FIM Advantage Card

The FIM have just introduced the ultimate companion for international motorcycle touring – the FIM Advantage Card.

Launched under the auspices of the FIM Touring arm, the card was developed for motorcyclists and doesn’t require pre-existing membership of any other organisation or governing body.

Under the initiative, all touring riders have access to bespoke insurance, roadside and travel assistance, deals, benefits and rewards from the world’s biggest touring community.

There are four tiers of FIM Advantage Card, with each one adding a suite of extras until the premium ‘Elite’ package is reached – which includes access to all global partner benefits and a catalogue of personal, travel, accident and motorcycle benefits.

The Elite card costs 295 euros per annum (approximately $493 AU), and the other three options are the base-level ‘Wish’ ($32 AU), ‘Dream’ ($84 AU) and ‘Soul’ ($326 AU). To compare all the FIM Advantage Cards, see the comparison page (linked).

An FIM Advantage Card holder can also access discounts of between seven and 50 per cent on a range of goods and services, including accommodation, restaurants, clothing, equipment, accessories, oils, transport, rental and mechanical assistance. For more information on those benefits, see head over to the FIM Advantage website for inclusions and partners.

The FIM Advantage Card opens up a world of opportunity for motorcycle riders with a lust for international travel. Visit https://fim-advantage.com/ for more.