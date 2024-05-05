Penrite 2024 Australian ProMX Motocross Championship
Round Three – Gillman, SA
Honda’s Kyle Webster reclaimed the Thor MX1 red plate with a double victory at Gillman on the weekend – achieving that feat for the second time this season – at the popular, loamy South Australian venue.
While Webster was exceptional on his way to the 450cc overall, Honda Racing team-mate Brodie Connolly kept his perfect season intact with a dominant Pirelli MX2 performance. The New Zealander going 1-1 for the third time in as many weekends of racing this year.
There were yet more twists in the MAXXIS MX3 division, as Honda Racing youngster Jake Cannon was perfect today for his first win of 2024 ahead of new points leader Kayd Kingsford.
In the Fox Racing MX85 Cup division, Levi Townley and Seth Thomas split wins in Adelaide.
Round four of the Australian ProMX Championship will be contested at Maitland in New South Wales, from May 24-25, in the first two-day race weekend of the 2024 season.
Thor MX1 Race One
With Boost Mobile Honda Racing rider Kyle Webster winning Wonthaggi’s opening round and CDR Yamaha Monster Energy’s Jed Beaton topping the Horsham podium and taking charge of the red plate in the process, all eyes were on the pair of Thor MX1 Championship protagonists entering Gillman.
While it was Beaton who qualified quickest and led the way in the AMX Superstores Top 10 Pole Shootout, moto one was all about Webster at the head of the pack, leading every lap on his way to a 0.775s win over a charging Beaton.
Defending champion Dean Ferris (CDR Yamaha Monster Energy) finished in third place. Fourth was Nathan Crawford (KTM Racing Team), directly ahead of Todd Waters (Raceline Husqvarna Racing Team)
Thor MX1 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|K Webster
|Hon
|28m49.345
|2
|J Beaton
|Yam
|+0.775
|3
|D Ferris
|Yam
|+21.916
|4
|N Crawford
|KTM
|+35.773
|5
|T Waters
|Hus
|+38.353
|6
|L Clout
|Kaw
|+49.907
|7
|K Gibbs
|Gas
|+56.281
|8
|B Metcalfe
|Kaw
|+1m03.926
|9
|Z Watson
|Hus
|+2m04.506
|10
|L Rogers
|Bet
|+2m11.737
|11
|D Wood
|Hon
|1 Lap
|12
|J Evans
|Yam
|1 Lap
|13
|C Holroyd
|Yam
|1 Lap
|14
|L Jackson
|Gas
|1 Lap
|15
|S Ward
|Hon
|1 Lap
|16
|J Darroch
|Yam
|1 Lap
|17
|C Rossandich
|KTM
|1 Lap
|18
|R Marshall
|Hus
|1 Lap
|19
|S Larsen
|Yam
|1 Lap
|20
|C Schat
|KTM
|1 Lap
|21
|C O’loan
|Hon
|1 Lap
|22
|B Ognenis
|Hus
|1 Lap
|23
|N Grothues
|Yam
|1 Lap
|24
|R Stephens
|Hon
|1 Lap
|25
|J Cigliano
|Kaw
|1 Lap
|26
|E Wiese
|Yam
|1 Lap
|27
|B Steel
|Yam
|1 Lap
|28
|C Krezlik
|KTM
|1 Lap
|29
|R Fucsko
|Hus
|2 Laps
|30
|J Kipps
|Hus
|2 Laps
|31
|J Dezwart
|KTM
|2 Laps
|32
|J Simpson
|Hus
|2 Laps
|33
|N Tiver
|KTM
|5 Laps
|DNF
|L Zielinski
|Hus
|5 Laps
Thor MX1 Race Two
The second moto appeared to be Beaton’s to lose as he made his way to the front of the pack ahead of Webster early on. However, a mistake set Beaton back and enabled initial leader Webster to strike. Webster raced on for his second win of the day, this time with only 2.343s separating them at the chequered flag.
Third in the second bout was Waters, followed by Kirk Gibbs (GASGAS Racing Team) and Ferris.
Thor MX1 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Leader
|1
|K Webster
|Hon
|28m36.474
|2
|J Beaton
|Yam
|+2.343
|3
|T Waters
|Hus
|+32.036
|4
|K Gibbs
|Gas
|+44.656
|5
|D Ferris
|Yam
|+51.535
|6
|L Clout
|Kaw
|+54.612
|7
|N Crawford
|KTM
|+1m00.474
|8
|B Metcalfe
|Kaw
|+1m03.425
|9
|D Wood
|Hon
|1 Lap
|10
|J Evans
|Yam
|1 Lap
|11
|C O’loan
|Hon
|1 Lap
|12
|C Holroyd
|Yam
|1 Lap
|13
|S Ward
|Hon
|1 Lap
|14
|S Larsen
|Yam
|1 Lap
|15
|Z Watson
|Hus
|1 Lap
|16
|C Rossandich
|KTM
|1 Lap
|17
|R Marshall
|Hus
|1 Lap
|18
|B Ognenis
|Hus
|1 Lap
|19
|C Schat
|KTM
|1 Lap
|20
|N Grothues
|Yam
|1 Lap
|21
|E Wiese
|Yam
|1 Lap
|22
|C Krezlik
|KTM
|1 Lap
|23
|J Cigliano
|Kaw
|1 Lap
|24
|R Fucsko
|Hus
|2 Laps
|25
|J Kipps
|Hus
|2 Laps
|26
|J Dezwart
|KTM
|2 Laps
|27
|B Steel
|Yam
|2 Laps
|28
|J Simpson
|Hus
|2 Laps
|DNF
|R Stephens
|Hon
|7 Laps
|DNF
|L Rogers
|Bet
|10 Laps
|DNF
|L Jackson
|Gas
|11 Laps
|DNF
|J Darroch
|Yam
|12 Laps
|DNF
|L Zielinski
|Hus
|12 Laps
Thor MX1 Round
The 1-1 result earned Webster the overall round win directly ahead of title rival Beaton.
2019 champion Waters made a welcome return to the overall podium, tied on points with Ferris, but getting the position on countback following his better result in moto two.
Todd Waters – P3
“What a day it’s been! Qualifying was good in P5 and I’m so hungry at the moment, trying to turn this ship around, but I cooked it in Superpole with P9. I didn’t have the best start in the first one, but I fought through to fifth and made some good passes. The second moto, I had a good start in P2, and overall we made some really good progress this weekend. The team has been working hard to find what works for me and it is always a good weekend to land on the box.”
In terms of the championship, Webster is a single point clear of Beaton following three of eight rounds. Crawford is a further 24 points back in third position.
GASGAS rider Kirk Gibbs eventually took seventh in the opening moto before bouncing back for a hard-fought fourth in moto two and marginally missed out on a round podium. The former MX1 title winner’s consistency has him positioned fifth in the standings.
Kirk Gibbs – P5
“Today wasn’t too bad! In the first moto I struggled a bit, rode a bit tight and dropped back in the end, but in the second moto I was a lot more comfortable and we took a lot of positives. I need to get away with those front guys early and we should be right there in the mix.”
KTM Racing Team’s Nathan Crawford charged hard to a valuable fourth position in the opening moto and was looking on course for third in the second bout before a bike issue saw him limp home to salvage a seventh place, which was enough for sixth overall this weekend. It was a disappointing end to the round for the Queenslander, but he’s retained third in the standings following three of eight rounds.
Nathan Crawford – P6
“It was a very bittersweet day for me. I was fourth in practice and third in qualifying, but just felt a little bit off all day. I rode average in the first moto for the first 15 minutes, then put my head down to charge to fourth. We made some changes for the second moto, and I was in third towards the end, but with three-quarters of a lap to go, we had an issue, and I had to roll around to the finish. It’s just super disappointing to almost get on the podium like that, but I’m happy to leave with some points and it’s not all bad.”
Thor MX1 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|K Webster
|Hon
|25
|25
|50
|2
|J Beaton
|Yam
|22
|22
|44
|3
|T Waters
|Hus
|16
|20
|36
|4
|D Ferris
|Yam
|20
|16
|36
|5
|K Gibbs
|Gas
|14
|18
|32
|6
|N Crawford
|KTM
|18
|14
|32
|7
|L Clout
|Kaw
|15
|15
|30
|8
|B Metcalfe
|Kaw
|13
|13
|26
|9
|D Wood
|Hon
|10
|12
|22
|10
|J Evans
|Yam
|9
|11
|20
|11
|Z Watson
|Hus
|12
|6
|18
|12
|C Holroyd
|Yam
|8
|9
|17
|13
|S Ward
|Hon
|6
|8
|14
|14
|L Rogers
|Bet
|11
|11
|15
|C O’loan
|Hon
|10
|10
|16
|S Larsen
|Yam
|2
|7
|9
|17
|C Rossandich
|KTM
|4
|5
|9
|18
|R Marshall
|Hus
|3
|4
|7
|19
|L Jackson
|Gas
|7
|7
|20
|J Darroch
|Yam
|5
|5
|21
|B Ognenis
|KTM
|3
|3
|22
|C Schat
|KTM
|1
|2
|3
|23
|N Grothues
|Yam
|1
|1
Thor MX1 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|K Webster
|Hon
|136
|2
|J Beaton
|Yam
|135
|3
|N Crawford
|KTM
|111
|4
|D Ferris
|Yam
|104
|5
|K Gibbs
|Gas
|94
|6
|L Clout
|Kaw
|94
|7
|T Waters
|Hus
|88
|8
|B Metcalfe
|Kaw
|80
|9
|W Todd
|Hon
|64
|10
|Z Watson
|Hus
|60
|11
|J Evans
|Yam
|60
|12
|C Holroyd
|Yam
|46
|13
|D Wood
|Hon
|37
|14
|S Ward
|Hon
|37
|15
|L Rogers
|Bet
|30
|16
|B Ognenis
|KTM
|24
|17
|C O’loan
|Hon
|22
|18
|L Zielinski
|Hus
|19
|19
|J Darroch
|Yam
|18
|20
|S Larsen
|Yam
|14
|21
|R Latimer
|Yam
|13
|22
|C Rossandich
|KTM
|12
|23
|R Marshall
|Hus
|8
|24
|L Jackson
|Gas
|7
|25
|B Krebs
|Yam
|4
|26
|C Schat
|KTM
|3
|27
|L Latimer
|Yam
|3
|28
|N Grothues
|Yam
|1
|29
|J Phillips
|Hus
|1
|30
|K Orchard
|Yam
|1
Pirelli MX2 Race One
Runaway Pirelli MX2 points leader Brodie Connolly was again effectively in a class of his own at Gillman. The Honda rider qualified on top of the time-sheets early this morning and carried that form into the motos.
Connolly sprinted away to a 6.222s victory in the opening encounter over team-mates Noah Ferguson (Boost Mobile Honda Racing) and Alex Larwood (Froth Honda Racing).
Teenagers Kayden Minear (KTM Racing Team) had a late mishap on his way to P4, while Byron Dennis (GASGAS Racing Team) filled the top five.
Pirelli MX2 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|B Connolly
|Hon
|29:12.050
|2
|N Ferguson
|Hon
|+6.222
|3
|A Larwood
|Hon
|+7.131
|4
|K Minear
|KTM
|+28.797
|5
|B Dennis
|Gas
|+31.817
|6
|R Taylor
|Kaw
|+37.751
|7
|R Kingsford
|Yam
|+48.602
|8
|J Cosford
|Yam
|+1m15.521
|9
|B Flynn
|Hus
|+1m19.491
|10
|R Budd
|Hus
|+1m23.127
|11
|C Williams
|Yam
|+1m26.154
|12
|R King
|Hon
|+1m32.911
|13
|H Yokoyama
|Hon
|+1m35.396
|14
|T Olander
|Hus
|+1m46.746
|15
|K Barham
|Yam
|+1m46.893
|16
|M O’bree
|Gas
|+1m57.028
|17
|J Mather
|Hus
|+1m57.984
|18
|W Greiner-Daish
|Gas
|+1m59.618
|19
|J Constantinou
|Gas
|+2m00.594
|20
|B Novak
|Hon
|+2m16.536
|21
|R Fitzpatrick
|Kaw
|+2m36.491
|22
|G Knight
|Gas
|1 Lap
|23
|T Kean
|Oth
|1 Lap
|24
|J Sweet
|Yam
|1 Lap
|25
|S Broomhall
|Yam
|1 Lap
|26
|C Cannon
|Yam
|1 Lap
|27
|C Adams
|KTM
|1 Lap
|28
|B Hutchins
|Hus
|1 Lap
|29
|C King
|Hon
|1 Lap
|30
|S Jackson
|Hus
|1 Lap
|31
|E Milesevic
|Hon
|1 Lap
|32
|S Armstrong
|KTM
|2 Laps
|33
|Z Mackintosh
|Kaw
|2 Laps
|34
|S Adams
|Yam
|2 Laps
|35
|T Gadsden
|Kaw
|2 Laps
|DNF
|B Malkiewicz
|Yam
|5 Laps
|DNF
|R Pitman
|Gas
|6 Laps
|DNF
|C Rickit
|Yam
|12 Laps
Pirelli MX2 Race Two
Moto two was once again the Connolly show, powering away to a comfortable 9.816s advantage. This time his closest rivals were Minear and Ryder Kingsford (Yamalube Yamaha Racing).
An impressive ride from Japanese rider Haruki Yokoyama (Honda) saw him finish fourth.
Ferguson recovered from early trouble to claw his way back to P5 following a late move on Kaleb Barham (Yamalube Yamaha Racing).
Pirelli MX2 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|B Connolly
|Hon
|27n27.493
|2
|K Minear
|KTM
|+9.816
|3
|R Kingsford
|Yam
|+17.329
|4
|H Yokoyama
|Hon
|+18.642
|5
|N Ferguson
|Hon
|+24.285
|6
|K Barham
|Yam
|+24.611
|7
|J Cosford
|Yam
|+37.408
|8
|J Constantinou
|Gas
|+45.748
|9
|B Malkiewicz
|Yam
|+1m01.221
|10
|T Olander
|Hus
|+1m02.188
|11
|B Dennis
|Gas
|+1m06.838
|12
|A Larwood
|Hon
|+1m09.142
|13
|C Williams
|Yam
|+1m15.385
|14
|W Greiner-Daish
|Gas
|+1m16.253
|15
|R Taylor
|Kaw
|+1m20.689
|16
|R Budd
|Hus
|+1m27.755
|17
|B Flynn
|Hus
|+1m28.441
|18
|R King
|Hon
|+1m28.483
|19
|R Fitzpatrick
|Kaw
|+1m29.418
|20
|J Mather
|Hus
|+1m49.076
|21
|M Norris
|Kaw
|+1m50.877
|22
|G Knight
|Gas
|+2m07.520
|23
|T Kean
|Oth
|+2m10.330
|24
|C Cannon
|Hon
|1 Lap
|25
|J Sweet
|Yam
|1 Lap
|26
|C Adams
|KTM
|1 Lap
|27
|S Jackson
|Hus
|1 Lap
|28
|E Milesevic
|Hon
|1 Lap
|29
|Z Mackintosh
|Kaw
|1 Lap
|30
|C King
|Hon
|1 Lap
|31
|R Pitman
|Gas
|1 Lap
|32
|S Armstrong
|KTM
|1 Lap
|33
|T Gadsden
|Kaw
|2 Laps
|34
|S Broomhall
|Yam
|2 Laps
|35
|S Adams
|Yam
|3 Laps
|DNF
|M O’bree
|Gas
|1:59.885
|DNF
|B Novak
|Hon
|6 Laps
|DNF
|B Hutchins
|Hus
|8 Laps
Pirelli MX2 Round
Connolly made it three-consecutive overall round wins from the opening three rounds.
Joining him on the overall podium was Minear in his return to the top three.
Ferguson’s efforts were rewarded with third position for the weekend.
Connolly is now a full 38 points ahead of Ferguson in the title race. Kingsford is another 10 points in arrears.
Brodie Connolly – P1
“With 11 races remaining and 275 points up for grabs, I’m not getting ahead of myself. There’s still much I need to improve on.”
Byron Dennis – P8
“It was a bit of an average day for me at Gillman. I just didn’t have the intensity in the first race and had a bit of bad luck in the second one, but my speed is definitely there. I’m going to put my head down from here and keep on working.”
Charli Cannon, representing SCT Logistics Honda and leading the women’s championship, joined the MX2 boys at Gillman, and despite a fall in race 1 she managed to finish 26th before securing 24th place in race two.
Charli Cannon
“These races against faster competition and longer distances are important for my improvement. I can see areas to work on.”
Pirelli MX2 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|B Connolly
|Hon
|25
|25
|50
|2
|K Minear
|KTM
|18
|22
|40
|3
|N Ferguson
|Hon
|22
|16
|38
|4
|R Kingsford
|Yam
|14
|20
|34
|5
|A Larwood
|Hon
|20
|9
|29
|6
|J Cosford
|Yam
|13
|14
|27
|7
|H Yokoyama
|Hon
|8
|18
|26
|8
|B Dennis
|Gas
|16
|10
|26
|9
|K Barham
|Yam
|6
|15
|21
|10
|R Taylor
|Kaw
|15
|6
|21
|11
|T Olander
|Hus
|7
|11
|18
|12
|C Williams
|Yam
|10
|8
|18
|13
|R Budd
|Hus
|11
|5
|16
|14
|B Flynn
|Hus
|12
|4
|16
|15
|J Constantinou
|Gas
|2
|13
|15
|16
|B Malkiewicz
|Yam
|12
|12
|17
|R King
|Hon
|9
|3
|12
|18
|W Daish
|Gas
|3
|7
|10
|19
|J Mather
|Hus
|4
|1
|5
|20
|M O’bree
|Gas
|5
|5
|21
|R Fitzpatrick
|Kaw
|2
|2
|22
|B Novak
|Hon
|1
|1
Pirelli MX2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|B Connolly
|Hon
|147
|2
|N Ferguson
|Hon
|109
|3
|R Kingsford
|Yam
|99
|4
|K Minear
|KTM
|95
|5
|B Dennis
|Gas
|79
|6
|J Cosford
|Yam
|79
|7
|R Budd
|Hus
|78
|8
|K Barham
|Yam
|73
|9
|H Yokoyama
|Hon
|72
|10
|B Malkiewicz
|Yam
|58
|11
|A Larwood
|Hon
|45
|12
|J Mather
|Hus
|45
|13
|R Taylor
|Kaw
|41
|14
|C Williams
|Yam
|38
|15
|R King
|Hon
|37
|16
|B Flynn
|Hus
|37
|17
|T Olander
|Hus
|34
|18
|J Constantinou
|Gas
|29
|19
|W Daish
|Gas
|27
|20
|B Novak
|Hon
|23
|21
|T Kean
|Oth
|22
|22
|M O’bree
|Gas
|16
|23
|R Fitzpatrick
|Kaw
|15
|24
|C Burns
|Hon
|10
|25
|G Knight
|Gas
|7
|26
|M Norris
|Kaw
|6
|27
|J Kukas
|Hus
|5
Maxxis MX3 Race One
It was only a matter of time until Terrafirma Honda Racing rider Jake Cannon emerged among the front of the MAXXIS MX3 pack and that’s exactly what he did in the first of two South Australian stops this season.
Cannon picked up his first moto win of the series after racing to a 9.624s buffer over Kayd Kingsford (WBR Yamaha Bulk Nutrients Racing) in the first bout. Kingsford having edged Deacon Paice (KTM) aside for that second position.
Kobe Drew (WBR Yamaha Bulk Nutrients Racing) and Horsham winner Jet Alsop (KTM) completed the top five.
Maxxis MX3 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|J Cannon
|Hon
|23m31.304
|2
|K Kingsford
|Yam
|+9.624
|3
|D Paice
|KTM
|+10.285
|4
|K Drew
|Yam
|+36.151
|5
|J Alsop
|KTM
|+48.606
|6
|S Shackleton
|Hon
|+57.414
|7
|J Fuller
|KTM
|+1m09.449
|8
|S Pellicano
|Yam
|+1m14.768
|9
|K Hantis
|Yam
|+1m19.527
|10
|T Lindsay
|Hus
|+1m20.671
|11
|C Wilmington
|Hus
|+1m23.022
|12
|J Byrne
|Hus
|+1m25.308
|13
|B Townsend
|KTM
|+1m25.732
|14
|J Deveson
|Hus
|+1m39.767
|15
|Z O’loan
|KTM
|+1m40.327
|16
|S Burchell
|Yam
|+1m43.489
|17
|D Rose
|Hus
|+1m45.054
|18
|P Van Dusschoten
|Hon
|+1m46.460
|19
|J Kenney
|Gas
|+1m46.532
|20
|J Rumens
|Yam
|+1m47.744
|21
|W Carpenter
|Yam
|+1m47.874
|22
|C Rowe
|Hus
|+1m51.779
|23
|F Taylor
|Yam
|+2m01.174
|24
|O Kimber
|KTM
|+2m01.751
|25
|K Strode
|Hon
|+2:m2.918
|26
|A Widdon
|Yam
|+2m36.093
|27
|A Pearce
|Hon
|1 Lap
|28
|P Martin
|Hus
|1 Lap
|29
|H Downie
|Gas
|1 Lap
|30
|W Delangen
|KTM
|1 Lap
|31
|N Medson
|Yam
|1 Lap
|32
|M Peluso
|KTM
|1 Lap
|33
|M Compton
|Gas
|1 Lap
|34
|J Kolb
|Hus
|1 Lap
|35
|C Rewse
|Yam
|1 Lap
|36
|J Cornwall
|Yam
|1 Lap
|37
|R Smith
|KTM
|1 Lap
|38
|J Hansen
|Gas
|2 Laps
|DNF
|J Williams
|KTM
|2 Laps
|DNF
|P Wolfe
|Hus
|3 Laps
Maxxis MX3 Race Two
Sunday afternoon saw an even more commanding performance from Cannon, this time the Honda rider stretched out a 25.800s victory from Drew, while team-mate Kingsford crossed the finish in third.
Paice was fourth in the second bout, while incoming red plate-holder Koby Hantis (WBR Yamaha Bulk Nutrients Racing) took fifth position.
Maxxis MX3 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|J Cannon
|Hon
|23m44.887
|2
|K Drew
|Yam
|+25.800
|3
|K Kingsford
|Yam
|+7.402
|4
|D Paice
|KTM
|+34.933
|5
|K Hantis
|Yam
|+38.213
|6
|J Fuller
|KTM
|+40.630
|7
|K Strode
|Hon
|+46.853
|8
|S Burchell
|Yam
|+48.587
|9
|S Shackleton
|Hon
|+50.675
|10
|J Deveson
|Hus
|+1m00.336
|11
|S Pellicano
|Yam
|+1m01.260
|12
|T Lindsay
|Hus
|+1m06.290
|13
|W Carpenter
|Yam
|+1m09.389
|14
|R Smith
|KTM
|+1m18.510
|15
|B Townsend
|KTM
|+1m20.293
|16
|J Rumens
|Yam
|+1m33.250
|17
|F Taylor
|Yam
|+1m33.566
|18
|C Wilmington
|Hus
|+1m41.637
|19
|C Rowe
|Hus
|+1m52.904
|20
|M Compton
|Gas
|+1m54.014
|21
|A Widdon
|Yam
|+1m54.842
|22
|D Rose
|Hus
|+2m01.291
|23
|M Peluso
|KTM
|+2m04.206
|24
|A Boyd
|Gas
|+2m12.899
|25
|O Kimber
|KTM
|+2m16.607
|26
|Z O’loan
|KTM
|1 Lap
|27
|W Delangen
|KTM
|1 Lap
|28
|J Kolb
|Hus
|1 Lap
|29
|P Van Dusschoten
|Hon
|1 Lap
|30
|J Hansen
|Gas
|1 Lap
|31
|J Cornwall
|Yam
|1 Lap
|32
|R Holyoak
|KTM
|1 Lap
|DNF
|N Medson
|Yam
|2 Laps
|DNF
|C Rewse
|Yam
|3 Laps
|DNF
|J Byrne
|Hus
|4 Laps
|DNF
|J Kenney
|Gas
|7 Laps
Maxxis MX3 Round
Terrafirma Honda’s Jake Cannon showed that he has overcome what were life-threatening injuries late last year. The 17-year-old from Queensland showcased his improving fitness and speed with two outstanding races and a perfect score.
Jake Cannon – P1
“Taking it race by race, we’ll aim to close the gap in the championship standings. I want to be in contention for the title at the final round.”
Cannon was joined on the podium by Kingsford and Drew.
Second place was enough for Kingsford to take charge of the championship lead, and is now three points ahead of Drew.
Sixth overall at Gillman saw former leader Hantis slip back to P3 in the standings, eight behind Kingsford, while Cannon has climbed to P6.
Maxxis MX3 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|J Cannon
|Hon
|25
|25
|50
|2
|K Kingsford
|Yam
|22
|20
|42
|3
|K Drew
|Yam
|18
|22
|40
|4
|D Paice
|KTM
|20
|18
|38
|5
|J Fuller
|KTM
|14
|15
|29
|6
|K Hantis
|Yam
|12
|16
|28
|7
|S Shackleton
|Hon
|15
|12
|27
|8
|S Pellicano
|Yam
|13
|10
|23
|9
|T Lindsay
|Hus
|11
|9
|20
|10
|S Burchell
|Yam
|5
|13
|18
|11
|J Deveson
|Hus
|7
|11
|18
|12
|J Alsop
|KTM
|16
|16
|13
|K Strode
|Hon
|14
|14
|14
|B Townsend
|KTM
|8
|6
|14
|15
|C Wilmington
|Hus
|10
|3
|13
|16
|J Byrne
|KTM
|9
|9
|17
|W Carpenter
|Yam
|8
|8
|18
|R Smith
|KTM
|7
|7
|19
|J Rumens
|Yam
|1
|5
|6
|20
|Z O’loan
|KTM
|6
|6
|21
|F Taylor
|Yam
|4
|4
|22
|D Rose
|Hus
|4
|4
|23
|P Dusschoten
|Hon
|3
|3
|24
|C Rowe
|Hus
|2
|2
|25
|J Kenney
|Gas
|2
|2
|26
|M Compton
|Gas
|1
|1
Maxxis MX3 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|K Kingsford
|Yam
|118
|2
|K Drew
|Yam
|115
|3
|K Hantis
|Yam
|110
|4
|D Paice
|KTM
|110
|5
|J Alsop
|KTM
|92
|6
|J Cannon
|Hon
|86
|7
|S Shackleton
|Hon
|74
|8
|J Deveson
|Hus
|69
|9
|J Fuller
|KTM
|65
|10
|K Strode
|Hon
|52
|11
|S Burchell
|Yam
|46
|12
|M Compton
|Gas
|42
|13
|R Smith
|KTM
|41
|14
|P Dusschoten
|Hon
|31
|15
|T Lindsay
|Hus
|29
|16
|C Wilmington
|Hus
|28
|17
|S Pellicano
|Yam
|26
|18
|B Townsend
|KTM
|25
|19
|K Woods
|Gas
|25
|20
|J Kenney
|Gas
|20
|21
|J Byrne
|KTM
|18
|22
|Z O’loan
|KTM
|15
|23
|A Pearce
|Hon
|14
|24
|P Martin
|Hus
|14
|25
|F Manson
|KTM
|11
|26
|F Taylor
|Yam
|10
|27
|W Carpenter
|Yam
|8
|28
|J Rumens
|Yam
|6
|29
|D Rose
|Hus
|5
|30
|P Wolfe
|Hus
|5
|31
|A Boyd
|Gas
|4
|32
|A Widdon
|Yam
|4
|33
|J Dunne
|Yam
|4
|34
|C Rowe
|Hus
|2
|35
|C Shaw
|KTM
|2
Fox Racing MX85 Cup Race One
In the second appearance of the Fox Racing MX85 Cup – doubling as a World Junior Motocross Championship (WJMX) qualifier series – it was young Kiwi Levi Townley (Yamaha) who won the opening race of the weekend before GASGAS-mounted Seth Thomas went on to win the second and final moto.
As he did in the second moto at Horsham, Townley set the benchmark at Gillman by winning the first encounter by 5.323s after taking charge on lap three and finishing ahead of early leader Thomas, the pair well-clear of Cooper Ford (KTM), Mason Brown (KTM) and Nate Perrett (KTM).
Fox Racing MX85 Cup Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|L Townley
|Yam
|24m35.243
|2
|S Thomas
|Gas
|+5.323
|3
|C Ford
|KTM
|+55.990
|4
|M Brown
|KTM
|+1m31.922
|5
|N Perrett
|KTM
|+1m34.147
|6
|C Feather
|Hus
|+1m37.788
|7
|L Farr
|KTM
|+1m47.487
|8
|O Birkitt
|KTM
|+1m49.359
|9
|C Danaher
|Gas
|+1m51.517
|10
|D Fort
|Yam
|+1m53.466
|11
|H Davy
|Yam
|+2m16.356
|12
|N Darragh
|Hus
|+2m17.748
|13
|C Bowman
|Yam
|+2m20.731
|14
|D Gromball
|KTM
|+2m23.444
|15
|C Thomas
|KTM
|1 Lap
|16
|K Bowman
|Gas
|1 Lap
|17
|L Nevell
|Hus
|1 Lap
|18
|J Thompson
|KTM
|1 Lap
|19
|R Delany
|KTM
|1 Lap
|20
|M Oakley
|Hus
|1 Lap
|21
|J Mccloskey
|KTM
|1 Lap
|22
|C Churchett
|Gas
|1 Lap
|23
|J Birch
|Yam
|1 Lap
|24
|K Everett
|Gas
|1 Lap
|25
|D Smart
|Gas
|1 Lap
|26
|R Johnstone
|KTM
|2 Laps
|27
|J Minerds
|Yam
|2 Laps
|28
|N Dissington
|KTM
|2 Laps
|29
|H Nguyen
|Yam
|2 Laps
|30
|A Ramsay
|Yam
|2 Laps
|31
|N Holton
|Hus
|3 Laps
|DNF
|T Sparrow
|Suz
|7 Laps
|DNF
|B Court
|Gas
|9 Laps
|DNF
|L Fretwell
|KTM
|9 Laps
|DNF
|A Reeve
|KTM
|9 Laps
Fox Racing MX85 Cup Race Two
The second bout looked like it was going to be Townley with the runaway win again after building a huge lead at the front of the pack, until trouble saw him forced out with just a couple of laps remaining. That meant that Thomas made his way to the front despite an early mishap himself, ahead of Ford, Heath Davy (Yamaha), Brown and Levi Farr (KTM).
Fox Racing MX85 Cup Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|S Thomas
|GAS
|23m14.723
|2
|C Ford
|KTM
|+8.466
|3
|H Davy
|Yam
|+14.347
|4
|M Brown
|KTM
|+18.099
|5
|L Farr
|KTM
|+20.189
|6
|D Fort
|Yam
|+34.356
|7
|C Danaher
|GAS
|+39.842
|8
|B Court
|GAS
|+40.843
|9
|C Bowman
|Yam
|+43.326
|10
|O Birkitt
|KTM
|+44.270
|11
|C Feather
|Hus
|+46.514
|12
|N Perrett
|KTM
|+54.675
|13
|J Thompson
|KTM
|+1m05.240
|14
|D Smart
|GAS
|+1m09.303
|15
|N Darragh
|Hus
|+1m27.723
|16
|R Delany
|KTM
|+1m34.366
|17
|D Gromball
|KTM
|+1m37.570
|18
|C Thomas
|KTM
|+2m00.331
|19
|M Oakley
|Hus
|+2m22.825
|20
|L Nevell
|Hus
|+2m49.904
|21
|C Churchett
|GAS
|1 Lap
|22
|K Everett
|GAS
|1 Lap
|23
|J Birch
|Yam
|1 Lap
|24
|K Bowman
|GAS
|1 Lap
|25
|R Johnstone
|KTM
|1 Lap
|26
|H Nguyen
|Yam
|1 Lap
|27
|N Holton
|Hus
|1 Lap
|28
|N Dissington
|KTM
|2 Laps
|29
|A Ramsay
|Yam
|2 Laps
|DNF
|J Mccloskey
|KTM
|1:41.301
|DNF
|L Townley
|Yam
|2 Laps
|DNF
|J Minerds
|Yam
|5 Laps
Fox Racing MX85 Cup Round
Thomas took the overall for the weekend ahead of Ford and Brown, with Townley having to settle for P10.
In the series, Davy and Thomas are tied on points at the top of the table, five points in front of Townley.
Next up is Maitland’s two-day, fourth round of the 2024 Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores on May 25-26.
Fox Racing MX85 Cup Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Total
|1
|S Thomas
|Gas
|22
|25
|47
|2
|C Ford
|KTM
|20
|22
|42
|3
|M Brown
|KTM
|18
|18
|36
|4
|H Davy
|Yamaha
|10
|20
|30
|5
|L Farr
|KTM
|14
|16
|30
|6
|D Fort
|Yamaha
|11
|15
|26
|7
|C Danaher
|KTM
|12
|14
|26
|8
|C Feather
|Husqvarna
|15
|10
|25
|9
|N Perrett
|KTM
|16
|9
|25
|10
|L Townley
|Yamaha
|25
|25
|11
|O Birkitt
|KTM
|13
|11
|24
|12
|C Bowman
|Husqvarna
|8
|12
|20
|13
|N Darragh
|Husqvarna
|9
|6
|15
|14
|B Court
|Gas
|13
|13
|15
|J Thompson
|KTM
|3
|8
|11
|16
|D Gromball
|KTM
|7
|4
|11
|17
|C Thomas
|KTM
|6
|3
|9
|18
|D Smart
|Gas
|7
|7
|19
|R Delany
|KTM
|2
|5
|7
|20
|L Nevell
|Husqvarna
|4
|1
|5
|21
|K Bowman
|Gas
|5
|5
|22
|M Oakley
|Husqvarna
|1
|2
|3
Fox Racing MX85 Cup Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|H Davy
|Yam
|77
|2
|S Thomas
|Gas
|77
|3
|L Townley
|Yam
|72
|4
|C Danaher
|KTM
|64
|5
|C Bowman
|Hus
|56
|6
|L Farr
|KTM
|56
|7
|N Perrett
|KTM
|50
|8
|C Feather
|Hus
|48
|9
|D Fort
|Yam
|44
|10
|C Ford
|KTM
|42
|11
|N Darragh
|Hus
|37
|12
|M Brown
|KTM
|36
|13
|B Court
|Gas
|31
|14
|K Harvey
|KTM
|30
|15
|D Gromball
|KTM
|26
|16
|O Birkitt
|KTM
|24
|17
|R Delany
|KTM
|21
|18
|D Smart
|Gas
|17
|19
|C Thomas
|KTM
|13
|20
|L Vincent
|KTM
|13
|21
|J Thompson
|KTM
|11
|22
|L Nevell
|Hus
|9
|23
|M Costa
|Gas
|7
|24
|N Shortt
|Hus
|7
|25
|K Bowman
|Gas
|5
|26
|M Oakley
|Hus
|5
|27
|L Fretwell
|KTM
|3
|28
|J Mccloskey
|KTM
|2
|29
|M Anderson
|KTM
|1