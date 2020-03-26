As announced on Tuesday, this weekend will see a MotoGP first: a Virtual Race.

A star-studded line-up headed by the likes of Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) and Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) will get back on track, this time virtually, in a special event played on the official MotoGP 19 Videogame from videogame developer Milestone.

Repsol Honda Team: Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: Maverick Viñales

Aprilia Racing Team Gresini: Aleix Espargaro

Team Suzuki Ecstar: Alex Rins, Joan Mir

Petronas Yamaha SRT: Fabio Quartararo

Red Bull KTM Tech 3: Iker Lecuona, Miguel Oliveira

Pramac Racing: Francesco Bagnaia

The competitors will be taking on the stunning digital rendering of the Autodromo del Mugello and the race length is six laps. Before the race begins, a five-minute qualifying session in time-attack mode will decide grid positions.

The event will be broadcast in full on Sunday the 29th of March but Aussie fans will have to be up late at midnight (AEDT), with qualifying shown before the race. Fans can watch on motogp.com and esport.motogp.com, on selected TV broadcasters, and across social media platforms.

The riders will each be playing via a private “Race Direction” lobby, set up to invite each rider to the event – and send them the bike settings.