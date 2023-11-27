MotoGP 2024

Fabio Di Giannantonio completes the line up of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team for the 2024 season. The young rider, born in ’98, will share the garage with Marco Bezzecchi riding the Ducati Desmosedici GP.

In the small circle of winners of a MotoGP race after the Qatar Grand Prix, Fabio will wear the neon yellow of the Tavullia Team for his third season in the Top class (in addition to the win, a podium in Australia in 2023, a podium in the Sprint in Qatar in 2023 and a pole position at Mugello in 2022).

For one of the most promising riders in the Italian nursery, thanks to the second place in the Moto3 Championship in 2018 and eight podiums in the intermediate class (a victory at the 2021 Spanish GP), the goal is to continue to grow in this category and be among the protagonists.

Alessio Salucci – Team Director Mooney VR46 Racing Team

“I am really happy to announce that Fabio will join our Team. It was an unexpected arrival, at the last minute but I am satisfied that we have chosen him. He had a great end of the season, he didn’t lose himself when things didn’t go well and I’m sure he’ll be able to feel at home here. On a motorsport level, he has proven to be among the fastest young Italians, he will continue to work with Ducati and the objective is to help him be not only competitive, but also consistent in his results. It is an ambitious project, it marks a turning point in the history of our Team, but I am sure that we will all give our best to go in the same direction.”

For Fabio, first appointment with the new Team already tomorrow when he will be on track for the first day of testing of 2024.

Fabio Di Giannantonio

“I’m happy to join such a strong Team as the Mooney VR46 Racing Team, I can learn a lot and I can’t wait to start working together on this project, we can do really good things. In the last two seasons in MotoGP I have grown a lot and in this Team I will certainly be able to mature further and achieve great results. I’m excited, I can’t wait to meet all my new staff and crew and start working on the track. Thanks to everyone who made this possible.”