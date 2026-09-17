MCA Canberra Grand Opening

20% Off Storewide

Canberra riders have a date to put in the diary, with MCA Superstore celebrating its new Fyshwick store on Saturday, September 26, with 20 per cent off storewide, a free barbecue and lucky door prizes.

Located at 17 Iron Knob Street, the new Canberra outlet brings together motorcycle accessories, riding apparel, protective equipment, luggage and rider technology. Brand experts will also be on hand for the grand opening, giving riders a chance to talk through their next gear purchase while checking out the store.

A new stop for Canberra riders

There is plenty to be said for being able to try on riding gear, compare different options side by side and ask questions before making a purchase. Whether it is a first helmet, a replacement jacket or luggage for the next trip, that opportunity to get hands-on is a useful part of choosing what works for you.

MCA says the Canberra store has been designed around motorcycle accessories, with a range intended to cater for everyone from learners and daily commuters to weekend explorers and competition riders.

These first images and MCA’s sneak-peek video give an early look at the fit-out, with rows of road and off-road helmets, racks of riding apparel, boots and accessories. They offer a taste of what riders can expect to find when they head through the doors.

MCA’s aim is to make the store a welcoming destination regardless of what or where customers ride, combining its product range with staff who can help riders work through their options.

MCA Canberra grand opening details

Date: Saturday, September 26, 2026

Venue: MCA Superstore Canberra

Address: 17 Iron Knob Street, Fyshwick, ACT

Opening-day offer: 20 per cent off storewide

Also on the day: Free barbecue, brand experts and lucky door prizes

If a gear upgrade has been on the list, the opening celebration could be a good opportunity to bring that shopping trip forward, meet the team and have a look around.

For more information, visit MCA Superstore or follow MCA on social media for updates ahead of the event.