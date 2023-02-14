2023 FIM MiniGP Australia Series

Evolution Sports Group (ESG)has announced line-up of supported riders that will contest the upcoming 2023 FIM MiniGP Australia Series.

The company will be entering four riders into the championship, two in the 160cc class and two in the 190cc class.

Leading the charge in the 160cc class are Hunter Corney and Nixon Frost, two young and talented riders with a passion for racing. With their speed and skill, they are expected to make a big impact in this year’s series.

In the 190cc class, ESG is fielding Harrison Watts and Josh Newman, two of the top riders in their respective fields.

The 2023 FIM MiniGP Australia Series will feature five rounds across four states, providing a thrilling and challenging experience for riders and fans alike. ESG is ready and eager to take on this exciting competition and show the world what they’re made of.

Wayne Hepburn – Evolution Sports Group Team Manager

“We’re thrilled to have such a talented group of riders representing Evolution Sports Group in this year’s FIM MiniGP Australia Series, our riders are ready to give it their all and challenge for the championship in the respective classes. Evolution Sports Group will be working hard with our riders to ensure they are race ready and bring home the 2 x championships and give them the opportunity to represent Australia in the FIM Mini GP Championship. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for them and for our Evolution Sports Group.”

Evolution Sports Group aims to prove riders with a wholistic approach to motorsport, focusing on elite athlete fitness, high performing sport psychology and advanced rider techniques. The same group of passionate people have coached and mentored numerous athletes to be their very best both here in Australia and in various International events.

2023 FIM MiniGP Australia Series Calendar