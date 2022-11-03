FIM MiniGP World Series Results
FIM MiniGP Australia’s top two riders Harrison Watts and Teerin Fleming had an eye opening experience in Valencia for the FIM MiniGP World Series.
The boys raced the top two riders from 16 different countries and learned a great deal across the two days. The 32 riders from across the world were riding at an extremely high level, giving the boys an unbelievable opportunity to learn and compete against the best.
Australia’s FIM MiniGP winner Watts made good progress over the two days, closing the gap to the leaders in every outing before finishing the qualifying races in P15 and P11.
Harry is excited to get back to Australia and work on improving his skills and technique over the coming season to better prepare for the future. Harry’s highlight was “Having Jack Miller come into the box and talk to me like a normal person, even though he is one of the best riders in the world.”
Teerin Fleming made some great steps over the race meeting, improving in every outing and finishing the first qualifying race in P14, and the second race in a really strong P6.
Teerin learnt a great deal and is motivated to implement this knowledge into his training back home and build for the coming season.
Teerin concluded the race meeting by saying that he learnt “How high the level and riding style of the Europeans is awesome,” and that “the second qualifying race was my highlight of the event, doing my personal best and getting up to sixth place.”
While the Aussie youngsters didn’t make it through to the final races they have taken a lot from the experience. FIM MiniGP Australia’s Nick Angelopoulos is also keen to implement what he has learned at the event to help bolster young Aussie talent in the FIM MiniGP Australia Series next year.
Nick Angelopoulos – FIM MiniGP Australia
“A huge thanks to the FIM, Dorna and all the other partners for providing a platform for Australia’s best young riders to race in the FIM Australia’s MiniGP championship and supply a pathway to the FIM MiniGP World Series. This exciting program is going from strength to strength and we’ll come back better in 2023.”
Once their races were done, Watts and Fleming watched the main finals with the rest of what was a star studded crowd. They witnessed FIM MiniGP Italy Series’ Gabriel Fabio Vuono crowned the 2022 Champion.
Final Race One
Despite starting P9, Japan’s Seiryu Ikegami set the fastest lap of the race and produced an awesome performance to take the victory, as Fynn Kratochwil and eventual Champion Gabriel Fabio Vuono picked up P2 and P3, respectively.
Final Race Two
Vuono got away well from pole position and got into a great rhythm in the second final, as 2021 Champion Izan Rodriguez joined the Italian at the front – but Vuono held on to take the Championship lead into the Super Final Race. Rounding out the rostrum in the second stanza was Kratochwil for his second podium of the day, putting him in a great position to fight for the 2022 crown.
Super Final Race
With double points on offer in the Super Final Race, any one of the field could have been crowned 2022 FIM MiniGP World Series Champion. As expected, a phenomenal race played out in the extended 19-lap encounter and it all came down to the final corner between Kratochwil and Vuono – whoever won, due to double points, would be crowned Champion.
Kratochwil led into the final corner but after getting out of shape on the entry, the German rider then lost the rear on the exit. Somehow, Kratochwil pulled off a remarkable save to stay on his Ohvale. However, the mistake allowed Vuono to pass and win the run to the line by just 0.070s, seeing the Italian claim the crown.
Kratochwil’s second place finish ensured he picked up the silver medal, as FIM MiniGP Malaysia Series’ Qabil Irfan enjoyed a P3 in the final race of the day after picking up two consecutive P5s in Race 1 and Race 2.
Third place overall went the way of Ikegami after his P4 finish in the Super Final Race combined with his victory in the opening bout.
2022 FIM MiniGP Results
MiniGP World Series Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Gabriel Fabio VUONO
|91
|2
|Fynn KRATOC
|76
|3
|Seiryu IKEGAMI
|60
|4
|Qabil IRFAN
|54
|5
|Izan RODRIGUEZ
|52
|6
|Pedro MATOS
|42
|7
|Lorenzo FINO
|31
|8
|Roman DURDIS
|29
|9
|Enzo ZARAGOZA
|29
|10
|Johann DUBOIS
|21
|11
|Ryder DAVIS
|19
|12
|Nathan GOUKER
|14
|13
|Tyler HUMPHRIES
|13
|14
|Edgar SILVEN
|12
|15
|Lorenzo GUYAU
|9
|16
|Clevan Louis VALERA
|7
|17
|Jakub STANKIEWICZ
|1
|18
|Lewis MULLEN
|0
MiniGP Super Final Race
|No
|Rider
|Nat
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Gabriel Fabio VUONO
|ITA
|14:15.498
|–
|2
|Fynn KRATOC
|DEU
|14:15.568
|+0.070
|3
|Qabil IRFAN
|MYS
|14:16.279
|+0.781
|4
|Seiryu IKEGAMI
|JPN
|14:16.322
|+0.824
|5
|Izan RODRIGUEZ
|ESP
|14:16.734
|+1.236
|6
|Pedro MATOS
|PRT
|14:19.624
|+4.126
|7
|Lorenzo FINO
|ITA
|14:21.128
|+5.630
|8
|Ryder DAVIS
|USA
|14:21.808
|+6.310
|9
|Enzo ZARAGOZA
|ESP
|14:22.143
|+6.645
|10
|Roman DURDIS
|CZE
|14:22.289
|+6.791
|11
|Johann DUBOIS
|FRA
|14:23.141
|+7.643
|12
|Nathan GOUKER
|USA
|14:24.923
|+9.425
|13
|Edgar SILVEN
|ESP
|14:25.351
|+9.853
|14
|Clevan Louis VALERA
|IDN
|14:25.411
|+9.913
|15
|Tyler HUMPHRIES
|GBR
|14:26.948
|+11.450
|16
|Jakub STANKIEWICZ
|POL
|14:32.133
|+16.635
|17
|Lorenzo GUYAU
|FRA
|14:33.752
|+18.254
|18
|Lewis MULLEN
|GBR
|11:28.918
|4 Laps
MiniGP Race 2
|No
|Rider
|Nat
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Gabriel Fabio VUONO
|ITA
|10:27.423
|–
|2
|Izan RODRIGUEZ
|ESP
|10:27.531
|+0.108
|3
|Fynn KRATOC
|DEU
|10:31.538
|+4.115
|4
|Pedro MATOS
|PRT
|10:31.781
|+4.358
|5
|Qabil IRFAN
|MYS
|10:32.073
|+4.650
|6
|Roman DURDIS
|CZE
|10:32.426
|+5.003
|7
|Seiryu IKEGAMI
|JPN
|10:32.506
|+5.083
|8
|Lorenzo GUYAU
|FRA
|10:34.922
|+7.499
|9
|Enzo ZARAGOZA
|ESP
|10:38.095
|+10.672
|10
|Tyler HUMPHRIES
|GBR
|10:38.723
|+11.300
|11
|Johann DUBOIS
|FRA
|10:38.956
|+11.533
|12
|Edgar SILVEN
|ESP
|10:39.386
|+11.963
|13
|Ryder DAVIS
|USA
|10:39.584
|+12.161
|14
|Nathan GOUKER
|USA
|10:40.604
|+13.181
|15
|Jakub STANKIEWICZ
|POL
|10:44.371
|+16.948
|16
|Clevan Louis VALERA
|IDN
|10:49.720
|+22.297
|17
|Lewis MULLEN
|GBR
|10:58.378
|+30.955
|18
|Lorenzo FINO
|ITA
|9:46.572
|1 Lap
MiniGP Race 1
|No
|Rider
|Nat.
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Seiryu IKEGAMI
|JPN
|10:32.427
|–
|2
|Fynn KRATOC
|DEU
|10:32.804
|+0.377
|3
|Gabriel Fabio VUONO
|ITA
|10:32.938
|+0.511
|4
|Lorenzo FINO
|ITA
|10:33.305
|+0.878
|5
|Qabil IRFAN
|MYS
|10:33.460
|+1.033
|6
|Izan RODRIGUEZ
|ESP
|10:33.563
|+1.136
|7
|Pedro MATOS
|PRT
|10:34.010
|+1.583
|8
|Enzo ZARAGOZA
|ESP
|10:34.640
|+2.213
|9
|Roman DURDIS
|CZE
|10:35.001
|+2.574
|10
|Johann DUBOIS
|FRA
|10:35.428
|+3.001
|11
|Tyler HUMPHRIES
|GBR
|10:39.608
|+7.181
|12
|Nathan GOUKER
|USA
|10:42.026
|+9.599
|13
|Clevan Louis VALERA
|IDN
|10:44.308
|+11.881
|14
|Edgar SILVEN
|ESP
|10:44.601
|+12.174
|15
|Lorenzo GUYAU
|FRA
|11:01.157
|+28.730
|16
|Ryder DAVIS
|USA
|10:46.433
|1 Lap
|17
|Jakub STANKIEWICZ
|POL
|11:10.136
|1 Lap
MiniGP Qualifying 2
|No
|Rider
|Nat
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Lewis MULLEN
|GBR
|10:47.008
|–
|2
|Thorley TREVORROW
|GBR
|10:47.075
|+0.067
|3
|Tobias KITZBICHLER
|AUT
|10:47.537
|+0.529
|4
|Julian VAN KALKEREN
|NLD
|10:47.946
|+0.938
|5
|Finnan WHERETY
|IRL
|10:50.214
|+3.206
|6
|Teerin FLEMING
|AUS
|10:51.477
|+4.469
|7
|Lanova TANTRA MAHARDIKA
|IDN
|10:52.613
|+5.605
|8
|Tiago JOAO
|PRT
|10:53.212
|+6.204
|9
|Shreyas HEREESH
|IND
|10:54.580
|+7.572
|10
|Mahmoud ELBANNA
|EGY
|10:54.969
|+7.961
|11
|Harrison WATTS
|AUS
|11:02.807
|+15.799
|12
|Jinendra Kiran SANGAVE
|IND
|11:27.853
|+40.845
|Not classified
|Adi PUTRA
|MYS
|1:35.476
|Nolann MACARY
|FRA
|1:35.820
MiniGP Qualifying 1
|No
|Rider
|Nat
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Jakub STANKIEWICZ
|POL
|10:44.016
|–
|2
|Clevan Louis VALERA
|IDN
|10:44.079
|+0.063
|3
|Lewis MULLEN
|GBR
|10:49.273
|+5.257
|4
|Julian VAN KALKEREN
|NLD
|10:49.690
|+5.674
|5
|Tobias KITZBICHLER
|AUT
|10:49.847
|+5.831
|6
|Nolann MACARY
|FRA
|10:49.993
|+5.977
|7
|Adi PUTRA
|MYS
|10:50.402
|+6.386
|8
|Finnan WHERETY
|IRL
|10:50.493
|+6.477
|9
|Lanova TANTRA MAHARDIKA
|IDN
|10:51.496
|+7.480
|10
|Tiago JOAO
|PRT
|10:51.685
|+7.669
|11
|Thorley TREVORROW
|GBR
|10:53.494
|+9.478
|12
|Jinendra Kiran SANGAVE
|IND
|10:57.352
|+13.336
|13
|Mahmoud ELBANNA
|EGY
|10:57.723
|+13.707
|14
|Teerin FLEMING
|AUS
|10:58.852
|+14.836
|15
|Harrison WATTS
|AUS
|11:05.664
|+21.648
|Not classified
|Shreyas HEREESH
|IND
|5:31.229