Ducati Scrambler Pro & Sport Pro arriving in Australia September

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro and Sport Pro editions will be arriving in Australia from September 2020, with the Scrambler 1100 Pro available on the road for $18,400 Ride Away, while the Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro will be $21,100 Ride Away.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 range is driven by the air-cooled Desmodromic L-twin 1079 cc engine with 84 horsepower at 7500 rpm and 88 Nm at just 4750 rpm.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro stands out for its new two-tone ‘Ocean Drive’ colour scheme, combined with a steel trellis frame and rear aluminium sub frame, both black. The aluminium covers are also black. A new right-side dual tailpipe and low-slung plate holder ensure distinctive rear-end styling and, together with the new livery, give the bike a coiled, compact look.

Another hallmark is the framed headlight; inspired by the protective adhesive tape used back in the ‘70s, a black metal “X” has been incorporated inside the headlight.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro is the beefiest version in the Scrambler family. It features all the styling details of the Pro, but also features an upgraded equipment set including Öhlins suspension, lowslung handlebars and Café Racer rear-view mirrors. The 1100 Sport Pro also features a Matt Black colour scheme, complemented by side panels sporting a painted 1100 logo.

The Ducati Scramblers 1100 Pro models also offer strong electronic packages, equipped with Ducati Traction Control (DTC), and three standard Riding Modes (Active, Journey and City).

For more information about the new models check out the Ducati Scrambler official website, or see the Ducati Australia website for the rest of the Ducati range.