24 HEURES MOTOS POSTPONED TO 5 AND 6 SEPTEMBER 2020

As a result of continued coronavirus-related health concerns and the French health minister’s ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people, the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM), Eurosport Events, promoter of the FIM Endurance World Championship and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, organizer of the 24 Heures Motos, have decided to postpone the 43rd edition of the 24 Heures Motos, initially scheduled to be held on 18 and 19 April 2020.

ACO and Eurosport Events have already fixed the new dates, 5 and 6 September 2020, for the race which will as an exception close the 2019-2020 FIM EWC season.

The FIM, Eurosport Events and ACO’s priority is to ensure the safety of spectators, teams, riders and all the people involved in organizing the event.

These measures are being adopted in response to an unprecedented situation and the organizers are confident on the understanding of those concerned despite of the inconvenience caused.

The “Pre-Mans” tests scheduled to be held on 31 March and 1 April have therefore also been cancelled.

All current tickets will be valid for the new dates (5 and 6 September). No exchange required.