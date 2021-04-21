2021 ASBK Wakefield Park
Image Gallery A by RbMotoLens and Neil Cameron
Ben Baker streaked away from the field - Image Neil Cameron
Supersport 300 Race Three Podium - Ben Baker, Zac Johnson and Cam Dunker - Image RbMotoLens
Zac Johnson and Angus Grenfell - Image RbMotoLens
Photo finish in third and final OJC bout of the weekend - Image RbMotoLens
Maxwell, Jones, Herfoss - Image RbMotoLens
Herfoss did manage to chase down Maxwell! - Image Neil Cameron
Max Stauffer did not let up in the chase for Pearson - Image Neil Cameron
Broc Pearson the round winner from Max Stauffer and now leads the championship on 91-points to Edwards 84 and Stauffer’s 78.
Max Stauffer - Image RbMotoLens
A jubilant Troy Herfoss embraces crew chief Paul Free - Image RbMotoLens
Brendan McIntyre was knocked out in the incident - Image Neil Cameron
Mark Chiodo, Anthony West, Luke Jhonston and Arthur Sissis - Image Neil Cameron
Supersport Race One (Restart) - Image Neil Cameron
Supersport Race One (Re-start) - Image RbMotoLens
Maxwell, Herfoss Jones - Image RbMotoLens
Lachlan Epis surprised late in the session to shoot up to P4 with a 57.3 - Image RbMotoLens
Team boss Craig McMartin checking over the McMartin Racing Boost Mobile machinery - Image Neil Cameron
BC Performance Kawasaki are seeing a little light at the end of the tunnel with their electronic set-up and making progress with their throttle feel - Image Neil Cameron
Jack Passfield - Image RbMotoLens
Cru Halliday is a little under the weather this weekend but has shown glimpses of podium pace - Image RbMotoLens
Cru Halliday - Image RbMotoLens