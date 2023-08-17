Haruki Noguchi passes away

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of 22-year-old Haruki Noguchi.

During the fourth round of the FIM Asia Road Championship last weekend at Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit, Haruki was critically injured following an incident at Turn 10, on the fourth lap of the second Asia Superbike 1000cc race.

The 22-year-old rider immediately received medical attention at the circuit’s Medical Centre before being transferred to the local hospital.

After three days of intensive treatment at the Public Hospital of Nusa Tenggara Barat and the best efforts of medical staff, Haruki sadly succumbed to his injuries yesterday (Aug 16) evening.

Haruki was one of Japan’s brightest young road racing talents. In 2021 he won the Superstock 600 category in the All Japan Road Racing Championships.

He finished second overall in last year’s ARRC 1000cc Superbike category after carding race wins and this year he was on the podium at the Suzuka 8 Hour with SDG Racing.

Haruki’s parents

“Haruki started riding a motorcycle at the age of 5 and has given us a lot of excitement and joy. We would like to express our gratitude to many friends, teams and everyone who has supported Haruki.”

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Haruki Noguchi.