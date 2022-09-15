Gerloff to join BMW WorldSBK

27-year-old American Garrett Gerloff will race for the Bonovo action BMW Racing Team in the 2023 FIM Superbike World Championship.

Marc Bongers – BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director

“We have always followed his development in WorldSBK over the past few years. He showed from the outset that he is fast and talented. He has now matured as a rider.

“We are thrilled to have Garrett on board from next season. We are confident that Garrett will fit very nicely into our squad of BMW Motorrad factory riders and will further strengthen our project.

“Garrett will help the Bonovo action BMW Racing Team to take the next step towards the top next season.”

Gerloff started his career in the USA, where he raced in various championships. In 2016 and 2017 he was crowned MotoAmerica Supersport champion. In the following two years, he enjoyed success in the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship.

Since 2020, Gerloff has competed in the World Superbike Championship with Yamaha, where he has repeatedly demonstrated his ability and speed. He impressed with three podiums in his first season in this fiercely-competitive championship. A further two were to follow last year.

Jürgen Röder – Bonovo action BMW Racing Team Owner

“We are overjoyed that a rider like Garrett Gerloff is joining the Bonovo action team! We are very much looking forward to working together and are confident that we will embark on an excellent 2023 season with him.

“I hope that we can provide whatever Garrett wants and envisions and I think then we’ll be well positioned for the new season.”