2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard

Harley-Davidson have announced the new 2020 Softail Standard model, offering an attainable entry-point into Harley Big Twin ownership with the Milwaukee-Eight 107 powerplant, Vivid Black paint and traditional chrome, and available for $21,495 Ride-Away, offering a more traditional alternative to the slightly more expensive, fully blacked-out Street Bob which demands an addition $1000 premium.

The Softail Standard and Street Bob offering the easiest entry point into the Softail family, before moving up to the Low Rider, which is priced at $24,495 Ride-Away.

The Softail Standard features the updated Softail chassis, with an optimised steel frame for stiffness and weight, and the Milwaukee-Eight 107 rigid mounted. Monoshock rear suspension and dual-bending valve front forks are found alongside single front and rear disc brakes, with a four-piston front caliper and dual-piston rear caliper.

Rear preload adjustability can be accessed under the seat, while wheels are classic chromed, steel-laced items, with a 19-inch front and 16-inch rear.

The Milwaukee-Eight 107 runs dual counter-balancers, four-valve heads being where the ‘Eight’ designation stems from, 10:1 compression and includes dual knock sensors, while being ready for Screamin’ Eagle upgrade kits, and delivers in the region of 110 lbs-ft of torque (145 Nm at 3000 rpm) as well as 94 horsepower in standard trim.

A chromed two-into-two exhaust is also run, with polished rocker, primary and timer covers, with cylinder head fins left black, along with the round air-cleaner cover.

Mini-ape handlebars on risers help give the Softail Standard some attitude, with mid-controls. The dash is a digital display, with polished riser, top-clamp, triples and chromed headlamp bezel offering contrast to the blacked-out colour scheme.

The Softail Standard weighs in at 297kg, with a 680mm seat height and offers 28.5 degrees of lean angle both left and right, matching the Street Bob, and likewise only offers a single seat. A small teardrop style tank stores 13.2L of fuel, with Harley suggesting a fuel range in excess of 200km.

The 2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard also looks set to be the ideal canvas for those wishing to customise their bike from the Harley accessory range, with four accessory packages put together featuring a host of possible options.

Day Tripper Custom Package – Pillion seat and a 21-inch detachable sissy bar with pad, passenger foot pegs and mounts, forward foot controls, and black leather Single-Sided Swingarm Bag.

Coast Custom Package – Softail Quarter Fairing, black anodized aluminum Moto Bar handlebar and matching 5.5-inch tall riser, a Bevel two-up seat and passenger foot pegs, and BMX-style foot pegs from the 80GRIT Collection.

Touring Custom Package – Sundowner comfort two-up seat and passenger foot pegs, a 14-inch-high light smoke quick-release windshield, classic black Detachable saddlebags, and a 14.5-inch detachable sissy bar and backrest pad.

Performance Custom Package – Screamin’ Eagle Stage II Torque kit and a Screamin’ Eagle Pro Street Tuner. Screamin’ Eagle Heavy Breather Performance Air Cleaner and Screamin’ Eagle Street Cannon mufflers.

The 2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard is expected to be available mid-2020, and is priced at $21,495 RRP Ride-Away. See the Harley-Davidson Australia website (link) for more information.

