Franco Morbidelli

“It’s been quite a journey with Yamaha. We’ve been together basically my whole career in MotoGP and I’ve had some great results and some great seasons.

“Especially in the early parts the last two seasons haven’t been great I would say, but anyway, I’ve met a lot of nice people. And I have a great relationship with a lot of people inside the team. And for sure I will stay close to them. Personally, even if technically we will be apart.”

Was it your intention to stay?

“You know, of course, it’s no secret that we are not performing well and the package is not on par to achieve great results at the moment. So it’s no secret that that fact, plus the fact that the factory was speaking with other riders. That for sure reduced the magic.

“After I think it was Mugello or I don’t remember which race, I asked do I want to stay with Yamaha? So I was questioning myself for sure, but I have to say that the team made it easy for me by not renewing it and to going with Alex, who is a great rider.

“That is happening right now, we know for sure I’m now in a bit of an uncomfortable position because I have no seat for next year at the moment. But that can be an extra motivation for this second-half of the season.”

Will you be in the MotoGP paddock next year?

“Yeah, that’s my aim. I mean, I feel strong, I feel experienced and 28, so I’m relatively young. And I had some great emotions in this category and had a chance to fight for the championship without even releasing!

“I would like to experience that again and I’m working towards that again, and I’m sure that VR46 (not the team, but the management) is going to help me in the best way they can to help me redeem myself and go back to fighting for interesting spots.”