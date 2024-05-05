Penrite 2024 Australian ProMX Motocross Championship

Round Three – Gillman, SA

Honda’s Kyle Webster reclaimed the Thor MX1 red plate with a double victory at Gillman on the weekend – achieving that feat for the second time this season – at the popular, loamy South Australian venue.

While Webster was exceptional on his way to the 450cc overall, Honda Racing team-mate Brodie Connolly kept his perfect season intact with a dominant Pirelli MX2 performance. The New Zealander going 1-1 for the third time in as many weekends of racing this year.

There were yet more twists in the MAXXIS MX3 division, as Honda Racing youngster Jake Cannon was perfect today for his first win of 2024 ahead of new points leader Kayd Kingsford.

In the Fox Racing MX85 Cup division, Levi Townley and Seth Thomas split wins in Adelaide.

Round four of the Australian ProMX Championship will be contested at Maitland in New South Wales, from May 24-25, in the first two-day race weekend of the 2024 season.

Thor MX1 Race One

With Boost Mobile Honda Racing rider Kyle Webster winning Wonthaggi’s opening round and CDR Yamaha Monster Energy’s Jed Beaton topping the Horsham podium and taking charge of the red plate in the process, all eyes were on the pair of Thor MX1 Championship protagonists entering Gillman.

While it was Beaton who qualified quickest and led the way in the AMX Superstores Top 10 Pole Shootout, moto one was all about Webster at the head of the pack, leading every lap on his way to a 0.775s win over a charging Beaton.

Defending champion Dean Ferris (CDR Yamaha Monster Energy) finished in third place. Fourth was Nathan Crawford (KTM Racing Team), directly ahead of Todd Waters (Raceline Husqvarna Racing Team)

Thor MX1 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K Webster Hon 28m49.345 2 J Beaton Yam +0.775 3 D Ferris Yam +21.916 4 N Crawford KTM +35.773 5 T Waters Hus +38.353 6 L Clout Kaw +49.907 7 K Gibbs Gas +56.281 8 B Metcalfe Kaw +1m03.926 9 Z Watson Hus +2m04.506 10 L Rogers Bet +2m11.737 11 D Wood Hon 1 Lap 12 J Evans Yam 1 Lap 13 C Holroyd Yam 1 Lap 14 L Jackson Gas 1 Lap 15 S Ward Hon 1 Lap 16 J Darroch Yam 1 Lap 17 C Rossandich KTM 1 Lap 18 R Marshall Hus 1 Lap 19 S Larsen Yam 1 Lap 20 C Schat KTM 1 Lap 21 C O’loan Hon 1 Lap 22 B Ognenis Hus 1 Lap 23 N Grothues Yam 1 Lap 24 R Stephens Hon 1 Lap 25 J Cigliano Kaw 1 Lap 26 E Wiese Yam 1 Lap 27 B Steel Yam 1 Lap 28 C Krezlik KTM 1 Lap 29 R Fucsko Hus 2 Laps 30 J Kipps Hus 2 Laps 31 J Dezwart KTM 2 Laps 32 J Simpson Hus 2 Laps 33 N Tiver KTM 5 Laps DNF L Zielinski Hus 5 Laps

Thor MX1 Race Two

The second moto appeared to be Beaton’s to lose as he made his way to the front of the pack ahead of Webster early on. However, a mistake set Beaton back and enabled initial leader Webster to strike. Webster raced on for his second win of the day, this time with only 2.343s separating them at the chequered flag.

Third in the second bout was Waters, followed by Kirk Gibbs (GASGAS Racing Team) and Ferris.

Thor MX1 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Leader 1 K Webster Hon 28m36.474 2 J Beaton Yam +2.343 3 T Waters Hus +32.036 4 K Gibbs Gas +44.656 5 D Ferris Yam +51.535 6 L Clout Kaw +54.612 7 N Crawford KTM +1m00.474 8 B Metcalfe Kaw +1m03.425 9 D Wood Hon 1 Lap 10 J Evans Yam 1 Lap 11 C O’loan Hon 1 Lap 12 C Holroyd Yam 1 Lap 13 S Ward Hon 1 Lap 14 S Larsen Yam 1 Lap 15 Z Watson Hus 1 Lap 16 C Rossandich KTM 1 Lap 17 R Marshall Hus 1 Lap 18 B Ognenis Hus 1 Lap 19 C Schat KTM 1 Lap 20 N Grothues Yam 1 Lap 21 E Wiese Yam 1 Lap 22 C Krezlik KTM 1 Lap 23 J Cigliano Kaw 1 Lap 24 R Fucsko Hus 2 Laps 25 J Kipps Hus 2 Laps 26 J Dezwart KTM 2 Laps 27 B Steel Yam 2 Laps 28 J Simpson Hus 2 Laps DNF R Stephens Hon 7 Laps DNF L Rogers Bet 10 Laps DNF L Jackson Gas 11 Laps DNF J Darroch Yam 12 Laps DNF L Zielinski Hus 12 Laps

Thor MX1 Round

The 1-1 result earned Webster the overall round win directly ahead of title rival Beaton.

2019 champion Waters made a welcome return to the overall podium, tied on points with Ferris, but getting the position on countback following his better result in moto two.

Todd Waters – P3

“What a day it’s been! Qualifying was good in P5 and I’m so hungry at the moment, trying to turn this ship around, but I cooked it in Superpole with P9. I didn’t have the best start in the first one, but I fought through to fifth and made some good passes. The second moto, I had a good start in P2, and overall we made some really good progress this weekend. The team has been working hard to find what works for me and it is always a good weekend to land on the box.”

In terms of the championship, Webster is a single point clear of Beaton following three of eight rounds. Crawford is a further 24 points back in third position.

GASGAS rider Kirk Gibbs eventually took seventh in the opening moto before bouncing back for a hard-fought fourth in moto two and marginally missed out on a round podium. The former MX1 title winner’s consistency has him positioned fifth in the standings.

Kirk Gibbs – P5

“Today wasn’t too bad! In the first moto I struggled a bit, rode a bit tight and dropped back in the end, but in the second moto I was a lot more comfortable and we took a lot of positives. I need to get away with those front guys early and we should be right there in the mix.”

KTM Racing Team’s Nathan Crawford charged hard to a valuable fourth position in the opening moto and was looking on course for third in the second bout before a bike issue saw him limp home to salvage a seventh place, which was enough for sixth overall this weekend. It was a disappointing end to the round for the Queenslander, but he’s retained third in the standings following three of eight rounds.

Nathan Crawford – P6

“It was a very bittersweet day for me. I was fourth in practice and third in qualifying, but just felt a little bit off all day. I rode average in the first moto for the first 15 minutes, then put my head down to charge to fourth. We made some changes for the second moto, and I was in third towards the end, but with three-quarters of a lap to go, we had an issue, and I had to roll around to the finish. It’s just super disappointing to almost get on the podium like that, but I’m happy to leave with some points and it’s not all bad.”

Thor MX1 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 K Webster Hon 25 25 50 2 J Beaton Yam 22 22 44 3 T Waters Hus 16 20 36 4 D Ferris Yam 20 16 36 5 K Gibbs Gas 14 18 32 6 N Crawford KTM 18 14 32 7 L Clout Kaw 15 15 30 8 B Metcalfe Kaw 13 13 26 9 D Wood Hon 10 12 22 10 J Evans Yam 9 11 20 11 Z Watson Hus 12 6 18 12 C Holroyd Yam 8 9 17 13 S Ward Hon 6 8 14 14 L Rogers Bet 11 11 15 C O’loan Hon 10 10 16 S Larsen Yam 2 7 9 17 C Rossandich KTM 4 5 9 18 R Marshall Hus 3 4 7 19 L Jackson Gas 7 7 20 J Darroch Yam 5 5 21 B Ognenis KTM 3 3 22 C Schat KTM 1 2 3 23 N Grothues Yam 1 1

Thor MX1 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K Webster Hon 136 2 J Beaton Yam 135 3 N Crawford KTM 111 4 D Ferris Yam 104 5 K Gibbs Gas 94 6 L Clout Kaw 94 7 T Waters Hus 88 8 B Metcalfe Kaw 80 9 W Todd Hon 64 10 Z Watson Hus 60 11 J Evans Yam 60 12 C Holroyd Yam 46 13 D Wood Hon 37 14 S Ward Hon 37 15 L Rogers Bet 30 16 B Ognenis KTM 24 17 C O’loan Hon 22 18 L Zielinski Hus 19 19 J Darroch Yam 18 20 S Larsen Yam 14 21 R Latimer Yam 13 22 C Rossandich KTM 12 23 R Marshall Hus 8 24 L Jackson Gas 7 25 B Krebs Yam 4 26 C Schat KTM 3 27 L Latimer Yam 3 28 N Grothues Yam 1 29 J Phillips Hus 1 30 K Orchard Yam 1

Pirelli MX2 Race One

Runaway Pirelli MX2 points leader Brodie Connolly was again effectively in a class of his own at Gillman. The Honda rider qualified on top of the time-sheets early this morning and carried that form into the motos.

Connolly sprinted away to a 6.222s victory in the opening encounter over team-mates Noah Ferguson (Boost Mobile Honda Racing) and Alex Larwood (Froth Honda Racing).

Teenagers Kayden Minear (KTM Racing Team) had a late mishap on his way to P4, while Byron Dennis (GASGAS Racing Team) filled the top five.

Pirelli MX2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B Connolly Hon 29:12.050 2 N Ferguson Hon +6.222 3 A Larwood Hon +7.131 4 K Minear KTM +28.797 5 B Dennis Gas +31.817 6 R Taylor Kaw +37.751 7 R Kingsford Yam +48.602 8 J Cosford Yam +1m15.521 9 B Flynn Hus +1m19.491 10 R Budd Hus +1m23.127 11 C Williams Yam +1m26.154 12 R King Hon +1m32.911 13 H Yokoyama Hon +1m35.396 14 T Olander Hus +1m46.746 15 K Barham Yam +1m46.893 16 M O’bree Gas +1m57.028 17 J Mather Hus +1m57.984 18 W Greiner-Daish Gas +1m59.618 19 J Constantinou Gas +2m00.594 20 B Novak Hon +2m16.536 21 R Fitzpatrick Kaw +2m36.491 22 G Knight Gas 1 Lap 23 T Kean Oth 1 Lap 24 J Sweet Yam 1 Lap 25 S Broomhall Yam 1 Lap 26 C Cannon Yam 1 Lap 27 C Adams KTM 1 Lap 28 B Hutchins Hus 1 Lap 29 C King Hon 1 Lap 30 S Jackson Hus 1 Lap 31 E Milesevic Hon 1 Lap 32 S Armstrong KTM 2 Laps 33 Z Mackintosh Kaw 2 Laps 34 S Adams Yam 2 Laps 35 T Gadsden Kaw 2 Laps DNF B Malkiewicz Yam 5 Laps DNF R Pitman Gas 6 Laps DNF C Rickit Yam 12 Laps

Pirelli MX2 Race Two

Moto two was once again the Connolly show, powering away to a comfortable 9.816s advantage. This time his closest rivals were Minear and Ryder Kingsford (Yamalube Yamaha Racing).

An impressive ride from Japanese rider Haruki Yokoyama (Honda) saw him finish fourth.

Ferguson recovered from early trouble to claw his way back to P5 following a late move on Kaleb Barham (Yamalube Yamaha Racing).

Pirelli MX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B Connolly Hon 27n27.493 2 K Minear KTM +9.816 3 R Kingsford Yam +17.329 4 H Yokoyama Hon +18.642 5 N Ferguson Hon +24.285 6 K Barham Yam +24.611 7 J Cosford Yam +37.408 8 J Constantinou Gas +45.748 9 B Malkiewicz Yam +1m01.221 10 T Olander Hus +1m02.188 11 B Dennis Gas +1m06.838 12 A Larwood Hon +1m09.142 13 C Williams Yam +1m15.385 14 W Greiner-Daish Gas +1m16.253 15 R Taylor Kaw +1m20.689 16 R Budd Hus +1m27.755 17 B Flynn Hus +1m28.441 18 R King Hon +1m28.483 19 R Fitzpatrick Kaw +1m29.418 20 J Mather Hus +1m49.076 21 M Norris Kaw +1m50.877 22 G Knight Gas +2m07.520 23 T Kean Oth +2m10.330 24 C Cannon Hon 1 Lap 25 J Sweet Yam 1 Lap 26 C Adams KTM 1 Lap 27 S Jackson Hus 1 Lap 28 E Milesevic Hon 1 Lap 29 Z Mackintosh Kaw 1 Lap 30 C King Hon 1 Lap 31 R Pitman Gas 1 Lap 32 S Armstrong KTM 1 Lap 33 T Gadsden Kaw 2 Laps 34 S Broomhall Yam 2 Laps 35 S Adams Yam 3 Laps DNF M O’bree Gas 1:59.885 DNF B Novak Hon 6 Laps DNF B Hutchins Hus 8 Laps

Pirelli MX2 Round

Connolly made it three-consecutive overall round wins from the opening three rounds.

Joining him on the overall podium was Minear in his return to the top three.

Ferguson’s efforts were rewarded with third position for the weekend.

Connolly is now a full 38 points ahead of Ferguson in the title race. Kingsford is another 10 points in arrears.

Brodie Connolly – P1

“With 11 races remaining and 275 points up for grabs, I’m not getting ahead of myself. There’s still much I need to improve on.”

Byron Dennis – P8

“It was a bit of an average day for me at Gillman. I just didn’t have the intensity in the first race and had a bit of bad luck in the second one, but my speed is definitely there. I’m going to put my head down from here and keep on working.”

Charli Cannon, representing SCT Logistics Honda and leading the women’s championship, joined the MX2 boys at Gillman, and despite a fall in race 1 she managed to finish 26th before securing 24th place in race two.

Charli Cannon

“These races against faster competition and longer distances are important for my improvement. I can see areas to work on.”

Pirelli MX2 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 B Connolly Hon 25 25 50 2 K Minear KTM 18 22 40 3 N Ferguson Hon 22 16 38 4 R Kingsford Yam 14 20 34 5 A Larwood Hon 20 9 29 6 J Cosford Yam 13 14 27 7 H Yokoyama Hon 8 18 26 8 B Dennis Gas 16 10 26 9 K Barham Yam 6 15 21 10 R Taylor Kaw 15 6 21 11 T Olander Hus 7 11 18 12 C Williams Yam 10 8 18 13 R Budd Hus 11 5 16 14 B Flynn Hus 12 4 16 15 J Constantinou Gas 2 13 15 16 B Malkiewicz Yam 12 12 17 R King Hon 9 3 12 18 W Daish Gas 3 7 10 19 J Mather Hus 4 1 5 20 M O’bree Gas 5 5 21 R Fitzpatrick Kaw 2 2 22 B Novak Hon 1 1

Pirelli MX2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 B Connolly Hon 147 2 N Ferguson Hon 109 3 R Kingsford Yam 99 4 K Minear KTM 95 5 B Dennis Gas 79 6 J Cosford Yam 79 7 R Budd Hus 78 8 K Barham Yam 73 9 H Yokoyama Hon 72 10 B Malkiewicz Yam 58 11 A Larwood Hon 45 12 J Mather Hus 45 13 R Taylor Kaw 41 14 C Williams Yam 38 15 R King Hon 37 16 B Flynn Hus 37 17 T Olander Hus 34 18 J Constantinou Gas 29 19 W Daish Gas 27 20 B Novak Hon 23 21 T Kean Oth 22 22 M O’bree Gas 16 23 R Fitzpatrick Kaw 15 24 C Burns Hon 10 25 G Knight Gas 7 26 M Norris Kaw 6 27 J Kukas Hus 5

Maxxis MX3 Race One

It was only a matter of time until Terrafirma Honda Racing rider Jake Cannon emerged among the front of the MAXXIS MX3 pack and that’s exactly what he did in the first of two South Australian stops this season.

Cannon picked up his first moto win of the series after racing to a 9.624s buffer over Kayd Kingsford (WBR Yamaha Bulk Nutrients Racing) in the first bout. Kingsford having edged Deacon Paice (KTM) aside for that second position.

Kobe Drew (WBR Yamaha Bulk Nutrients Racing) and Horsham winner Jet Alsop (KTM) completed the top five.

Maxxis MX3 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Cannon Hon 23m31.304 2 K Kingsford Yam +9.624 3 D Paice KTM +10.285 4 K Drew Yam +36.151 5 J Alsop KTM +48.606 6 S Shackleton Hon +57.414 7 J Fuller KTM +1m09.449 8 S Pellicano Yam +1m14.768 9 K Hantis Yam +1m19.527 10 T Lindsay Hus +1m20.671 11 C Wilmington Hus +1m23.022 12 J Byrne Hus +1m25.308 13 B Townsend KTM +1m25.732 14 J Deveson Hus +1m39.767 15 Z O’loan KTM +1m40.327 16 S Burchell Yam +1m43.489 17 D Rose Hus +1m45.054 18 P Van Dusschoten Hon +1m46.460 19 J Kenney Gas +1m46.532 20 J Rumens Yam +1m47.744 21 W Carpenter Yam +1m47.874 22 C Rowe Hus +1m51.779 23 F Taylor Yam +2m01.174 24 O Kimber KTM +2m01.751 25 K Strode Hon +2:m2.918 26 A Widdon Yam +2m36.093 27 A Pearce Hon 1 Lap 28 P Martin Hus 1 Lap 29 H Downie Gas 1 Lap 30 W Delangen KTM 1 Lap 31 N Medson Yam 1 Lap 32 M Peluso KTM 1 Lap 33 M Compton Gas 1 Lap 34 J Kolb Hus 1 Lap 35 C Rewse Yam 1 Lap 36 J Cornwall Yam 1 Lap 37 R Smith KTM 1 Lap 38 J Hansen Gas 2 Laps DNF J Williams KTM 2 Laps DNF P Wolfe Hus 3 Laps

Maxxis MX3 Race Two

Sunday afternoon saw an even more commanding performance from Cannon, this time the Honda rider stretched out a 25.800s victory from Drew, while team-mate Kingsford crossed the finish in third.

Paice was fourth in the second bout, while incoming red plate-holder Koby Hantis (WBR Yamaha Bulk Nutrients Racing) took fifth position.

Maxxis MX3 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Cannon Hon 23m44.887 2 K Drew Yam +25.800 3 K Kingsford Yam +7.402 4 D Paice KTM +34.933 5 K Hantis Yam +38.213 6 J Fuller KTM +40.630 7 K Strode Hon +46.853 8 S Burchell Yam +48.587 9 S Shackleton Hon +50.675 10 J Deveson Hus +1m00.336 11 S Pellicano Yam +1m01.260 12 T Lindsay Hus +1m06.290 13 W Carpenter Yam +1m09.389 14 R Smith KTM +1m18.510 15 B Townsend KTM +1m20.293 16 J Rumens Yam +1m33.250 17 F Taylor Yam +1m33.566 18 C Wilmington Hus +1m41.637 19 C Rowe Hus +1m52.904 20 M Compton Gas +1m54.014 21 A Widdon Yam +1m54.842 22 D Rose Hus +2m01.291 23 M Peluso KTM +2m04.206 24 A Boyd Gas +2m12.899 25 O Kimber KTM +2m16.607 26 Z O’loan KTM 1 Lap 27 W Delangen KTM 1 Lap 28 J Kolb Hus 1 Lap 29 P Van Dusschoten Hon 1 Lap 30 J Hansen Gas 1 Lap 31 J Cornwall Yam 1 Lap 32 R Holyoak KTM 1 Lap DNF N Medson Yam 2 Laps DNF C Rewse Yam 3 Laps DNF J Byrne Hus 4 Laps DNF J Kenney Gas 7 Laps

Maxxis MX3 Round

Terrafirma Honda’s Jake Cannon showed that he has overcome what were life-threatening injuries late last year. The 17-year-old from Queensland showcased his improving fitness and speed with two outstanding races and a perfect score.

Jake Cannon – P1

“Taking it race by race, we’ll aim to close the gap in the championship standings. I want to be in contention for the title at the final round.”

Cannon was joined on the podium by Kingsford and Drew.

Second place was enough for Kingsford to take charge of the championship lead, and is now three points ahead of Drew.

Sixth overall at Gillman saw former leader Hantis slip back to P3 in the standings, eight behind Kingsford, while Cannon has climbed to P6.

Maxxis MX3 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 J Cannon Hon 25 25 50 2 K Kingsford Yam 22 20 42 3 K Drew Yam 18 22 40 4 D Paice KTM 20 18 38 5 J Fuller KTM 14 15 29 6 K Hantis Yam 12 16 28 7 S Shackleton Hon 15 12 27 8 S Pellicano Yam 13 10 23 9 T Lindsay Hus 11 9 20 10 S Burchell Yam 5 13 18 11 J Deveson Hus 7 11 18 12 J Alsop KTM 16 16 13 K Strode Hon 14 14 14 B Townsend KTM 8 6 14 15 C Wilmington Hus 10 3 13 16 J Byrne KTM 9 9 17 W Carpenter Yam 8 8 18 R Smith KTM 7 7 19 J Rumens Yam 1 5 6 20 Z O’loan KTM 6 6 21 F Taylor Yam 4 4 22 D Rose Hus 4 4 23 P Dusschoten Hon 3 3 24 C Rowe Hus 2 2 25 J Kenney Gas 2 2 26 M Compton Gas 1 1

Maxxis MX3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K Kingsford Yam 118 2 K Drew Yam 115 3 K Hantis Yam 110 4 D Paice KTM 110 5 J Alsop KTM 92 6 J Cannon Hon 86 7 S Shackleton Hon 74 8 J Deveson Hus 69 9 J Fuller KTM 65 10 K Strode Hon 52 11 S Burchell Yam 46 12 M Compton Gas 42 13 R Smith KTM 41 14 P Dusschoten Hon 31 15 T Lindsay Hus 29 16 C Wilmington Hus 28 17 S Pellicano Yam 26 18 B Townsend KTM 25 19 K Woods Gas 25 20 J Kenney Gas 20 21 J Byrne KTM 18 22 Z O’loan KTM 15 23 A Pearce Hon 14 24 P Martin Hus 14 25 F Manson KTM 11 26 F Taylor Yam 10 27 W Carpenter Yam 8 28 J Rumens Yam 6 29 D Rose Hus 5 30 P Wolfe Hus 5 31 A Boyd Gas 4 32 A Widdon Yam 4 33 J Dunne Yam 4 34 C Rowe Hus 2 35 C Shaw KTM 2

Fox Racing MX85 Cup Race One

In the second appearance of the Fox Racing MX85 Cup – doubling as a World Junior Motocross Championship (WJMX) qualifier series – it was young Kiwi Levi Townley (Yamaha) who won the opening race of the weekend before GASGAS-mounted Seth Thomas went on to win the second and final moto.

As he did in the second moto at Horsham, Townley set the benchmark at Gillman by winning the first encounter by 5.323s after taking charge on lap three and finishing ahead of early leader Thomas, the pair well-clear of Cooper Ford (KTM), Mason Brown (KTM) and Nate Perrett (KTM).

Fox Racing MX85 Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L Townley Yam 24m35.243 2 S Thomas Gas +5.323 3 C Ford KTM +55.990 4 M Brown KTM +1m31.922 5 N Perrett KTM +1m34.147 6 C Feather Hus +1m37.788 7 L Farr KTM +1m47.487 8 O Birkitt KTM +1m49.359 9 C Danaher Gas +1m51.517 10 D Fort Yam +1m53.466 11 H Davy Yam +2m16.356 12 N Darragh Hus +2m17.748 13 C Bowman Yam +2m20.731 14 D Gromball KTM +2m23.444 15 C Thomas KTM 1 Lap 16 K Bowman Gas 1 Lap 17 L Nevell Hus 1 Lap 18 J Thompson KTM 1 Lap 19 R Delany KTM 1 Lap 20 M Oakley Hus 1 Lap 21 J Mccloskey KTM 1 Lap 22 C Churchett Gas 1 Lap 23 J Birch Yam 1 Lap 24 K Everett Gas 1 Lap 25 D Smart Gas 1 Lap 26 R Johnstone KTM 2 Laps 27 J Minerds Yam 2 Laps 28 N Dissington KTM 2 Laps 29 H Nguyen Yam 2 Laps 30 A Ramsay Yam 2 Laps 31 N Holton Hus 3 Laps DNF T Sparrow Suz 7 Laps DNF B Court Gas 9 Laps DNF L Fretwell KTM 9 Laps DNF A Reeve KTM 9 Laps

Fox Racing MX85 Cup Race Two

The second bout looked like it was going to be Townley with the runaway win again after building a huge lead at the front of the pack, until trouble saw him forced out with just a couple of laps remaining. That meant that Thomas made his way to the front despite an early mishap himself, ahead of Ford, Heath Davy (Yamaha), Brown and Levi Farr (KTM).

Fox Racing MX85 Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S Thomas GAS 23m14.723 2 C Ford KTM +8.466 3 H Davy Yam +14.347 4 M Brown KTM +18.099 5 L Farr KTM +20.189 6 D Fort Yam +34.356 7 C Danaher GAS +39.842 8 B Court GAS +40.843 9 C Bowman Yam +43.326 10 O Birkitt KTM +44.270 11 C Feather Hus +46.514 12 N Perrett KTM +54.675 13 J Thompson KTM +1m05.240 14 D Smart GAS +1m09.303 15 N Darragh Hus +1m27.723 16 R Delany KTM +1m34.366 17 D Gromball KTM +1m37.570 18 C Thomas KTM +2m00.331 19 M Oakley Hus +2m22.825 20 L Nevell Hus +2m49.904 21 C Churchett GAS 1 Lap 22 K Everett GAS 1 Lap 23 J Birch Yam 1 Lap 24 K Bowman GAS 1 Lap 25 R Johnstone KTM 1 Lap 26 H Nguyen Yam 1 Lap 27 N Holton Hus 1 Lap 28 N Dissington KTM 2 Laps 29 A Ramsay Yam 2 Laps DNF J Mccloskey KTM 1:41.301 DNF L Townley Yam 2 Laps DNF J Minerds Yam 5 Laps

Fox Racing MX85 Cup Round

Thomas took the overall for the weekend ahead of Ford and Brown, with Townley having to settle for P10.

In the series, Davy and Thomas are tied on points at the top of the table, five points in front of Townley.

Next up is Maitland’s two-day, fourth round of the 2024 Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores on May 25-26.

Fox Racing MX85 Cup Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Total 1 S Thomas Gas 22 25 47 2 C Ford KTM 20 22 42 3 M Brown KTM 18 18 36 4 H Davy Yamaha 10 20 30 5 L Farr KTM 14 16 30 6 D Fort Yamaha 11 15 26 7 C Danaher KTM 12 14 26 8 C Feather Husqvarna 15 10 25 9 N Perrett KTM 16 9 25 10 L Townley Yamaha 25 25 11 O Birkitt KTM 13 11 24 12 C Bowman Husqvarna 8 12 20 13 N Darragh Husqvarna 9 6 15 14 B Court Gas 13 13 15 J Thompson KTM 3 8 11 16 D Gromball KTM 7 4 11 17 C Thomas KTM 6 3 9 18 D Smart Gas 7 7 19 R Delany KTM 2 5 7 20 L Nevell Husqvarna 4 1 5 21 K Bowman Gas 5 5 22 M Oakley Husqvarna 1 2 3

Fox Racing MX85 Cup Points