTM +0.342 6 D Mogeda Kawasaki +0.408 7 L Veneman Kawasaki +0.441 8 G Hendra Pratama Yamaha +0.540 9 R Bijman Yamaha +0.564 10 S Di Sora Kawasaki +0.564 11 F Seabright Kawasaki +0.717 12 U Calatayud Yamaha +0.717 13 K Sabatucci Kawasaki +0.743 14 M. Vannucci Yamaha +0.842 15 D Bergamini Yamaha +0.895 16 J Perez Gonzalez Kawasaki +0.895 17 A Zanca Kawasaki +0.899 18 E Valentim Yamaha +1.068 19 J Garcia Kawasaki +1.079 20 P Svoboda Kawasaki +1.128 21 M. Vich Gil Yamaha +1.279 22 M. Gaggi Yamaha +1.297 23 I Peristeras Yamaha +1.439 24 H Maier Yamaha +1.453 25 J Uriostegui Yamaha +1.515 26 T Alberto Kawasaki +1.955 27 M. Martella Kawasaki +2.016 28 M. Garcia Kove +2.247 29 A Torres Dominguez Kawasaki +2.636 30 R Tragni Yamaha +2.786 31 C Clark Kawasaki +4.496 32 A Madrigal Kawasaki +5.804

World Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jeffrey Buis 149 2 Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez 144 3 Dirk Geiger 136 4 Petr Svoboda 121 5 Mirko Gennai 117 6 Matteo Vannucci 108 7 Humberto Maier 105 8 Samuel Di Sora 84 9 Kevin Sabatucci 73 10 Fenton Seabright 66 11 Daniel Mogeda 63 12 Marco Gaggi 62 13 Bruno Ieraci 57 14 Loris Veneman 56 15 Lennox Lehmann 46 16 Jose Manuel Osuna Saez 43 17 Enzo Valentim 34 18 Julio Garcia 27 19 Devis Bergamini 26 20 Aldi Satya Mahendra 25 21 Ruben Bijman 25 22 Marc Garcia 22 23 Galang Hendra Pratama 22 24 Alessandro Zanca 18 25 Kevin Fontainha 13 26 Ioannis Peristeras 13 27 Walid Khan 6 28 Maxim Repak 6 29 Juan Pablo Uriostegui 5 30 Raffaele Tragni 3 31 Yeray Saiz Marquez 3 32 Mattia Martella 1 33 Troy Alberto 1

WorldSBK Aragon Schedule

(AEST)

Time Class Event Saturday 1700 WorldSBK FP3 1745 WorldSSP300 Superpole 1825 WorldSSP Superpole 1910 WorldSBK Superpole 2040 WorldSSP300 R1 2200 WorldSBK R1 2315 WorldSSP R1 Sunday 1700 WorldSBK WUP 1725 WorldSSP WUP 1750 WorldSSP300 WUP 1900 WorldSBK SP Race 2030 WorldSSP R2 2200 WorldSSP300 R2 2315 WorldSBK R2