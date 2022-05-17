2022 Città Della Moto Guzzi International Motorcycle Rally

The weekend of September 8-11 will be an unmissable occasion for all fans of the L’Aquila-based brand and every lover of motorcycling and bikes, and for 2022 it’ll be a double date.

Mandello will turn into the global epicentre of motorcycling passion eleven years after the last edition, as the GMG – Guzzi World Days are back, this time joined by the Città Della Moto Guzzi International Motorcycle Rally.

These two events promise a unique weekend and a worthy celebration of a hundred years of fantastic Moto Guzzi history, both in the historic Via Parodi 57 factory and all over Mandello del Lario.

The GMG – Guzzi World Days and Città Della Moto Guzzi International Motorcycle Rally for the 100th Anniversary will offer plenty of attractions for every Guzzista, with bikes from every era, at the birthplace on the shore of Lake Como, as celebrations kick off Thursday September 8.

Moto Guzzi World Days