FIM MiniGP Australia’s top two riders Harrison Watts and Teerin Fleming had an eye opening experience in Valencia for the FIM MiniGP World Series.

The boys raced the top two riders from 16 different countries and learned a great deal across the two days. The 32 riders from across the world were riding at an extremely high level, giving the boys an unbelievable opportunity to learn and compete against the best.

Australia’s FIM MiniGP winner Watts made good progress over the two days, closing the gap to the leaders in every outing before finishing the qualifying races in P15 and P11.

Harry is excited to get back to Australia and work on improving his skills and technique over the coming season to better prepare for the future. Harry’s highlight was “Having Jack Miller come into the box and talk to me like a normal person, even though he is one of the best riders in the world.”

Teerin Fleming made some great steps over the race meeting, improving in every outing and finishing the first qualifying race in P14, and the second race in a really strong P6.

Teerin learnt a great deal and is motivated to implement this knowledge into his training back home and build for the coming season.

Teerin concluded the race meeting by saying that he learnt “How high the level and riding style of the Europeans is awesome,” and that “the second qualifying race was my highlight of the event, doing my personal best and getting up to sixth place.”

While the Aussie youngsters didn’t make it through to the final races they have taken a lot from the experience. FIM MiniGP Australia’s Nick Angelopoulos is also keen to implement what he has learned at the event to help bolster young Aussie talent in the FIM MiniGP Australia Series next year.

Nick Angelopoulos – FIM MiniGP Australia

“A huge thanks to the FIM, Dorna and all the other partners for providing a platform for Australia’s best young riders to race in the FIM Australia’s MiniGP championship and supply a pathway to the FIM MiniGP World Series. This exciting program is going from strength to strength and we’ll come back better in 2023.”

Once their races were done, Watts and Fleming watched the main finals with the rest of what was a star studded crowd. They witnessed FIM MiniGP Italy Series’ Gabriel Fabio Vuono crowned the 2022 Champion.

Final Race One

Despite starting P9, Japan’s Seiryu Ikegami set the fastest lap of the race and produced an awesome performance to take the victory, as Fynn Kratochwil and eventual Champion Gabriel Fabio Vuono picked up P2 and P3, respectively.

Final Race Two

Vuono got away well from pole position and got into a great rhythm in the second final, as 2021 Champion Izan Rodriguez joined the Italian at the front – but Vuono held on to take the Championship lead into the Super Final Race. Rounding out the rostrum in the second stanza was Kratochwil for his second podium of the day, putting him in a great position to fight for the 2022 crown.

Super Final Race

With double points on offer in the Super Final Race, any one of the field could have been crowned 2022 FIM MiniGP World Series Champion. As expected, a phenomenal race played out in the extended 19-lap encounter and it all came down to the final corner between Kratochwil and Vuono – whoever won, due to double points, would be crowned Champion.

Kratochwil led into the final corner but after getting out of shape on the entry, the German rider then lost the rear on the exit. Somehow, Kratochwil pulled off a remarkable save to stay on his Ohvale. However, the mistake allowed Vuono to pass and win the run to the line by just 0.070s, seeing the Italian claim the crown.

Kratochwil’s second place finish ensured he picked up the silver medal, as FIM MiniGP Malaysia Series’ Qabil Irfan enjoyed a P3 in the final race of the day after picking up two consecutive P5s in Race 1 and Race 2.

Third place overall went the way of Ikegami after his P4 finish in the Super Final Race combined with his victory in the opening bout.

2022 FIM MiniGP Results

MiniGP World Series Championship Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Gabriel Fabio VUONO 91 2 Fynn KRATOC 76 3 Seiryu IKEGAMI 60 4 Qabil IRFAN 54 5 Izan RODRIGUEZ 52 6 Pedro MATOS 42 7 Lorenzo FINO 31 8 Roman DURDIS 29 9 Enzo ZARAGOZA 29 10 Johann DUBOIS 21 11 Ryder DAVIS 19 12 Nathan GOUKER 14 13 Tyler HUMPHRIES 13 14 Edgar SILVEN 12 15 Lorenzo GUYAU 9 16 Clevan Louis VALERA 7 17 Jakub STANKIEWICZ 1 18 Lewis MULLEN 0

MiniGP Super Final Race

No Rider Nat Time Gap 1 Gabriel Fabio VUONO ITA 14:15.498 – 2 Fynn KRATOC DEU 14:15.568 +0.070 3 Qabil IRFAN MYS 14:16.279 +0.781 4 Seiryu IKEGAMI JPN 14:16.322 +0.824 5 Izan RODRIGUEZ ESP 14:16.734 +1.236 6 Pedro MATOS PRT 14:19.624 +4.126 7 Lorenzo FINO ITA 14:21.128 +5.630 8 Ryder DAVIS USA 14:21.808 +6.310 9 Enzo ZARAGOZA ESP 14:22.143 +6.645 10 Roman DURDIS CZE 14:22.289 +6.791 11 Johann DUBOIS FRA 14:23.141 +7.643 12 Nathan GOUKER USA 14:24.923 +9.425 13 Edgar SILVEN ESP 14:25.351 +9.853 14 Clevan Louis VALERA IDN 14:25.411 +9.913 15 Tyler HUMPHRIES GBR 14:26.948 +11.450 16 Jakub STANKIEWICZ POL 14:32.133 +16.635 17 Lorenzo GUYAU FRA 14:33.752 +18.254 18 Lewis MULLEN GBR 11:28.918 4 Laps

MiniGP Race 2

No Rider Nat Time Gap 1 Gabriel Fabio VUONO ITA 10:27.423 – 2 Izan RODRIGUEZ ESP 10:27.531 +0.108 3 Fynn KRATOC DEU 10:31.538 +4.115 4 Pedro MATOS PRT 10:31.781 +4.358 5 Qabil IRFAN MYS 10:32.073 +4.650 6 Roman DURDIS CZE 10:32.426 +5.003 7 Seiryu IKEGAMI JPN 10:32.506 +5.083 8 Lorenzo GUYAU FRA 10:34.922 +7.499 9 Enzo ZARAGOZA ESP 10:38.095 +10.672 10 Tyler HUMPHRIES GBR 10:38.723 +11.300 11 Johann DUBOIS FRA 10:38.956 +11.533 12 Edgar SILVEN ESP 10:39.386 +11.963 13 Ryder DAVIS USA 10:39.584 +12.161 14 Nathan GOUKER USA 10:40.604 +13.181 15 Jakub STANKIEWICZ POL 10:44.371 +16.948 16 Clevan Louis VALERA IDN 10:49.720 +22.297 17 Lewis MULLEN GBR 10:58.378 +30.955 18 Lorenzo FINO ITA 9:46.572 1 Lap

MiniGP Race 1

No Rider Nat. Time Gap 1 Seiryu IKEGAMI JPN 10:32.427 – 2 Fynn KRATOC DEU 10:32.804 +0.377 3 Gabriel Fabio VUONO ITA 10:32.938 +0.511 4 Lorenzo FINO ITA 10:33.305 +0.878 5 Qabil IRFAN MYS 10:33.460 +1.033 6 Izan RODRIGUEZ ESP 10:33.563 +1.136 7 Pedro MATOS PRT 10:34.010 +1.583 8 Enzo ZARAGOZA ESP 10:34.640 +2.213 9 Roman DURDIS CZE 10:35.001 +2.574 10 Johann DUBOIS FRA 10:35.428 +3.001 11 Tyler HUMPHRIES GBR 10:39.608 +7.181 12 Nathan GOUKER USA 10:42.026 +9.599 13 Clevan Louis VALERA IDN 10:44.308 +11.881 14 Edgar SILVEN ESP 10:44.601 +12.174 15 Lorenzo GUYAU FRA 11:01.157 +28.730 16 Ryder DAVIS USA 10:46.433 1 Lap 17 Jakub STANKIEWICZ POL 11:10.136 1 Lap

MiniGP Qualifying 2

No Rider Nat Time Gap 1 Lewis MULLEN GBR 10:47.008 – 2 Thorley TREVORROW GBR 10:47.075 +0.067 3 Tobias KITZBICHLER AUT 10:47.537 +0.529 4 Julian VAN KALKEREN NLD 10:47.946 +0.938 5 Finnan WHERETY IRL 10:50.214 +3.206 6 Teerin FLEMING AUS 10:51.477 +4.469 7 Lanova TANTRA MAHARDIKA IDN 10:52.613 +5.605 8 Tiago JOAO PRT 10:53.212 +6.204 9 Shreyas HEREESH IND 10:54.580 +7.572 10 Mahmoud ELBANNA EGY 10:54.969 +7.961 11 Harrison WATTS AUS 11:02.807 +15.799 12 Jinendra Kiran SANGAVE IND 11:27.853 +40.845 Not classified Adi PUTRA MYS 1:35.476 Nolann MACARY FRA 1:35.820

